Books You Should Read to Become a More Mindful Leader

Being a mindful leader is something that isn’t taught or learned overnight. While it is a common misconception that every leaser has the ability to be truly mindful, there are those people that are born to do so. If you are looking to incorporate more leadership methods into your work and home life, there are many different books available that will help you on your journey.

It is easy to get caught up in the riff-raff of office gossip, but if you want to be a corporate leader, you should obviously be more diplomatic and be an example. Those gunning for better leadership positions but have a problem with gossip should check out Meditations by Marcus Aurelius. This book promotes removing all of the outside noise that can make us all distracted at work and asks readers to focus on the bigger picture.

Man’s Search for Meaning, by Viktor Frankel is another book on leadership, you should check out. Recounting Frankel’s personal experience in the Auschwitz concentration camp, readers can learn how he developed leadership potential in such a hopeless situation. The book also reminds readers that a defining time in our life is when we decide to take action and dig ourselves out of disparity.

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho is also a great book worth checking out if you are looking to lead or change the way your life is heading. Sometimes life can seem so hard and like we will ever achieve the goals we want to accomplish. This book describes one man’s personal journey into embarking into that world that seemed unattainable and making it his own reality.

Bad habits are hard to change if you have made them part of your day-to-day life. For example, if you have an addiction to caffeine, it can be hard to cut back. You can develop headaches and symptoms of withdrawal if you are working to remove caffeine from your diet. Instead of feeling defeated, you can find ways to cope. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People made for those wanting to do the groundwork in order to change their lives in a more practical sense. Author Stephen R. Covey helps those struggling with bad habits by providing an alternate solution they wouldn’t otherwise think is possible.