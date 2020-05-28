Do Not Forget The Basics

For many of us, we’re starting to enter the second phase of the crisis recovery, if you like. We may be slowly reintegrating back to work. We may be encouraging our teams to come back to work or figuring out what that’s going to look like.



#Don’t sleepwalk back into your old patterns

We are stepping into the second phase of the lockdown and starting to reintegrate, both in terms of the economy locally and personally as well, and our own individual lives and jobs. But I really urge you not to forget your basics.

I’ve talked in a previous post about not sleepwalking back into our old patterns and our old way of living, which for many of us wasn’t necessarily a good thing. But as you start to reintegrate back into the workplace, don’t forget your basics. Let’s not go back to how we were in its entirety.



#The basics

The basics, you may have got your head around while you were away, you may not. Sleep, mental health, energy, our fitness, and not just our fitness in terms of squats and running, but how fit are we for the rigours of daily life? How fit are be for the rigours of business life? And really battening down on those basics, so that as we move through the phases of recovery, we keep hold of those.



#Batten down the basics

So for me, it would be the meditation, it would be eating vegetables, it would be doing adequate movement throughout the day and making sure my sleep starts with a seven. I’ve also talked about these as being non-negotiables. Basics. You’ve got to batten down the basics, so as things start to ramp up, which inevitably they will, because we’re all keen to get back to normal, we’re all keen to get the economy going again, and our companies will be putting pressure on us to do that as well. So don’t lose sight of any of that. Double down on the basics, and that will stand you in good stead moving forward.