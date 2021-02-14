Is Seeking Therapy A Sign Of Weakness?

Although a large percentage of Americans say they believe seeking therapy is a sign of weakness, one out of every six started therapy for the first time in 2020, according to a new study. Getty

It’s common knowledge that 2020 was one of the most difficult years on record for most Americans as well as the citizens of the world. The mental health of workers around the globe has plummeted due mainly to the spread of Covid-19, remote working and a whole new way of living that requires social distancing. A new SWNS research study, conducted by Onepoll on behalf of Vida Health, found that more than one out of every six Americans started therapy for the first time in 2020. The study, surveying 2,000 adults in the United States, also reported that 31% either continued or returned to therapy in the last year, 15% are taking some type of medication for their mental health for the first time, and another 15% changed or increased an existing prescription during that same time frame. After the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the Capitol, the numbers of Americans showing symptoms of post traumatic stress rose. And the lurking dangers and turmoil in this country have led many workers to say, “Stay safe” to colleagues, instead of “Goodbye” or “See you soon.”

Are You Weak If You Seek Therapy?

Perhaps the most startling finding of all in the Onepoll survey was that nearly half (47%) of the respondents believe seeking therapy is a sign of weakness, yet only a quarter (27%) have never been to a therapist in their lifetime, which suggests that mental health care has become a more common experience for many Americans than previously assumed. The 30% who aren’t in therapy said it’s because they don’t think their problems are “big enough,” and 32% said they can “handle their problems on their own.” As one respondent remarked, “My depression is a direct result of the pandemic, not an ongoing condition.” Despite this trend, 88% said they’ve experienced at least one of the symptoms that professionals use to assess depression: “little interest or pleasure in doing things” (52%), “having trouble falling or staying a sleep” (52%) and “feeling down, depressed or hopeless” (51%).

The belief that people who go for psychotherapy are weak, mentally ill or crazy is a common, yet one of the biggest misconceptions about psychotherapy. Nowadays, if you seek treatment, it’s viewed as a sign of resourcefulness. The average therapy client struggles with many of the same problems we all struggle with on a daily basis: relationships, self-doubt, confidence, self-esteem, work/life stress, life transitions, depression and anxiety. The preferred designation for the person in therapy is “client,” not “patient,” for that very reason. Over my 25 years of experience, I’ve often said that the folks I treat in therapy are mentally healthier than some people walking the streets who fear the stigma of mental health counseling. For other myths about psychotherapy, see one of my previous posts here.

Steps You Can Take

If you work in a culture of openness and acceptance of mental health issues, it can benefit you to speak with management. But first find out your company’s policy on mental health and what your legal rights are. You might be comforted to know that a workplace mental health issue has legal protection under the Americans With Disabilities Act, and it’s illegal for your employer to discriminate against you for having a mental health condition. Plus, your company is required by law to keep your situation confidential and to provide you “reasonable accommodations” such as a modified work schedule or time off for treatment. But that could be cold comfort when you learn it’s up to your manager to determine what “reasonable accommodations” means. If you do not sense that your issue will be met with understanding and empathy, you might decide that it’s not worth the risk of disclosure.

On the other hand, it’s important to remember that management can’t offer support if they don’t know you need it. Bosses are human, too, and some have loved ones with mental health challenges or have their own. Competent employers know your well-being improves your job performance, makes their jobs easier and makes them look good. A friend of mine is CEO of her own real estate company. She proudly encourages her office manager towalk around the block every hour to help her deal with stress and keep her mind clear and calm. Perhaps you have worked long enough under someone you feel close to and trust—someone who has shown sensitivity to the plight of coworkers and treated them fairly when they needed personal time off. Maybe your assessment is that your boss is reasonable and fair-minded. A trusting working relationship might be all you need to decide to openly share your struggle.

One in five people will be affected by mental illness over the course of their lifetime. Addressing the stigma of mental illness is important. Increasingly, employers are educating themselves on the importance of mental health for a sustainable workforce. They know your job performance is contingent on mental health care and that overall good mental health among employees is an asset and an investment for both themselves and the company.

Perhaps the most important decision of all is that you make your mental wellness a priority at work and take steps to protect it on a daily basis. According to Vida Health’s chief clinical officer, Chris Mosunic, PhD, “Americans often place other priorities above their own mental health needs, not just because of stigma but because of time,” said Dr. Mosunic. “They often see work, home and social responsibilities as being more important than their personal health and well-being. But just as they tell you on airplanes when the oxygen masks come down, we can’t help others if we don’t take care of ourselves first.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Contact Mental Health America to find resources closest to you or call 1-800-273-8255, a 24 hour crisis center. You can also call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 at the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline. Trained crisis workers will listen to you and direct you to the resources you need. In an emergency, call 911 or contact a local hospital or mental health facility. Helpguide is a nonprofit organization that provides free, evidenced-based resources to help people understand and navigate mental health challenges. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress: 800-273-8255.