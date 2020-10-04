Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How lockdown gave me a new perspective on my boundaries

Did you find yourself taking up a new hobby, watching a new Netflix series or reading a mountain of books? It’s this new found me-time, that was pretty non-existent pre-lockdown.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Boundary Lines

Walk with a friend in the morning, followed by meeting a friend for lunch, pop home to grab a few things then off to meet my boyfriend for dinner. My pre-lockdown life was pretty jam packed although it feels like a long time ago now, it’s sometimes hard to remember. I thought it was great always rushing around, seeing lots of people, doing lots of things. Then coronavirus hit and it all stopped. I don’t think I’ve ever spent so much time inside my house.

I suddenly had all this time on my hands and it was all mine. No squeezing people, events and activities into every minute. Just free-flowing me-time.

I’ve rediscovered my creative side, painting in the garden and I started to sew a dress (started being the key word). I’ve been cooking – some successful dishes (monkfish with white wine, olives and chilli) and some not so successful (homemade squid ink spaghetti a bit on the clumpy side). I’ve loved having more time on my own, just doing things I want to do.

What all of this has got me thinking about it, is my boundaries. Specifically my boundaries around my own time, which I hadn’t given much thought to before this. I enjoyed always being on the go but lockdown gave me a new perspective on that.

As soon as lockdown started to lift, I went back into old habits of arranging lots of catch ups and dinners, but after a couple of weeks I realised I couldn’t sustain it.

Since then I have tried really hard to not book too much in the diary and preserve some time for myself each week. I don’t like to live by specific rules but generally I now try to not arrange more than two weekday evenings out each week and I like to keep one full weekend day for myself.

It’s hard to tell the impact this has had in my life, as the last six months has been full of change but I definitely feel less go-go-go, which used to leave me shattered after a while. I’m also just really enjoying this time and it feels like I’ve found the right balance at the moment.

If you want to reassess how you’re spending your time, ask yourself the following questions:

  • What do I spend my time doing each week?
  • How do I want to spend my time?
  • If there was no-one else to consider what would I be doing?
  • How much of my time do I spend doing things I enjoy?
  • How much of my time do I spend doing things other people enjoy but I don’t?
  • Are there things I want to do but I don’t feel I have the time?

Reflect on your answers and consider if you could benefit from creating some boundaries around your time. What could they look like? What is the right balance for you?

If you have any questions about anything I’ve written or want to know more about working with me, please visit my website www.elyssadesai.com or feel free to send me an email.

Elyssa Desai

Elyssa Desai, Coach at Elyssa Desai Coaching

Elyssa Desai is a life coach who helps women lead their best life: confidently and purposefully. Learn more at www.elyssadesai.com and @elyssadesaicoaching

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Purpose//

Three Editorial Techniques to Use to Set Solid Boundaries

by Victoria “Vix” Reitano
Community//

8 things we can do to heal from covid lockdown

by Maria McDonald
Community//

The 19 things I’ve lost since lockdown

by Jo Watson (CMgr MCMI)

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.