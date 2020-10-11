Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“Grow in Flow…”

Little girl, hidden pearl

Lost under the seas

Silent speak
Body weak

Locks set free from curl

Floating waters, sirens sound
Love to lost, silence around

She screams beyond her empty sighs
Songs trapped within her mermaid cries

Dreaming girl, open pearl…

Swimming among the shore

Gleaming eyes
Awaken cries

Dancing in days of lore

Floating waters, sirens sound
Love to lost, silence around

She screams beyond her empty sighs
Songs trapped within her mermaid cries

Innocent lost to silenced cries
Soul embarks, open your eyes

See the darkness rushing in

Floating through her fingers skin
Sweeping life’s eternal sin

Broken wing Blackbird sing…

Where life goes, nobody knows
Bloom through life, as it flows

Katherine Tran

Katherine Tran, The Self Care Queen at Thrive Global

I am a Transformation Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work.

The transformational journey through darkness to light within.

I just released my new book, "Within Her Sound in Silence"

Are you ready for a transformational journey within??

👇👇👇👇

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3YYDSK/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_dX1zFbHJMFBKV

