Jayme Albin PhD: How to Stay Calm and Work From Home.

For many of us, working from home is the new reality. And while we try to stay on top of our professional responsibilities, we are also navigating childcare challenges, extended time indoors, and sharing a workspace with our life partners. These new stressors, alongside the virus-related worries, can make it hard to be productive and stay calm. Here are few tips on how to juggle it all without losing your cool.

Stick to a Schedule

Your work from home day should closely resemble your work from the office day. As much as possible, maintain your regular working hours and establish a healthy routine that will foster productivity. Schedule a reoccurring video-conference morning meeting with one or two colleagues. This will force you to be dressed and ready for work. When you start your day on time, you can finish on time, too. It is harder to leave work behind when you can’t actually “leave” your workspace right now, but make sure to give yourself the same amount of post-work downtime that you would pre-corona.

Set Up Your Space Resist the urge to work from your cozy couch or bed. Make sure you have a sturdy table and supportive chair. If you don’t have a real desk at home, you can make a workstation on your kitchen counter or ironing board. Pick a spot that is quiet and will allow you to focus for extended periods of time. It might not be practical or even possible to completely isolate yourself from other housemates but do try to find ways to minimize distractions and noise.

Stay safe and comfortable.

Fit in Fitness

Working out is an effective mood booster; when your spirits are up, you are more motivated and able to concentrate. Whether you are a regular gym goer or a couch potato, now is a good time to make exercise a regular part of your routine.

Build in Breaks

It might seem counterintuitive but taking short breaks every few hours can actually help you refocus and achieve better results on the next task. At the end of every task or challenge, step away from your computer. Get a drink, have a snack, or get some sun, but make sure to keep these breaks brief so you don’t completely lose your workflow.

Mind Your Meals

The food we eat has a distinct effect on the way we feel and perform throughout the day. Working from home should not be an excuse to eat unlimited amounts of junk or load up on unhealthy meals. Stock your fridge and pantry with wholesome and nourishing foods and snacks. That way every food break will leave you feeling good and energized for the remainder of the day.

Corona has presented a lot of challenges. By following these tips and adopting these healthy habits, the remote work reality doesn’t have to be one of them.