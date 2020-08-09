A Flower Garden’s Tale For Educational Wells! #AUCNext100

One of the most eloquent things I have enjoyed when going to the American University in Cairo was a natural element, which had the audacity to thrive in urban spacing. There were many times when I had passed this persona of nature. A oneness, where Mother Earth made it very clear that she was here to stay. It didn’t matter how many urbanized and industrialized developments would sporadically arise. Wherever there was life, the wonders of vegetation would make her grand surprise.

Near the American Plaza, outside of the New Cairo campus, of the American University In Cairo was once a movable paradise. Egyptian-Arab male gardeners rested in the space, awaiting anyone who wanted to purchase the beauties, that were growing. In contemplating upon this I ponder about the feminine hands, who nourished the land. Those Egyptian-Arab women gardeners, who were behind doing the garden work; yet, were not seen.

This oasis was clearly a paradise. It was artistic and carefully well planned. Layered and carrying out a myriad of designs, the oasis patterned itself out, in a way where you felt as if you were in paradise. Wishing that you were in that magical place of love and comfort. A secret getaway to a far away land, that we can rest in, once we decide to move through the process of healing. Having such an Earthly design, outside of campus gates, where buses drive through, is a foreshadow of a greater paradise, awaiting members of the AUC Community. During the time when this paradise was vigilant, your vision was truly blessed.

(Photograph and Edits By Lauren Clark)

There was something nutritious about this spacing. Different colored plants, shapes, and sizes all gave their contributions to this sculpture. It truly was just that-a sculpture! What was so breathtaking for me is how every vegetation aligned to make the right design. It was perfect and created a dynamic of beauty and restoration for weary Spirits who simply needed a break. Those persons desiring to be part of a particular arena just to get away from the harsh realities in this circus, called life. I guess that’s why nature is so comforting. It showcases beauty to remind us that life is supposed to be beautiful. In our natural rhythm and matriculation on Earth’s surfacing, life is to be enjoyed. Whatever manmade realities, which causes destruction and sorrow, are simply that, manmade. It means that in our human experience, we are meant to live a different reality. When humanity learns to truly value life, it can be a paradise. In fact, it is meant to be, exactly that. This oasis was orchestrated so beautifully, that it could have easily passed as a garden’s exhibition. It was a jewel, and brought peace to an area, often known to be busy and filled with heavy traffick. It gave peace, quiet, and calm in a space, where the hectic environments of major cities can take a toil. The horns blowing, the impatience of having to wait for hours in stillness, as you desire to get home to family and enjoy the reasons for why you work so hard.

(Photograph and Edits By Lauren Clark)

This oasis was truly a gift from Heaven. It had been positioned there, and planted, at a particular time, point, and space. Its presence was the epitome of perfection. Every plant, flower, and very positioning was in alignment, as it should be. Its very shaping was simply Heavenly. The sensory of its very presence was strong. Sweet and delicate, that I would have eaten the richness of that very vegetation, were it edible. Its very beauty brought imaginations of a tasty sensory. A texture that made the soil sweet, thick, powdery, and edible; a thickened texture, which allows you to feel Earth’s delectable aura.

(Photograph and Edits By Lauren Clark)

The merrigolds looked like sacred jewels, that one wanted to pluck and carry away. Using its very beauty as decoration of the space. There was a great awakening into how the mysteries of the Universe performs its secrets on Earth. It is subtle, smooth, and happening at a time when you least expect it. The anticipation builds and you are left in awe. That’s the magic of nature’s whispers. They grow in unseen timing, and expect you to be patient, if you want to observe the riches of its beauty.

The myriad times I had of coming across this serene vegetation was always filled with great illumination. Whatever mood I was feeling during the day was always improved with this simple site. It was a great blessing to the New Cairo scenery; a sacred prelude to the beauty, awaiting the AUC New Cairo campus gardens. It was a real art, for a gardenal exhibition.

What’s more fascinating about this scenery is that it requires you to be on foot in order to experience its magical healing. Walking through cityscapes is when a person discovers these treasures. Even more proof that patience is needed for the journey of adventure. Driving in automobiles can result in missing such aesthetics. The need to be in a hurry means our minds are too busy to care about the wonders around us. Its probably why those selling vegetation have such a difficult time. Humanity is too busy taking its beauty for granted. I was fortunate enough to purchase beautiful pots of merrigolds. Of course, that’s for another telling.

When this intriguing paradise had completed its mission, emptiness was felt. The new landscape architecture to be placed there would ensure that nature could not simply set up shop, on her own leisure. A freedom that is often taken for granted. It means that when such treasures arise, it is important for them to be captured in the moment. Right then and right there. Those moments may never be seen again. Once they are gone, they do not arise in the same spot again, nor in the same fashion. Ah! Its a further reminder into how precious time really is. Treasure it, even if it means walking by foot.

I was fortunate to capture these moments, in my tranquil walks with time. It was aesthetically pleasing and provided the stability for peace to thrive. That was the blessing in for bypassing Heaven’s artistry of paradise.

(Photograph and Edits By Lauren Clark)