How Meditation Changed my Life.

By

Do you know the power of meditation?

Its said that when you go within, you begin to create the change you seek.  Do you believe that to be true?  Do you believe that you have the power to change your reality?

I do because I’ve seen it!  I’ve felt a change within so intensely that it changed my world.

In the not so distant past, when I felt my lowest, I went within seeking answers.  I knew I needed to change my life, yet wasn’t sure how or where to begin.  I searched for answers, read inspiring books, listened to motivational speakers and followed their advice.  What I was missing was the connection to self.  I wasn’t allowing myself to delve deep within to create the change I was seeking.

The word Meditation was everywhere.  I had seen people meditate, but hadn’t done so myself.  I saw how they sat on the floor, hands on their knees, but what do they think about, what do they say to themselves, how do they stop their minds from wondering?  All of these questions ran rampant through my mind.  How do I get to that point?  I wanted to know!

I began to research meditation.  I wanted to know everything!  As I researched, I implemented.  I put into practice everything I was learning because I knew that I needed to teach this fantastic art to others!  I made it my mission to show others how to heal themselves, just as I had done.

When I became connected, I was able to see my world for what it was and how it could be.  I was able to differentiate between expectations and purpose.  I was able to put my soul’s purpose into play.  I connected with a part of myself that I didn’t even know existed.  I became aware of a deeper meaning to life, not just the surface level of what I thought it should look like to others.

I became proud of who I was becoming.

I grew.  I changed.  I evolved.

I no longer looked for validation from others because I knew I was following my destined path.  I no longer worried how others would perceive me or my lifestyle because I knew that I was serving a greater purpose; one that sometimes seemed hard to explain.  I gained a greater sense of self.

Within a short time, I began to feel a difference in my mind.  I began to see how my thoughts shaped my reality.  I began to control my emotions to keep my vibration elevated.

Meditation had changed my life.  It has allowed me to see who I am from a deeper, more intimate connection.

But, it wasn’t an easy process.  It took time.  I was equally intrigued and confused at first.  I wasn’t sure how to go about any of it, or how I was supposed to feel.  I just knew there was something about the peace, serenity and wholeness that I craved.

Allow meditation to change your life too!

Jessi Risley, Author, Relationship Coach for Creative Women, Public Speaker at Jessi Risley Relationship Coach for Creative Women

Jessi Risley is a poet, writer, relationship coach, wife and mother of two.  A professional woman who has been writing publicly since 2013, she has obtained a following and reputable portfolio of work.  Jessi is a trained life coach and NLP practitioner focused on the retention of relationships by breaking the mold of throw-away unions.

She has a fun, unique writing style.  Jessi wants all of her readers to feel as if they've known her for years.  She brings comfort, relevance and empathy through her words making her writing resonate with each person she encounters.

http://mamaexplorer.blog to follow all of Jessi's publications

