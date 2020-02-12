Inner-Space Consciousness

One conscious space exists inside all of us.

There’s no separation between the conscious awareness inside each one of us and the conscious awareness inside everyone else, and this realization profoundly alters our experience of living in the world.

This is a realization of the primacy of consciousness, that each one of us is an unlimited cosmic intelligence transforming itself into the living form of a human being for the duration of a human life.

We’re a cosmic spatial consciousness giving rise to the form of a human being and finding an intuitive realization of this inner cosmic presence is at the core of all spiritual and religious practice.

Rather than seeing ourselves as separate and alone, we can begin to see ourselves as one evolving field of consciousness inside all of us, and in all space everywhere.

This inner spatial awareness is consciousness itself, the presence of conscious awareness prior to all thinking, and whenever we reach inward with our attention, we find this conscious cosmic space, a non-conceptual presence that’s aware of itself within all of us.

We can intuitively realize the one cosmic awareness that knows all life everywhere as an expression of itself.

We can know that consciousness in all of us is a single experiencing space.

We can reach, with our attention, into the inner space that helps us realize the energy, focus and commitment to change our life for the better if we need to.

As we sense our own continuous becoming moment by moment and know ourselves as a flow-process transforming cosmic energy into material human beings, we get closer to understanding the actuality of our world.

A spatial cosmic intelligence-organism is the primary stuff of the Universe and everything that lives is a continuously generated expression of it, a vibrational alteration of cosmic energy that allows it to become visible and touchable as trees, flowers and human beings.

When we focus our attention in the inner space, we find that our deepest self is the same one self in all of us.

The presence of this one self is who we are, before our thoughts arrive to create a ‘separate person’.

A single cosmic field of consciousness is expressing itself as all material form and all experience of that form.

As we consciously realize ourselves as expressions of cosmic intelligence, we find a larger sense of what it means to be human.

We are the one cosmic space that joins us.

7_2_20

Paul Mulliner is a writer and digital artist