How To Apply Fearlessness To Your Life

Many famous actors and comedians, despite their success, confess to being shy or to having social anxiety. Shocking isn’t it? They’re in front of others and a camera every day doing their thing and doing it well. Yet they apparently are uncomfortable and oftentimes fearful.

I recently challenged myself to speak to strangers on the elevator at work and if possible make small talk. In the beginning, there was a lot of back and forth with myself about if I would do it or not but now it’s easier to speak to people on the elevator. It’s possible to move beyond your comfort zone. So, you can apply this same fearlessness to your life? Try some of these ideas and see how much more outgoing you become.

Accept Your Feelings

There is no point in denying how you feel. You are uncomfortable with the social scene and being outgoing even though you wish you weren’t. It’s okay to feel that way. You’ll find by accepting this honest feeling, you’ll feel better.

Take Baby Steps

Start attending small events such as a church, or a local book club. Have dinner with a close friend and one of their other friends whom you don’t know well. Don’t go overboard, saying yes to everything, but keep pushing your boundaries until you reach a comfortable balance.

Ensure Your Own Comfort

To feel more comfortable in your own skin, stop seeking validation from other people. No one can validate you but you. If you are not feeling worthy, then it’s time to account for all the wonderful accomplishments you have made!

Focus on Being Yourself

It’s tempting to create a fake personality as you work on building your confidence, crushing your fear, and becoming more outgoing. However, it’s important that you be yourself at all times. Maintaining that false persona would be difficult at best and disastrous at worst. You’ll enjoy life more if you let yourself shine as you are.

Go Forward with Fear

Chances are you’re going to feel fear no matter what you do as you step out of your comfort zone. Those feelings you get in your guy, throat, and belly are normal. When you feel it coming on, try to translate it into excitement instead of fear and push forward with courage.

Talk Positively to Yourself

You must believe in yourself before others will believe in you. Before each event, give yourself a pep talk. Recite positive affirmations that help you stick to your goals and go forth with less fear.

To work through fear and become more outgoing you have to face that fear. You have to push your boundaries and step out of your comfort zone. Each time you do so, you will grow. The more you practice, the more comfortable you will become. Remember to take it slow, acknowledge how you feel, and if you need to, get help from a friend or loved one.