Fear of Driving is Common

Fear of driving is much more common that you might think.

You are not alone.

Fear of driving is much more common that you might think. A 2018 New Zealand study found 52% of those polled experienced experience mild anxiety while driving and 16% experience moderate to severe driving anxiety!

I’ve worked with clients who had specific driving situations that triggered their driving fear: fear of bridges, of left-hand exits, fear of city driving, highway driving, etc.  Some clients were fine with daytime driving, but had high anxiety at the thought of driving at night.

Fear of driving usually has nothing to do with driving skills

Most of the time it has to do with past negative experiences – an accident, driving through a bad storm, being a victim of road rage, etc. Many times it isn’t even a situation when they were driving.  I had one client whose driving fear was rooted in a memory of when they were five-years-old in the back seat when their father had a panic attack and had to pull over. The fear of panic attacks grew and grew until they just couldn’t function anymore. I have an excellent way of easily finding and healing the root cause, and now they are driving freely and easily, not depending on certain driving situations.

Another client experience specific driving-related panic from an experience as a young child in the back seat when her father just missed being in an accident while merging on the highway from the left hand side. Just like the other client I mentioned, this fear and panic grew and grew until she could no longer drive on the highway.

A client I worked with recently would spend two hours driving the back roads to visit her parents, when the highway would have gotten her there in 45 minutes.  She wanted her freedom back so she could more easily visit her parents and her children who are away at college.

Isn’t it time to overcome your driving fear?

I’ve helped  many people overcome their fears.  Look at what is possible!

Book a free consult and find your freedom today!

Originally published at StephanieDalfonzo.com

Stephanie Dalfonzo | Thrive Global

Stephanie Dalfonzo, Integrative Hypnotist | Coach | Author of "Goodbye Anxiety, Hello Freedom"

I've spent more than 20 years researching holistic, natural and scientifically ways to calm stress, anxiety and fear.

I work with individuals and teams to protect their emotional health and build resilience.

My two adult children, Crissi and Greg, are making their mark in the world, and live in Connecticut with Michael, my husband of over 30 years and our 2 rescue dogs, Maggie and Claire.

