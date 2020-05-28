Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do Not Forget The Basics

By

For many of us, we’re starting to enter the second phase of the crisis recovery, if you like. We may be slowly reintegrating back to work. We may be encouraging our teams to come back to work or figuring out what that’s going to look like. 

#Don’t sleepwalk back into your old patterns 
We are stepping into the second phase of the lockdown and starting to reintegrate, both in terms of the economy locally and personally as well, and our own individual lives and jobs. But I really urge you not to forget your basics. 
I’ve talked in a previous post about not sleepwalking back into our old patterns and our old way of living, which for many of us wasn’t necessarily a good thing. But as you start to reintegrate back into the workplace, don’t forget your basics. Let’s not go back to how we were in its entirety.

#The basics
The basics, you may have got your head around while you were away, you may not. Sleep, mental health, energy, our fitness, and not just our fitness in terms of squats and running, but how fit are we for the rigours of daily life? How fit are be for the rigours of business life? And really battening down on those basics, so that as we move through the phases of recovery, we keep hold of those. 

#Batten down the basics
So for me, it would be the meditation, it would be eating vegetables, it would be doing adequate movement throughout the day and making sure my sleep starts with a seven. I’ve also talked about these as being non-negotiables. Basics. You’ve got to batten down the basics, so as things start to ramp up, which inevitably they will, because we’re all keen to get back to normal, we’re all keen to get the economy going again, and our companies will be putting pressure on us to do that as well. So don’t lose sight of any of that. Double down on the basics, and that will stand you in good stead moving forward.

Leanne Spencer

Leanne is an award-winning entrepreneur and the founder of Bodyshot Performance Limited. She delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight', is the author of bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine', and hosts a podcast called ’Remove the Guesswork‘. Leanne is the founder of Bodyshot Performance, an award-winning health and wellbeing company. Bodyshot Performance work with businesses of up to 500 people who want to create a culture of energy, vitality and performance through the business and position wellbeing as a competitive advantage. Bodyshot intersect the latest science and technology to provide unique solutions to the challenge of wellbeing in the workplace that have a direct impact on the bottom line. Our clients have won awards for wellbeing and recognise it directly improves employee engagement and retention and attracts talent into the business.  We also work with chronically stressed or burned out professionals to get you back in control of your health and able to do the things you want to do in life.

My expertise is around health, fitness and wellbeing, specifically focusing on sleep, mental health, energy, body composition, digestion and fitness. I host a popular podcast on iTunes called ’Remove the Guesswork ‘, and in November 2016 I delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight'. I’m the author of the bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine' and I regularly speak to corporates on health and wellbeing.

My personal values are to live truthfully, considerately and to "suck all the marrow out of life" as Thoreau said. I support the charity Diversity Role Models which works to combat homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying. I recently completed the world’s toughest ski race to raise £10,125 for Alzheimer's Research as my father-in-law was profoundly ill with Alzheimers, and I am on a constant mission to find ways to live in a way that is sustainable and environmentally friendly. I love sport, fitness, reading, gardening, business, podcasting, and being with my cat and our scampish little rescue dog, Kami from Romania.

