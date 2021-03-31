How to Achieve Equilibrium in Today’s Age of Anxiety

As a society we are always trying to fix, heal, and change because we feel like the current versions of ourselves is not enough. We’ve been manipulated into believing that some other versions of ourselves is better and more lovable.

Recently, I had an incredible conversation with Panache Desai, a spiritual thought-leader and featured guest on Oprah’s SuperSoul Sunday and Dr. Oz.

During this episode of Beauty, Love & Transformation, we talked about how to break through fear and anxiety and discover the powerful wholeness that exists within us all.

Achieving equilibrium in today’s age of anxiety can seem like a near-impossible—even frivolous—task. Panache offered a refreshing, surprisingly unusual approach to meet the challenges of today’s world and live your life in peace, love and fulfillment.

Panache offered a strong reminder that we are not defined by the stories we tell ourselves, nor are we limited by our personal beliefs, and we have the power to redefine what is possible because our very best life is sitting there ready for the taking.

Panache has helped, entertainers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and everyday people up level their businesses and their lives, allowing them to reach astonishing levels of personal and professional success. He creates strategies designed to help people master the game of relationships, health, finances…life. This mastery then allows them to discover and live a life that is truly without limits, creating a lasting legacy that benefits everything it touches.

During this episode of Beauty, Love & Transformation, Panache shared simple tools to cultivate and illuminate a way forward…into a life filled with meaning, connection, and joy.

• How to redefine how you see yourself, and every challenging experience you’ve ever had

• The importance of not taking life so seriously, and in doing so you experience heart-opening realizations that will make you laugh and cry with joy

• He reminds you of the potential you have yet to discover

• He introduces you to an insightful process that moves you beyond what holds you back, opening a gateway to endless possibility

After the interview was over, I had so many unexpected insights in how many of us deal with difficult times, and how we can easily take the steps to redefine how we see ourselves, and every challenging experience.

I’d love to know your favorite take way after watching this interview….

I immediately felt a sense of inner peace and after spending time with Panache. I hope you will too.