Holistic tips for a thriving immune system.

The recent global pandemic will have affected us all in some way but rather than focus on fear, I encourage you to look inward at how you can support your immune system now and in the future. After all, in life you cannot control what other people do, only your own actions and responses.

If it has taught us anything it is that we should not take our health for granted, it’s time to stop outsourcing our health and take the lead, supporting ourselves holistically.

The good news is there’s a lot we can do to support out own immune system, here are some of the staples of mine for supporting you immune system from my holistic health toolbox: Yoga, Meditation, Nutrition, Essential Oils and Crystals and Mindset.

Yoga

If you’ve ever practiced with me in person or online, or had a coaching session with me you will have heard me say “There’s a yoga pose for that” and supporting the immune system is no different.

Yoga can offer so many benefits, physical and emotional and remember to just do what you can, 10 minutes is still hugely beneficial. Include poses that support your immune system by stimulating the lymphatic system (by focussing on lymph nodes in the neck, armpits and groin) with the asanas (poses) such as neck stretch, archer arms, reclined butterfly and fish pose.

Meditation & Mindfulness

Okay so meditation and mindfulness are not the same thing, unless you’re looking specifically at mindful meditation but let’s not get in to the nitty gritty, let’s instead focus on the benefits that overlap both so you can find a way to use them that works for you.

Practicing mindfulness is, very simply put, being completely focussed on the present moment and drawing our attention to our senses in that moment. What can you see? What can you feel? What can you hear?

What is true in this exact moment for you?

It’s about realising that right, here, right now, all is well. The future and the past do not matter in this moment, this moment is all that is real.

At its essence, meditation is concentration, it’s drawing the attention inwards and, like mindfulness, focussing the mind to bring calm.

If you’re new to meditation try just sitting quietly for 5 minutes with your eyes closed focussing purely on your breath, noticing it come in and out, the sensations in your body, the length and depth of the breath. If, or when, your mind wanders try not to get too caught up in the thought, just try to let it pass through and lovingly bring yourself back to the breath.

Giving your brain a chance to rest from the constant demands and stimulation we are under is essential, find a way that works for you.

Nutrition

I’ll put my hands up and declare that I am not a nutritional therapist and if you want some specific advice then do speak to one but there is a wealth of information available online about supporting our immune system naturally, these are some of the things I use personally:

Eat plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables – eat the rainbow! (not in Skittles)

Stay hydrated – Drink lots of water and herbal teas to help keep your body working effectively and allowing it to eliminate toxins.

Supplement – From over-farming and mass production, our food is not as nutrient dense as it once was. Personally I top up with vitamin and protein loaded shakes with a greens powder added, Vitamin D daily and through the winter often a high strength Vitamin C too. You will also find immune system targeted supplements.

Look after your gut health – probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes… look them up and try them out.

Essential Oils

Just like my stance on yoga (there is a pose for that), I feel the same way about essential oils. There is an oil to help with most things and there are a number of essential oils that can either be used to cleanse air when diffuser, clean surfaces or support our immune system including lemon and tea tree oils. However, my oil of choice would be doTERRA’s OnGuard blend, this amazing blend can be used topically on the skin in rollerball format or diluted with fractionated coconut oil, you can make an antibacterial hand spray or surface cleaner and there is also a hand wash available. The whole range is amazing for cleaning, protecting and boosting the immune system, but also smells amazing… think cosy Christmas spices and citrus intertwined.



Crystals

So this might be one step too far in to the woo for you, but I love crystals and am fascinated with the research around their vibrations and all of the theories on which crystals can help with what. However, I favour going with your intuition on crystals – what are you drawn to? What do you love?. Consider it as though you’re buying piece of art, don’t just take a random stranger (such as myself)’s word for what will work for you, use it as guidance, sure, but see what you feel drawn to, or something you just have to have, and you’ll likely be on the right track.

Our mind and body are powerful and know what we need if you take the time to listen. And after all, beauty (and power) is in the eye of the beholder, and in your belief in the crystals to work their magic.

If you have no clue where to start, I always look to the dark stones as protective ones – labradorite and black onyx are personal favourites although clear stones are actually considered to be the go-to’s for immune support.

I love to pair a clear quartz with any crystal I’m working with to help amplify it’s healing power so you could hedge your bets like me with the yin and yang, dark and light to protect and balance.

Mindset: Focus on Compassion

Finally, find your compassion and understanding – we need it more now than ever. Spread hope not fear, compassion not judgement and take care of yourself. Think of what is of the highest good for all but try not to judge or criticise others and their approach. Everyone is doing the best they can with the information and understanding they have. You do you and lead by caring and compassionate, loving example.