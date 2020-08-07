Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How is your resilience?

5 tips to help you become more resilient - we all need to build the capacity to bounce back after a setback.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The world has been experiencing disruption in many places and industries for several years now. Though the Global Financial Crisis felt like a major disaster having worldwide repercussions, the impact of the Corona Virus is more widespread. It is highly contagious and transmits easily from human to human, making it difficult to contain and control.

The way for any person or business to cope with disruption is to have resilience. Most dictionaries define resilience as the ability to recover quickly. In times of continuous pressure and change, resilience is often cited as one of the key attributes of successful leaders – a positive ability to weather the storm that rages around.

So traditionally, we have thought of resilience as something to be admired: a resilient individual or community is one able to withstand the stresses of a radical challenge to the status quo and one which does not crumble under pressure.

The Corona virus had shaken the residents of Singapore to the core as Singapore had the second highest number of cases after China early on. After the initial panic Singapore residents are displaying qualities of endurance, self-management and determination which are all dimensions of resilience.

5 tips to develop resilience:

  • Self-care: Besides the obvious necessity to eat well, exercise and get enough sleep, one needs to develop a positive mindset. This means choosing not to be negative and seeing the glass as half full.
  • Letting go: The capacity to be truly with life’s ups and down with great calm and clarity. Focus on what is within your control.
  • Flexibility: The ability to adjust quickly to the new situation.
  • Acceptance: The ability to see “what is” and adapt to change with greater agility.
  • Patience: To have greater clarity and focus on what is here and now and reduce mental distractions.

 We really need only one counsel in the end: This too shall pass…

Jaya Machet, Executive Coach at Coaching Tiger Pte Ltd

Jaya is an Executive coach, Visual and Business Story Powered communication Facilitator based in Singapore.  Jaya’s coaching expertise builds on a strong foundation of 20+ years in senior management positions in Nokia including global and regional roles. Jaya specialises in leadership coaching for senior and high potentials executives to help them become even more influential and inspiring leaders and support them in successfully managing change and transitions.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Resilience: A Life Skill

by Shaun Jayaratnam
Community//

Resilience – it’s like learning to walk #weeklypromt @ThriveGlobal

by DoctorLynn
Community//

Mental Health and Resilience

by Lisa Jones

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.