A Letter of Love to Your Baby

You are doing a wonderful job of becoming a mother. I know right now you are feeling lost, overwhelmed and unsure. The confidence you had in being successful as a woman has not carried over into motherhood. Be kind to yourself. You are not the same as you were before. The day you birthed baby you also birthed a mother. Would you like to begin to feel as successful in your role as mother as you did as woman? Then keep reading because I am going to introduce you to the world of journaling.

This is not about keeping a detailed record of your day or recording every emotion. It is about treating yourself to some really beautiful and inspiring stationary. Did you love buying new pens or notebooks during your childhood? Maybe you are like me and still get pleasure from new stationary and just need an excuse. Well now you have one. Go on treat yourself, you deserve it. Now you have your stationary it is time to put aside your misconceptions of journaling. You aren’t going to be writing whimsical memories. You are improving your health physically, emotionally and mentally. I can hear you saying finding the time to journal is just not going to happen as a new mum. I say to align yourself with your unique version of motherhood you can’t afford not to. Self-care is important and should be a priority in your life especially as a new mum. After all you can’t give if your cup is empty. Find 15 to 20 minutes in your day. Before bed is a really good time but whatever time you decide needs to work for you. Journaling is going to get you into the best place to be able to start to find your authentic motherhood. How? Let’s take a look.

Find Time for Self-care

My top four reasons all mums should journal;

Reduces Stress

Being a new mum can be stressful right? To enjoy your new experience you want to feel less stress. Journaling is a hidden in plain sight stress management tool. The health benefits of reducing stress are both physical and mental. Your mood is lifted, your blood pressure is lowered and your emotional responses become easier to regulate. This is great news because you have enough emotional waves to deal with due to fluctuating and changing hormones. Reducing your stress means you can bring to your baby the best version of yourself.

Clears Your Mind

How many thoughts and feelings are running through your head right now? It has suddenly got a lot noisier in there since becoming a mum. You have your 101 things going on. What you want to do with baby. What you are doing with baby at this moment in their development. What you did do with baby and replying, over analysing and getting stuck in a circle. We haven’t even started on the thoughts going on about you as a successful woman and how you are translating that into motherhood. What about your business and the plans you are making, the actions you are taking and balancing it all. Letting all this flow out in your journaling makes room for clear thought and leads to personal growth.

Personal Growth

Journaling allows you to record your transition from woman to mother in a way that lets you express, explore and evaluate. It’s a place of no judgement. You can brain dump all your worries, fears, uncertainties alongside the wins and joy of motherhood. You will see clear patterns forming. It will allow you to see clearly what serves you, what works for you and what brings you to your authentic version of motherhood. You can begin to see what you really want in your unique and authentic version of motherhood. You will set goals, make commitments and be the awesome mum, woman and successful mumpreneur.

Cultivating Gratitude

Finding gratitude in your life as a new mum is a game changer. You can come from anything and everything in a state of positivity and joy. Struggling with your loss of woman becomes easier as you see the gratitude and become thankful for your improved upon version of woman. You can tackle the broken sleep by being grateful that you can meet your baby’s needs. Every piece of being a mother becomes lighter and easier through gratitude. Being grateful allows you to see all that is good right now and all the amazing achievements you are making as mum.

Are you ready to find your authentic version of motherhood?

Let’s break you in gently and start by writing a love letter to your baby.

Think about how you and your baby have got to know each other. Look at how your love for each other has grown in such a short time. How it grows day by day. As you spend times writing your love letter to your baby think of all the moments and feelings you want to treasure. Let your thoughts flow freely into your journal.

What do you want to share with your baby when they are older?

What do you want to tell your baby?

What softly whispered conversations do you share during the quiet, dark night feeds?

Let this be a letter of love. You can make a copy, seal it and keep it safe. What a wonderful gift to give your baby in the future as a coming of age present.

Nixie Foster – The Motherhood Mentor to high–flying female entrepreneurs and career women. The founder of ‘High-Flyer to Authentic Motherhood in 13 Steps’; a mentorship program to assist you in finding your authentic identity as a mother and give new mothers the secure, loving bond with their baby which allows them to confidently be their unique version of motherhood.