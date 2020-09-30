Has 2020 been the year of burnout for you?

Written by [email protected]

Are you feeling checked out of your business — and maybe life in general?

This year, I’ve worked with clients who came to me feeling exhausted, grouchy, and just lost. Here’s what we discovered in our coaching sessions — they were dealing with burnout.

It has been ROUGH.

BIG TIME BURNOUT.

Sleep is something that is hard to come by these days. You toss and turn and can’t “turn it off.” You think about pivoting your business for the ump-teenth time this year and don’t know how to do that or even what should come first in the decision making process.

Nobody really knows what to expect for the future. You feel like you don’t have ANY control…and you struggle with how to make things work with what you’ve got.

There’s no such thing as work-life balance because you and your partner are working from home…the kids are schooling from home…and it feels like you work ALL. THE. TIME.

You feel isolated at times because you haven’t been able to go to lunch with a friend or have happy hour with a group since February…and you don’t know when that will be able to happen again.

If any of these things sound a bit familiar – what you’re experiencing is burnout.

But…the good news is that you CAN recover from burnout.



HOW?

Well, there’s a few basics that’ll get you started.

Get plenty of sleep, drink your water…and make sure you get in those steps too.

Aside from maybe a vacation…or just a break, you CAN recover by getting clear on your purpose. In other words, why do you do what you do?

Here’s the deal. We’re all in this together…I know that should be the bumper sticker of the year, but ya’ll – it takes a village to figure out how to get your mojo back, especially during these crazy times.

So, let me tell you how to conquer burnout and kick some Covid butt: