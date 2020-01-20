Feeling Funky

Image by Julio Cesar Velasquez from Pixabay

I’m feeling a bit sad today. There are days when I feel more emotional than most, days when I think back to what I’ve lost, what I miss in my life, old smiles, the laughter and the moments. I try not to focus too much on the negatives of a certain situation, I tell myself that I learned, I have grown, and I have moved on from being in that place, but still, sometimes, it hurts.

January doesn’t always bring the fresh start that we hoped for. Many of us feel pressured to make big moves, create something different, but what if that doesn’t happen? What if it’s “New year, same me” and those plans just don’t gel?

I’m not one to share my sorrows. I often go within, try to see the purpose, I am, however, a deeply feeling person. Often a song, or a photo, can stir memories. I am a sentimental old fool, but, I don’t let many know that. I am also deeply caring. Evidence of that is while watching birds gather something to eat after a wild snowfall. I watched from the window as the sun came out and they gradually flocked the yard to pick at seeds and such on some of the bushes. I cut up a few apples into pieces and put them out for the birds to enjoy so that they wouldn’t have to forage in deep snow to find food. That’s me, a perpetual Snow White, but I have to be honest, sometimes, I wish there was someone to care for me. Maybe just care for my heart, care if I’m okay if I’ve eaten, lol. (Sometimes, I do forget) Sometimes, I’m just feeling the funk. So, what’s a girl to do?

What if the events occurring in our lives weren’t necessarily happening to us, but for us. Let’s take a step back and look at it from a different perspective. Even I’ve had to sit back and think about this.

Think of it as a spiritual wake up call, or a little more like cleaning the house. We have to make little piles of the things we want to get rid of when we are tidying up our closet, carry out the trash. Life is making those piles for us. It is shedding light on the people and things we need to clear from our house. And just like old clothes, they are sometimes difficult to part with, but when we do, we feel refreshed and often we replace those things with something better, don’t we?

Think of January as a time to simply sweep up. Let’s leave the past, and think fresh and new. It’s like putting a fresh coat of paint on a tired and lifeless wall. Let’s improve the lighting, make it warm and sunny. There now, looking better already.

Spiritual house cleaning is a great way to start the year.