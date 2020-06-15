Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A rally of allies for justice

My last civic protest was about banning casino gambling on Miami Beach, Florida.  That was close to a decade ago.  Yesterday, I walked the same route, this time holding a sign that read “Racism IS the pandemic.”  The degree of urgency and social relevance was like night and day. The negative impact of Vegas-style casinos […]

By

My last civic protest was about banning casino gambling on Miami Beach, Florida.  That was close to a decade ago.  Yesterday, I walked the same route, this time holding a sign that read “Racism IS the pandemic.” 

The degree of urgency and social relevance was like night and day. The negative impact of Vegas-style casinos on a small resort city does not compare to the devastating and far reaching consequences of systemic racism.

The sentiment I brought to the #BlackLivesMatter march was deep and heartfelt.  I am a white woman, born in Cuba and raised in New York.  Here I found myself among a sea of strangers of all persuasions, who were not strangers at all.  The moment our feet hit the pavement, the chants began in unison, and we were one giant organism moving slowly with purpose.

Bystanders cheered and joined their voices to ours, while others jeered and hurled insults.  Some depraved creatures amused themselves by throwing eggs from the balconies of the luxury condominiums that flanked our course.  Nothing seemed to bother the hundreds of marchers, myself included.

I was in the flow of people allied in moral outrage against injustice, and it felt powerful, even joyful.

At one point we knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, in memory of George Floyd.  As I became aware of the pain in my right knee from the rough asphalt, I sighed with gratitude for the opportunity to let my voice be heard because there can be no neutral position on racism. 

Martin Luther King, Jr. said:  “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right.  A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice .  A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.”  Those words should be the moral compass for anyone with foggy notions of civic duty at this crucial time.

The times call for actions big and small because no lives matter until #blacklivesmatter.  The right to work for safety, opportunity, and happiness belongs to all Americans.

This is a time for people of all backgrounds to learn, listen and engage in peaceful actions and conversations about racism and discrimination of all types.  But perhaps most importantly, it is the time to speak up, take a stand, and be better together by helping to lift up black voices and ultimately equality for all people everywhere.

I will march again next weekend knowing that together we can do better and be better.

RMR Communications Consulting LLC

Rosemary Ravinal, Public Speaking Coach at RMR Communications Consulting LLC

As an executive coach, Rosemary Ravinal helps bilingual, bi-cultural business leaders master the art of public speaking, inspiring presentations, and authoritative media interviews that improve careers, companies and lives.  With her team at RMR Communications Consulting LLC, she addresses gaps in presentation skills, public speaking and media readiness through one-on-one coaching, private workshops and public seminars.  With more than three decades of general market, Latin American and Hispanic communications management and on-camera talent experience, Rosemary trains business leaders to communicate with purpose in-language and in-culture.  She was an on-air contributor for MSNBC, TV talk show host,  and held senior public relations positions at multinational corporations, non-profit organizations and agencies in New York and South Florida.  She is the Miami Director of PechaKucha, the Japanese presentation platform, and a frequent speaker on multicultural competency and Latina empowerment.  Her articles on public speaking mastery have appeared in PR Week, Ragan PR Daily, and South Florida Business Journal.

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Racism, History And The Part You Play

by Tasha Davies
Community//

I Am an Angry White Man With a Bad Case of Unconscious Racial Bias

by Don Johnson
Community//

I Would Rather Die Than Have You Save Me

by Kay Judge, M.D.

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.