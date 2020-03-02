Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Apply Fearlessness To Your Life

Moving through being uncomfortable while soaring

By

Many famous actors and comedians, despite their success, confess to being shy or to having social anxiety. Shocking isn’t it? They’re in front of others and a camera every day doing their thing and doing it well. Yet they apparently are uncomfortable and oftentimes fearful.

I recently challenged myself to speak to strangers on the elevator at work and if possible make small talk. In the beginning, there was a lot of back and forth with myself about if I would do it or not but now it’s easier to speak to people on the elevator. It’s possible to move beyond your comfort zone. So, you can apply this same fearlessness to your life? Try some of these ideas and see how much more outgoing you become.

Accept Your Feelings

There is no point in denying how you feel. You are uncomfortable with the social scene and being outgoing even though you wish you weren’t. It’s okay to feel that way. You’ll find by accepting this honest feeling, you’ll feel better.

Take Baby Steps

Start attending small events such as a church, or a local book club. Have dinner with a close friend and one of their other friends whom you don’t know well. Don’t go overboard, saying yes to everything, but keep pushing your boundaries until you reach a comfortable balance.

Ensure Your Own Comfort

To feel more comfortable in your own skin, stop seeking validation from other people. No one can validate you but you. If you are not feeling worthy, then it’s time to account for all the wonderful accomplishments you have made!

Focus on Being Yourself

It’s tempting to create a fake personality as you work on building your confidence, crushing your fear, and becoming more outgoing. However, it’s important that you be yourself at all times. Maintaining that false persona would be difficult at best and disastrous at worst. You’ll enjoy life more if you let yourself shine as you are.

Go Forward with Fear

Chances are you’re going to feel fear no matter what you do as you step out of your comfort zone. Those feelings you get in your guy, throat, and belly are normal. When you feel it coming on, try to translate it into excitement instead of fear and push forward with courage.

Talk Positively to Yourself

You must believe in yourself before others will believe in you. Before each event, give yourself a pep talk. Recite positive affirmations that help you stick to your goals and go forth with less fear.

To work through fear and become more outgoing you have to face that fear. You have to push your boundaries and step out of your comfort zone. Each time you do so, you will grow. The more you practice, the more comfortable you will become. Remember to take it slow, acknowledge how you feel, and if you need to, get help from a friend or loved one.

Cynthia Jones, Life and Mindset Coach

Cynthia Jones is a former Fortune 500 Cybersecurity Analyst turned Mindset and Life coach. She is dedicated to helping women achieve their best life.  Sign up for free weekly tips on confidence at her website"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Embrace Being a Beginner in Any Season of Life

by Nina Kathryn
aaron007/Getty Images
Wisdom//

Here's a Truthbomb: Happiness Really Isn't the Point of Marriage

by The Gottman Institute
somnuk krobkum/Getty Images
Wisdom//

Real Growth Begins at The End of Your Comfort Zone

by Thomas Oppong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.