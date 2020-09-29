Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How scheduling worry time can help with anxiety

Have you come across ‘worry time’ before? It’s a technique that many people use to help them manage their worries and anxiety. The principle is this – rather than worrying and feeling anxious throughout the day, you make a note somewhere of your worries and then you schedule a specific time each day when you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Have you come across ‘worry time’ before? It’s a technique that many people use to help them manage their worries and anxiety.

The principle is this – rather than worrying and feeling anxious throughout the day, you make a note somewhere of your worries and then you schedule a specific time each day when you work through your worried thoughts.

You might, for example, feel that 5:30pm on your commute home from work, or 7pm when you can sit down with a cup of tea, is a good time to spend twenty minutes to half an hour worrying about whatever has come up throughout the day.

When a worried thought appears during the day, rather than dwelling on it there and then, you can make a note of it, park it for later on and feel free to get on with your day, knowing that you’ve allotted some specific worry time later on.

It’s really hard to stop worrying altogether. Worry is a mechanism that our brains have learnt in order to keep us safe. Our brains learned to worry and experience anxiety in order to deal with tigers and other threats in our natural environment. Except most of us aren’t dealing with tigers any more. We’re dealing with presentations, pandemics and zoom calls. Our worrying becomes something that doesn’t keep us safe, it just holds us back.

And often the harder we try not to think about something, the more we think about it!

DON’T THINK ABOUT PINK ELEPHANTS.

I am guessing right now all you can think about are pink elephants?

Simply trying not to think or worry about something just doesn’t work. And that can be where the worry time technique can really help some people. You’re not trying not to think about it, you’re noting it down and making a deal with your brain to think about it later.

Worry time doesn’t work for everyone but it does work for many.

HERE ARE A FEW TIPS IF YOU’RE GOING TO TRY THE WORRY TIME TECHNIQUE:

Schedule it for the same time every day

Habits form when something is easy to do. Schedule your worry time for the same time each day, preferably a time when no one else has demands of you. It ideally needs to be later in the day, but definitely not too close to bedtime. Many people find around 6pm to 7pm is about right and don’t allow yourself more than half an hour at the most or it can take over.

Find somewhere calm and quiet (and uninterrupted)

Worry time is an act of self-care for many people so make it sacrosanct if you’re going to do it. Find yourself somewhere calming where you won’t be interrupted and make sure the people around you know to leave you alone for that half an hour.

Think about what you’ll do after your worry time has finished and make it a ritual

Set an alarm so you don’t go over your time, it’s really important that you stop at the end of the time you’ve scheduled. Always have something you enjoy that will be a bridge for you to transition out of your worry time. That might be five minutes with your favourite magazine, making a cup of tea, or stepping out into your garden for five minutes before you go back to your day to day. This gives you something to look forward to and move you into a positive mindset again.

Write down your worries throughout the day

The important thing about worry time is that it is the only time during the day when you allow yourself to worry. So as things crop up and negative thoughts pop into your head throughout the day, make a note of them in your diary, on your phone or on a post-it note, whatever works for you.

How apps can help you with your worry time

I know of many people who use WorryTree for their worry time. If you open the app and tap on Add Worry, it will take you through to a screen where you can write down what you’re worrying about and categorize it as being about ‘love’, ‘work’, ‘money’ etc. If it’s a practical worry then you can tap through to the action planning screen and mark it as ‘I don’t know yet’ and it’ll save for later. If it’s a hypothetical worry and you can’t do anything about it, WorryTree will suggest some ways to mindfully refocus your attention. Either way your worries are saved and during your worry time later on you can go back and do some action planning and resolve them.

Letting go of your worries can be really difficult but if you don’t want to deal with your worries in the here and now then worry time is definitely a technique that’s worth trying.

Louise Stevenson, Freelance Writer and Entrepreneur

Louise is a freelance writer and entrepreneur living in the United Kingdom with her daughter, four step-children, husband and two dogs. Louise has founded a coworking space with her husband and acts as a mental health advocate and charity Trustee. Diagnosed with Generalised Anxiety Disorder in 2017, Louise sought help for her excessive worrying and overthinking through Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). Louise turned the techniques she learnt through CBT into a mental health app, WorryTree, to help others who, like Louise, struggle with excessive worry and over-thinking. 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Trying to Contain Your Worries to 30 Minutes a Day Is a Game Changer

by Amy Morin
Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

4 Habits That Will Train Your Brain to Stop Worrying

by Thomas Oppong
Community//

This therapy technique helped me give up worrying for good

by Louise Stevenson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.