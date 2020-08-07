How is your resilience?

The world has been experiencing disruption in many places and industries for several years now. Though the Global Financial Crisis felt like a major disaster having worldwide repercussions, the impact of the Corona Virus is more widespread. It is highly contagious and transmits easily from human to human, making it difficult to contain and control.

The way for any person or business to cope with disruption is to have resilience. Most dictionaries define resilience as the ability to recover quickly. In times of continuous pressure and change, resilience is often cited as one of the key attributes of successful leaders – a positive ability to weather the storm that rages around.

So traditionally, we have thought of resilience as something to be admired: a resilient individual or community is one able to withstand the stresses of a radical challenge to the status quo and one which does not crumble under pressure.

The Corona virus had shaken the residents of Singapore to the core as Singapore had the second highest number of cases after China early on. After the initial panic Singapore residents are displaying qualities of endurance, self-management and determination which are all dimensions of resilience.

5 tips to develop resilience:

Self-care : Besides the obvious necessity to eat well, exercise and get enough sleep, one needs to develop a positive mindset. This means choosing not to be negative and seeing the glass as half full.

: Besides the obvious necessity to eat well, exercise and get enough sleep, one needs to develop a positive mindset. This means choosing not to be negative and seeing the glass as half full. Letting go : The capacity to be truly with life’s ups and down with great calm and clarity. Focus on what is within your control.

: The capacity to be truly with life’s ups and down with great calm and clarity. Focus on what is within your control. Flexibility : The ability to adjust quickly to the new situation.

: The ability to adjust quickly to the new situation. Acceptance: The ability to see “what is” and adapt to change with greater agility .

The ability to see “what is” and adapt to change with greater agility Patience: To have greater clarity and focus on what is here and now and reduce mental distractions.

We really need only one counsel in the end: This too shall pass…