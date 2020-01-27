Psychologist and author Tara Brach mentioned a quote and a poem in a meditation she offered recently that really moved me.

Viktor Frankl, an Austrian neurologist, psychologist and Holocaust survivor said, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

That space.

How many times have we reacted and regretted it immediately? We made someone feel bad, we yelled, we pressed send, we wounded with words.

If we breathe or close our eyes or count to ten after the stimulus and before the response, how might our day or year or life change? How might our friends and family and colleagues see us? How might that moment make all the difference?

That space is a little thing. A little thing we can do every single day.

As Martha Postlewaite wrote in her poem The Clearing…

“Do not try to save the whole world

or do anything grandiose.

Instead, create

a clearing

in the dense forest

of your life

and wait there

patiently,

until the song

that is your life

falls into your own cupped hands

and you recognize and greet it.

Only then will you know

how to give yourself

to this world

so worth of rescue.”

That space is the clearing in the forest of our life. It will allow us to be in the moment, recalibrate, decide and accept.

Creating that space is in our hands. Our power is in our hands. We can choose freedom, peace and growth if we take a moment to sit in our clearing.