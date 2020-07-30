Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Failure is an option!

The memorable phrase that came from NASA "Failure is not an option" has given people the wrong idea about the positive aspects of failure.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
fail success results newnormal wellbeing mentalhealth productivity performance workfromhome
fail success results newnormal wellbeing mentalhealth productivity performance workfromhome

One afternoon, when my daughter was about eight years of age, she came into my studio with a white piece of paper and a word written in bold, big letters across the entire width of the paper. The word was F.A.I.L.

With a cheeky grin on her face, she asked me, “Dad, do you know what FAIL means?” Sensing that she was up to something, I replied, “You tell me.” With conviction and assurance, she stated, “Dad, FAIL means First Attempt In Learning.”

I was suddenly uplifted by her response because I knew deep down that if this belief became hardwired in her, the level of empowerment and sense of security that she will have to take appropriate risks in life would be a major advantage in her development.

Fast-forward four years, and I still have to remind her of her message to me. As a parent, I have realised that I still need to be on guard to keep social conditioning from eroding her positive belief.

I still remind my daughter of the response Thomas Edison gave to someone who criticised him for repeatedly failing during the development of what became the incandescent light-bulb. Edison declared: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

Cesar Gamio, Executive Life Coach (EMCC), Corporate Wellbeing Specialist (CHWA), Thrive Global Corporate Trainer and Beatlemaniac at heart! www.cesargamio.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.