Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are you living the life you desire?

Now in my fifth decade, I choose not to live with regret, or worry about the future. But, if I could go back and talk to my younger self the biggest piece of advice, I would give her is “Follow your dreams and trust the rest will fall into place.” As I have learned now, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Now in my fifth decade, I choose not to live with regret, or worry about the future. But, if I could go back and talk to my younger self the biggest piece of advice, I would give her is “Follow your dreams and trust the rest will fall into place.”

As I have learned now, in my later years, life should be about being happy, enjoying every moment. It is about experiences and emotions, not material things. Every day should be spent savouring the magical gift of life.

In my lifetime, I have let myself be influenced by others when making decisions. Follow the herd, do what is sensible, do what is safe. This led me into a corporate career that I did not enjoy, but it paid well, had great benefits, and would provide a good pension. This, at the time, was what I was told was important. Happiness, desire, or passion had nothing to do with choosing what I wanted to do with my life. It was always about security and I believed that was what I should focus on.

As time went on, I began to understand that there was more to life than being secure. There was happiness and feeling alive and excited about what you do every day. But as time slipped by, there were mortgages to pay, mouths to feed, and it was easy to get trapped in the corporate world because of the security it provided. But at what cost?

If I had had the knowledge, the courage, the support to follow my dream at a younger age, my life would have been much different. I would have taken chances, embraced risk, learned from mistakes but kept going, because it would have felt right. I know the desire would have kept me going because the desire is till there today. It never faded. Things in life have a way of working themselves out when you trust in them, if only I had known that thirty years ago!

Fast forward a few decades and I am grateful to have changed my life to incorporate my desire. It has been a journey as that limiting belief of making sure I am secure and sensible runs pretty deep. But by discovering Mindfulness and changing my mindset I now have more confidence in myself to succeed at what I want to do with my life. Now as a Mindfulness Practitioner, Meditation teacher and author I am finally starting to live the life I dreamt of.

The Pandemic, has made many people re-evaluate their lives. We all got a big reminder of how precious life is and how quickly everything can change. It is so easy to find yourself in a life that you did not imagine for yourself and feel stuck there because of responsibilities. I urge you to think about what is important. I understand that financial responsibilities need to be considered but there is always a way. I started to follow my passion as a side hustle and let it grow at a pace I could manage.

We deserve to live the life we desire, anything else is just settling. Life is an amazing gift and none of us should be settling.  If you are a parent, make sure that your children do not settle, make sure they go after their dreams. It is better to try and fail, rather than never try at all.

Wendy Justine, Mindset Coach at Wendy Justine

Wendy Justine is a Master Mindfulness Practitioner, Meditation Teacher and Author from Ontario, Canada. Through one to one coaching, online courses , newsletters and social media Wendy helps people change their mindset to change their lives.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The brutal but life-changing facts I’ve learned from my journey of ‘Following my Passions.’

by Poonam Sahasrabuddhe
//

15 People Share The Worst Advice They Got When They Were Young

by Marina Khidekel
Purpose//

The Lessons I've Learned Since I Decided to Follow My Passion

by Sylvia Salow

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.