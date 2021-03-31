Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Achieve Equilibrium in Today’s Age of Anxiety

a surprisingly unusual approach to meet the challenges of today's world and live your life in peace, love and fulfillment.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Young woman feeling stressed at her desk
As a society we are always trying to fix, heal, and change because we feel like the current versions of ourselves is not enough. We’ve been manipulated into believing that some other versions of ourselves is better and more lovable.

Recently, I had an incredible conversation with Panache Desai, a spiritual thought-leader and featured guest on Oprah’s SuperSoul Sunday and Dr. Oz. 

During this episode of Beauty, Love & Transformation, we talked about how to break through fear and anxiety and discover the powerful wholeness that exists within us all.

Achieving equilibrium in today’s age of anxiety can seem like a near-impossible—even frivolous—task.  Panache offered a refreshing, surprisingly unusual approach to meet the challenges of today’s world and live your life in peace, love and fulfillment.

Panache offered a strong reminder that we are not defined by the stories we tell ourselves, nor are we limited by our personal beliefs, and we have the power to redefine what is possible because our very best life is sitting there ready for the taking.

Panache has helped, entertainers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and everyday people up level their businesses and their lives, allowing them to reach astonishing levels of personal and professional success. He creates strategies designed to help people master the game of relationships, health, finances…life. This mastery then allows them to discover and live a life that is truly without limits, creating a lasting legacy that benefits everything it touches. 

During this episode of Beauty, Love & Transformation, Panache shared simple tools to cultivate and illuminate a way forward…into a life filled with meaning, connection, and joy.

• How to redefine how you see yourself, and every challenging experience you’ve ever had

• The importance of not taking life so seriously, and in doing so you experience heart-opening realizations that will make you laugh and cry with joy

• He reminds you of the potential you have yet to discover

• He introduces you to an insightful process that moves you beyond what holds you back, opening a gateway to endless possibility

After the interview was over, I had so many unexpected insights in how many of us deal with difficult times, and how we can easily take the steps to redefine how we see ourselves, and every challenging experience.

I’d love to know your favorite take way after watching this interview….

I immediately felt a sense of inner peace and after spending time with Panache. I hope you will too.

Michelle Phillips, Transformation Coach, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Beauty Expert

Michelle Phillips, Beauty, Love & Transformation Coach, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Bestselling Author, guides and empowers women to redefine beauty so they can create and live their lives on their own terms and by their own standards of success and fulfillment. Her inspiring and dynamic teachings combined with her powerful tools for self-transformation lead women to radical inner and outer transformation that not only makes them Look amazing but motivates them to BE amazing!

With an impressive 20+ year career in the beauty industry as a beauty expert and one of the most influential makeup artists in the entertainment industry, Michelle came face to face with extraordinarily beautiful women who seemed to "have it all" but often said they never felt "good enough" despite the fame and fortune they experienced. Michelle began unknowingly coaching these women to embody their true beauty. She became disillusioned with the world of “beauty,” and saw this same struggle in the hearts of women everywhere.  Women’s quests for perfection were leading to feelings of inadequacy they were trying to cover up with external ﬁxes like new haircuts, makeovers and fashions, and when that didn’t ﬁll the void, many turned to plastic surgery, dangerous diets, anti-depressants and sleeping pills.

"No matter how amazing a woman looks on the outside, if she doesn't feel good about herself on the inside, she'll never see her true beauty."

Facing her own life crisis that began with leaving an abusive marriage to losing her job and applying for food stamps to put food on the table for her and her three children, Michelle realized that she, too, was just like those women in her makeup chair - she never felt "good enough" and was growing tired of the expectation to always "look" and "be" perfect. Michelle vowed to find the way and take the steps that would lead her to the life and love she desired and knew was possible. This commitment set Michelle on a path that ultimately led to her unfolding a powerful process that she would later share with women all over the world.

Today, Michelle shares her powerful process on the stage, in her courses and membership site, on TV and radio, and through her bestselling book, The Beauty Blueprint: 8 Steps to Building the Life and Look of Your Dreams (Hay House) She has worked with some of the most powerful and talented celebrities in the world of entertainment, sports, and politics such as Katie Couric, Paula Zahn, Colbie Caillat, Derek Jeter, Condoleezza Rice, Sigourney Weaver, and Clint Eastwood. Michelle has also been featured on HGTV, NBC, CBS, HSN, TLC, QVC, Daytime, SiriusXM, and Hay House Radio. Michelle shares her empowering message on speaking tours including "The Power of Women" with Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, The View's Joy Behar, and actress/entrepreneur Suzanne Somers as well as The Hay House "I Can Do It Tour" with inspirational icons Wayne Dyer Louise Hay.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

