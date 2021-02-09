Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Best Resiliency Strengthening Techniques for First Responders

How Captain Best's wellness journey continues to benefit his fellow first responders

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

BEST Tips for Resiliency Strengthening

1. Add Creation into your life to Counterbalance the Destruction experienced on the job. Cooking, woodworking, metalsmithing, glassblowing, painting, writing, etc. Literally any creative act will assist in decreasing cumulative stress and encourage mindfulness. Check out www.ashes2art.org for free classes for responders and their families.

2. Exercise for emotional release as well as physical strengthening to stave off prevalent occupational injuries.

3.  Incorporate disciplines that focus on Breathwork and Bodywork; yoga, meditation, Tai Chi, massage, etc. This can assist in physiological reregulation which is needed post repetitive traumatic stress. Be mindful of your breathing on a daily basis.

4.  Practice good sleep hygiene when off-dutyso the body can physiologically reregulate after grueling 24-hour shifts. Essential for stress management.

5.  Seek nature for grounding. Let Mother Nature replace the senses that might have been distorted on the job. Animals are fantastic stress relievers.

6.   Healthy nutrition keeps us battle ready and fit-for-the-fight.

7.  Volunteer to promote servanthood over yourself.

8.  Healthy socializing with family and friends is stress relieving. Plan outdoor or creative activities together while actively practicing being present in that moment.

9.  Humor is healing so listen to comedians, watch funny movies, tell funny jokes, or tell funny stories. Laughter is our medicine.

10.   Practice Gratitude. Gratitude. Gratitude.

    Kathy Sullivan, Expressive Arts Consultant, MAAT, R.E.A.C.E. at Ashes2Art

    Kathy Sullivan, MAAT, REACE, is the managing director of the Ashes2Art program which provides complimentary creative arts services to first responders and their families as part of a preventative wellness initiative. The creative arts are a natural platform to decrease cumulative stress while maintaining a  battle-ready status for the next traumatic shift. It is a monumental honor to engage and interact with such amazing men and women. Blessed.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Captain Best with his service dog Belle
    Community//

    Living His BEST Life

    by Kathy Sullivan
    Community//

    3 Lessons in Resilience From Serving Communities in Crisis

    by Sheldon Yellen
    Community//

    How to Build Your Resiliency Muscle

    by Jonas Altman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.