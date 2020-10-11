“Grow in Flow…”

Little girl, hidden pearl
Lost under the seas
Silent speak
Body weak
Locks set free from curl
Floating waters, sirens sound
Love to lost, silence around
She screams beyond her empty sighs
Songs trapped within her mermaid cries
Dreaming girl, open pearl…
Swimming among the shore
Gleaming eyes
Awaken cries
Dancing in days of lore
Floating waters, sirens sound
Love to lost, silence around
She screams beyond her empty sighs
Songs trapped within her mermaid cries
Innocent lost to silenced cries
Soul embarks, open your eyes
See the darkness rushing in
Floating through her fingers skin
Sweeping life’s eternal sin
Broken wing Blackbird sing…
Where life goes, nobody knows
Bloom through life, as it flows
Katherine Tran