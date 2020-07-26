Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Four Pieces of Advice for Younger Me

The way we see and hear in our environment starts so early, doesn't it?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I don’t know about you, but if I were to write a letter to my younger self I would most certainly begin with the advice to hear and see the way life was being modeled to me differently. To hear and see the way I received people’s thoughts about me differently. And to hear and see my value differently. Because, what I heard and saw through other people’s words and actions was not in my best interest, it did not build me up, didn’t produce a strong morality, and didn’t create feelings of acceptance, validity, or unconditional love.

Now this isn’t a slam on any single person. This is me identifying that the way I heard messages and words was skewed. I mean if someone said I did a good job on something I heard “this wasn’t perfect but maybe next time”. If someone said I looked good I heard “you’ve gained weight but look ok anyway”. If I walked past a group of people and heard laughter, I automatically thought they didn’t like me and were laughing at me. The list goes deep and very far back. I even remember as a child stomping down the hallway shouting nobody loves me simply because I was asked to go in another room to play.

There are a lot of variables that go into why I felt the way I did growing up and to why I heard things the way I did. That is not why I am writing this. I am writing this to share how I changed the way I hear and see my world so that it can be filled with acceptance, validity, value, and unconditional positive regard. Just the way my younger self longed for it to be. 

We live in a world where most of our communication is written and not spoken. We live in a world where responses are knee jerk and instant. Not thought out or responsive at all, they are reactive. And because they are primarily written the reader is subject to hearing the message in whatever perceived tone they want to attach to it. So, if I am feeling vulnerable, I may hear the words “I can’t believe you did that” quite snarky, rude, or aggressively. But if I am feeling confident or accomplished, I may hear the words “I can’t believe you did that” quite uplifting, validating and supportively.

What about our perceptions? I grew up in Southern California and driving on the freeway system there generally leaves you subject to aggression. But it also challenges your inner critic. And I’m not talking about criticizing yourself, I’m referring to all the negative judgments directed at the other drivers from within your own mind. Think about it. If you are being tailgated what is your initial judgment of the person behind you? Do you see someone that is rude? Perhaps you assume they are a careless jerk. But I wonder what would happen for you internally if you decided to think more along the line of “wow, I don’t know this person, they seem to have an urgent need to get past me, I think I will move over and hope for them that everything is ok when they arrive at their destination”. Because the reality is you really don’t know what is going on in that other car. They could be rushing to the hospital because their child just got hit by a train. 

So here are the four pieces of advice I would give younger me:

  1. Hear with an open filter. If it doesn’t sound right for you, ask yourself how you could hear it differently, so it brings you value. Always be willing to obtain clarification – inquiry is a powerful tool. 
  2. See through an accepting lens. If it looks unattractive seek to pair it with something that is more appealing. Sometimes what we think we are seeing is not at all what is unfolding. Zoom in or out to gain perspective on what may not be visible on the surface. 
  3. Have a valid purpose for your thoughts. Ask yourself if you have all the facts. If you are presuming without explicit knowledge you are assuming you know for a fact what you don’t know for sure.
  4. Make your words and actions count. If you need something specific, ask for help or make it happen for yourself. You are far more capable then you give yourself credit for. Remember, the people around you are not mind readers. You must use clear dialogue and articulate what you mean. 

This is your life too. You can think, feel, and be however you want. Don’t wait for your desires to knock on your door. They won’t. Go out and bring them to life.

Tricia Parido, Founder, B.S. Psych., Master Coach at Turning Leaves® Recovery, Life, and Wellness Coaching

Tricia Parido is a Writer, Personal Life Coach, Professional Life Interventionist, and Master Addictions Coach based in California. As an active business owner of a thriving coaching practice, she not only teaches her clients how to live the life they desire and “live free”, but she also teaches those that aspire to become professional coaches how to do so, passionately and professionally. She has co-authored a recent release of Raising the Bar, which was featured on Innovators Radio and NBC and has been published on SkillsYouNeed.com.

To her clients, she is known as a genuine coach whose always available and accessible. One client states “It has been such a gift to work with Trish over the past year. Her kind, friendly demeanor puts me at ease and her genuine concern and desire to help me achieve greater balance in my life is the support and accountability I need to make lasting positive changes."

You can sign up for Tricia’s free weekly lifestyle tactics and tips on her website, www.turningleavesrecovery.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Thrive Global on Campus//

An Open Letter to First-Generation College Students on How to Handle the Stress

by Jessica Hicks
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Contributor / Getty Images / Marla Aufmuth / Contributor / Getty Images / Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images
Wisdom//

Emily Blunt Shared Some Wise Advice for Her Younger Self — And These Other Powerful Women Have Done the Same

by Jane Burnett
Community//

“Don’t let fear dictate your future” with female entrepreneur Lanae Dedeaux

by Kristin Marquet

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.