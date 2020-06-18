Holistic Health & Your Mental State

Holistic health offers an array of ways people can boost their well-being naturally, during the pandemic and beyond

During the pandemic, there are many things we can do to protect and improve our mental, physical, and emotional health. We can begin by recognizing that our thoughts and emotions exert a powerful influence on our overall health and well-being.

Holistic health looks at the person as a whole: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. It recognizes that if one part of the whole is out of balance, it can negatively affect health in other areas. It also emphasizes things people can do proactively to promote health and well-being, rather than waiting for illness to strike.

Research has shown certain holistic practices can help relieve stress and boost the immune system. As the U.S. Army notes, self-care is essential for maintaining mental health and well-being during COVID-19.

The idea that health is holistic predates modern Western medicine and has been around for thousands of years. And it makes great sense now, when many people are spending more time at home and are looking for things they can do to stay healthy and maintain a positive outlook.

More than one-third of Americans use some form of complementary and alternative medicine, according a 2004 government survey. That percentage is likely higher today as more people look for ways they can take charge of their own health.

Holistic health does not reject traditional Western approaches to medicine, such as psychiatric therapy and pharmaceuticals, but acknowledges that simply treating illness is not enough. Holistic health offers valuable options that can help some people achieve better mental balance, either in addition to or independent of other methods. We believe that this mental balance contributes to the overall health of mind and body.

Holistic practitioners embrace the intrinsic connection between mind and body. When it comes to mental wellbeing, a holistic approach will usually take into account not only medical and psychiatric issues, but spiritual and emotional ones as well.

For example, a holistic approach to achieving mental balance might include training your thoughts to reshape situations toward a more positive or productive view. You might simply choose to try and block the negativity of others, or focus on finding the silver lining in a difficult experience.

Another example would be making shifts in your daily routines that help you improve your mental state. Examples of holistic health practices you can easily practice at home:

A daily walk outside might significantly boost your mood and help you cope with stress.

There are many other holistic health tools that may help boost your health and well-being. Mindfulness, yoga, nutrition, religious beliefs, and other practices can be used in conjunction with western medicine, therapy, energy healing, and more. Consult a health care provider when necessary, and consider holistic health as your ally in determining what works best for you.