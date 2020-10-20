Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Regain Focus in Stressful Times

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any wilder, this epic year throws another curveball at us. From the onslaught of a viral pandemic to unprecedented political turmoil, 2020 just keeps dishing it out. Oh, did we mention the worst wildfires in recent history and epic hurricanes? It’s no wonder that the average worker’s ability […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any wilder, this epic year throws another curveball at us. From the onslaught of a viral pandemic to unprecedented political turmoil, 2020 just keeps dishing it out. Oh, did we mention the worst wildfires in recent history and epic hurricanes?

It’s no wonder that the average worker’s ability to focus on his or her job declined by 31% in August compared to the pre-COVID-19 era. That’s according to the Mental Health Index published by Total Brain.

All this stress has sent millions of people scrambling for coping strategies. Mental health experts offer this 3-point approach:

  1. Take Back Control

The daily news is a constant source of stressful information. We must do something to directly counter what’s amping up our stress. One suggestion is to cut back on taking so much in. Stop “doomscrolling,” one expert said. That means cutting back on sifting through the news found online, especially on social media sites, where too often the worst spin is put on an already bad story by people with dark agendas.

No, this isn’t sticking one’s head into the sand. It just means taking in only as much as you can deal with within a single day. You simply don’t have to dwell on all of it 24/7.

  1. Practice CDE — Curtail, Delegate, Eliminate

Getting back focus means jettisoning some of your workload and responsibilities. Go through your daily task list and be ruthless about eliminating jobs or functions you can get by without. When possible, delegate tasks by entrusting others to complete them for you. Narrow your task list to a minimum. Then winnow out a few “easy wins” and start there.

  1. Energy Management

If you pay careful attention to your daily activities, you can pinpoint when you are at peak performance levels and identify times when you are running low on energy. Protect your premium performance periods from time-wasting activity or people who drain your time without purpose.

A bonus tip: Consider practicing some form of meditation for 10 to 20 minutes each day. Numerous studies are definitive in concluding that meditation helps calm the mind and thus lays the foundation on which greater focus can manifest itself.

Matt Walker Headshot

Matt Walker, CEO and Owner at Absolute Retirement Solutions

Located in Kansas City, Matt Walker is an entrepreneur and financial professional with a nomadic soul. Matt had the opportunity to travel the world at a young age. By age 20, Matt had either visited or lived in 25 countries. He even completed a 2-year long mission trip to Mongolia where he was able to learn Mongolian. To Matt, travel was the reason his family had such a close bond—their shared memories and experiences brought them closer.

 Now, as a father, Matt Walker has made it his mission to give his family the same opportunities to see the world. As the owner of Absolute Retirement Solutions, he also strives to get his clients financially fit to travel. Many retirees dream of seeing the world, but are overwhelmed by the costs. Matt would like to break down any barrier he can so that more people are able to get out and see the wonderful world we live in.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

remain stress-free during COVID-19
Community//

How to Remain Stress-Free During COVID-19 Lock Down

by Alicia Stephanie
Community//

Dr. David Samadi’s advice on turning stress into serenity in the midst of COVID-19

by Dr. David Samadi
Marco Di Lauro / Stringer / Getty Images News
Thriving in the New Normal//

The Pandemic Is Accelerating Our Mental Health Crisis

by Arianna Huffington

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.