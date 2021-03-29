Do You Know How To Protect Yourself From “Lockdown Burnout”?

Lockdown burnout is something felt by many these days. The current health crises has brought along multiple challenges to most of us and not all of us are well prepared to deal with it.

We are living during unprecedented times. Beyond doubt, there have been many other crises before, from wars and terrorism acts to natural catastrophes and waves of deadly diseases. However, nothing is quite comparable to what is happening now. The modern world has not yet seen a crises with such magnitude.

Although a lot of people have been directly impacted by Covid19, either experiencing the disease in their family or by themselves, loosing a loved or loosing their income, the indirect impact has been equally vast. The lockdowns and restrictions have deeply impacted how we live these days. It has changed how many of us work and socialise.

Working remotely (usually working from home) is one of these new experiences currently common to many throughout the world. Beyond doubt the first weeks of working from home felt like heaven – no commute, no need to dress up (at least from the waist down), possibility to mix household errands with work tasks, and the list goes on. Almost a year later, many of us are still doing it, working remotely. While it suits to some, it does not suit to all.

Although one might think that burnout has nothing to do with working from home or staying home, it is not true in the current context. The current general context of worry, isolation, change and unpredictability brings along huge amounts of stress. Adding up everything might make one feel fatigued, anxious, physically and emotionally exhausted.

I do not know who needs to hear this today, but “It is okay not to be okay today.”

It is okay to feel how you feel at this moment. It is okay to live one day at a time and to take one step at a time at this moment. However, at this moment it is also extremely important to be vigilant and aware of your wellbeing. It is important to implement little mechanisms of support and protection.

Make sure to stay connected with your people, even if online/via phone, chat etc.

Make sure to share with somebody how you feel.

Do not give up on self-care (e.g. exercise, food, sleep, fresh air, meditation, limited exposure to media, positive entertainment).

Work consciously on your mindset (positive thinking, gratitude, putting things in perspective).

Make sure to keep work-life balance by creating routines and boundaries, but also do not hesitate to ask from your company for bigger flexibility when necessary.

Make sure to seek help if needed. There is no shame in asking help!

You can imagine your life as a timeline or a path forward, while the current circumstances are simply “a moment” somewhere there in the middle.

——————x——————— ➡

You have come so far already, and you will keep going. You are resilient – you are full of wisdom from the past and dreams for the future.

One day everything will be okay.