“Grow in Flow…”

Little girl, hidden pearl

Lost under the seas

Silent speak

Body weak

Locks set free from curl

Floating waters, sirens sound

Love to lost, silence around

She screams beyond her empty sighs

Songs trapped within her mermaid cries

Dreaming girl, open pearl…

Swimming among the shore

Gleaming eyes

Awaken cries

Dancing in days of lore

Floating waters, sirens sound

Love to lost, silence around

She screams beyond her empty sighs

Songs trapped within her mermaid cries

Innocent lost to silenced cries

Soul embarks, open your eyes

See the darkness rushing in

Floating through her fingers skin

Sweeping life’s eternal sin

Broken wing Blackbird sing…

Where life goes, nobody knows

Bloom through life, as it flows

Katherine Tran