Changing My Perspective on Change

When I want to change something…anything, really…I start with a list. I jot down everything that needs to happen to achieve my goal. When I’m writing the list, I tell myself it’s just a checklist to help me remember all of the things I want to do.

Does this sound familiar?

I start out with great enthusiasm, maybe checking off one or two items on the list. And then I get overwhelmed by the list. Then I somehow lose the list or forget about the list. Probably because I’ve made a new list for a new goal.

Each time I do this I re-enforce the feeling that I’ve failed (again) to reach a goal.

This year, I’m doing something different. I’m approaching change like the toddler in this photo.

I think this kid is pretty smart. I’m sure at some point he looked to the top of the unending stairs and decided he wanted to climb them (he set a goal). And then he stopped looking at the goal.

If you look closely, you’ll see he’s focused…really focused on the first step. He may see the other steps, but he’s pondering how to get moving on the first step.

Here’s what you may not realize.

Any move he makes to get onto that first step is moving him forward and up. There’s no right way for him to start moving…although he’s pretty focused on figuring it out.

He can step up. He can put his hands, then his feet onto the step. He can crawl up the step. He can ever go up the steps backwards, sitting on his bottom and boosting himself up without looking at where he’s going at all. Each of these moves take him from where he is and move him to where he wants to go.

It’s the same for you.

Rather than seeing the whole staircase and feeling overwhelmed, take a look at the first step. Remember, it’s only ONE step. Any movement you make towards your 2020 goals, even if you stumble on the step, is a move in the right direction.

What is the ONE step you can take today to move you towards your goal?

What you want is at the top.

How will you get there? Some steps may take longer to climb. Your perspective will change with every step you take. You may back down one or two steps to gain momentum to get up to the third. You may skip some steps all together. Maybe you’ll put your foot on a step and then change your mind, returning down a step and staying there a bit longer. Ascend them as YOU want to. Not how someone else thinks you should.

What’s at the top of your climb?

Take ONE step today.