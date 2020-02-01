I Give Myself Permission to Feel Sad



So many times when we have the emotion or feeling of sadness, we try and get rid of it right away. We never want to feel sad and when we do feel sad, it seems like a heaviness or burden is placed in our hearts. So what do we do? We dismiss it. We don’t allow it. We do anything and everything to get rid of the feeling of sadness. Or, worst of all…we wallow in it. We allow the sadness to attach to us for days on end.



Sadness is like an unwelcome guest in our home. We don’t want it around. It lingers too long. We want it to leave.



But I have a question for you…



What if we welcomed sadness when it comes knocking at our door?



What if we imagined the sadness as a person right outside our front door, wanting to come visit us?



When it knocks, how about we let it in with a welcoming smile and ask politely:



“Hi! And why are you here?” “How can I help you?” “What is it that you want me to know?”



And then… wait for an answer. Sit with it. Meditate on it. Don’t try to push it out the door because it will keep coming back over and over until you allow it to speak.



It must speak it’s peace. Allow it to speak. There’s something you need to hear.



While meditating, try and follow these three steps:



1. Let it come up and allow the emotion to come into your presence.

2. Feel the sadness for whatever it is there to show you.

3. Journal your thoughts. There’s a lesson to be learned and journaling will help you address it.



Sadness comes into our awareness for different reasons. It wanders in and sometimes lingers for longer than expected or wanted. We must choose to honor the sadness and sit with it for as long as we need to, in order to hear it’s message.



After you feel you’ve journaled your thoughts, the next step is to thank the sadness for the lesson and then…escort it out the door.



“Thank you for the visit. I’ve learned a lot. Arrivederci!”



This is how we heal. This is how we grow. This is how we evolve into better versions of ourselves.



Think of it as growth.

It’s always growth.