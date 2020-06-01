Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Bringing Yourself Back to the Present Moment

Mindfulness is a proven method for reducing stress and improving both mental and physical health. But how does one go about engaging in mindfulness? It doesn’t require any grand commitments. Just a few small efforts during the course of the day can constitute an adequate mindfulness regimen. Here are seven mindfulness exercises you can easily […]

By

Mindfulness is a proven method for reducing stress and improving both mental and physical health. But how does one go about engaging in mindfulness? It doesn’t require any grand commitments. Just a few small efforts during the course of the day can constitute an adequate mindfulness regimen. Here are seven mindfulness exercises you can easily squeeze into your daily routine.

Morning Stretch

First thing after waking up, get out of bed and lift your arms to the sky in a simple morning stretch. This mind and body awareness will set the tone for the rest of your day.

Observant Morning Coffee-Drinking

Let your eyes wander around the room while you drink your morning coffee, the deliberate gazes centering your mind for the rest of the day.

Two Deep Breaths

Inhale as deeply as you can, and then slowly exhale the breath. Then repeat. This is a remarkably simple action that barely deserves the name “exercise,” and yet it can be used again and again throughout the day to remarkable effect.

A Positive Mantra

Create a simple positive message and repeat it to yourself throughout the day. You can’t magically make your good vibes bring positive outcomes, but you can use the powers of positive self-messaging to your benefit.

Take A Walk

Something about walking for pleasure brings our bodies and minds into a relaxing place, no matter where our feet are taking us. Walking meditation is a proven mindfulness technique, and you’re bound to feel its benefits.

Focus on Your Food

Don’t eat while working or doing a million other things. Take advantage of lunchtime to unwind and focus on the sensual pleasure that your food brings you. Such an approach will leave you feeling refreshed for the second part of the day.

Read and Reflect on Poetry

There is a reason poetry is one of the most consistently practiced art forms across human cultures. The power of language can enchant us and bring us, for a moment, out of ourselves (or, indeed, further inside ourselves to parts of our personalities with which we rarely interact). Try to read just a few lines every day, and let your thoughts mingle with the words and ideas from the page.

Ozias Bvute, Member of Zimbabwe Parliament

Ozias Bvute is a member of Parliament in Zimbabwe, Africa. He is an experienced leader who has held various leadership positions in public service, industry, and finance. He believes a new opportunity opens up every day, and everyone should push themselves as much as they can to reach their full potential, regardless of whatever obstacles life throws their way. Ozias views being a member of Parliament as an honor because it gives him the chance to represent and empower the citizens of his nation through positive, tangible and impactful changes.

Ozias Bvute's main focus is on providing people in disadvantaged communities with the means to survive and sustain themselves. It is with this objective in mind that he founded the Figtree Foundation, which works with vulnerable communities in Goromonzi North to empower them through Economic Empowerment, Community Health Sanitation and Hygiene, and Agriculture and Infrastructure Development. The Foundation seeks to inspire, empower and guide people of all age groups who are faced with varying vulnerabilities that prevent them from realizing their full potential. He builds upon this goal in his 2018 publication Reflections, which focuses on forgiveness, goal-setting, stewardship, holding onto hope in spite of any hardships, adapting to the changes of life, trusting in God’s promises and timing, and much more.

In his free time, Ozias Bvute devotes himself to speaking at churches, schools, and other social gatherings while using his influential positions to spearhead new initiatives that make a positive impact in communities. His goal is to actively inspire people to dream big and pursue those dreams both in and out of the workplace, ensuring an environment where everyone can thrive and everyone has a say in the next plan of action. Ozias makes a concerted effort to build and manage relationships that are mutually beneficial with everyone who works with, around, and under, him.

For more information on Ozias, visit his website.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Three Simple Ways to Incorporate Mindfulness Into Your Day

by Lisa Wood
12 tips to improve your morning - image from Shutterstock
Community//

12 tips to improve your morning

by Beverly Landais
Community//

Mindfulness for Anxiety Relief

by Stephanie Dalfonzo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.