7 Yoga Poses That Will Help You Out In Eliminating Depression

Imagine a day, when you wake up in the morning and feeling that the whole world is nothing and you are filled with despair and disappointment. The complex of being a looser will hinder your personality and you feel alone. If this situation is happening with you often, then this is a sign of depression. So you need to find a solution for these tragic circumstances because depression can lead you to lethal death Yoga helps in making your stress free and keeps the tension away. One can get complete knowledge of doing these poses through our Yoga Teacher training. With the help of many yoga poses, the blood circulation to the brain allows the formation of mood-swinging hormones that lead you to divert your mind from the pessimist approach of life.

The best part of yoga is that the while doing yoga, it will not have any side effect which makes it the ideal method for eradicating the depression. There are some imperative yoga pose mentioned below. Practice them for a minimum of 3 months and you will see a positive effect on your body, mind, and thinking. It is proved that Yoga has the power to eliminate the depression naturally and we have collected some of the significant yoga poses that will help you combat depression easily, here they are:

1. Balasana (Child Pose)

Balasana makes your mind peaceful and burns tension and nervousness. The peaceful impact through this pose will bring overall comfort for your body and it will help you to handle the depression effectively. It softly extends hips and lower back and allow the body to get relaxation.

This is probably the most simple yoga pose, for that you need to fold your legs behind your hips and sit on your heels. Ensure that the big toes of your legs are touching one another. Place your hands on your knees and stretch your hips and knees slightly wide. After that, go down with your chest between your thighs with your face touching the floor. Take out your arm ahead and put them forward your head with palms touching the floor. Hole this position for 2-3 minutes.

2. Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward-Facing Dog Pose)

2. Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward-Facing Dog Pose)

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana has a comprehensive revitalizing upshot on your body. It helps in treating depression and minor exhaustion. The tension of your back will be eliminated by doing this magnificent yoga pose. When you get the Yoga Teacher training in India, then you will get to know that this pose helps you in rejuvenating and strengthening your upper body.

Lie down on the ground with facing down where your legs are touching the floor and big toes of both legs slightly separate. Put your hands with facing palms touching the ground adjacent to the chest on both sides. Make your hands near to your ribs. Raise your chest and make your arms straight and legs slightly separate from the ground. Push the fingers of your feet strongly to the floor. Maintain your head facing upwards and make your shoulder distance from ears and allow your torso to extend.

3. Sethu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Sethu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) helps in relaxation and it also helps in reducing the uneasiness, depression, and tension. It makes your back muscle strength and helps your exhausted back to get relived. This can be done nicely during the inclusive Yoga Teacher training in India.

Sethu Bandhasana helps to open the blockage of the heart and makes you feel comfortable and relax. To do this yoga asana, lie down on the ground on your back. Place your arms on the ground on both sides where palm should touch the floor. Raise your legs by twisting them on the side of the knees. Make certain that knees and ankle are straight and legs are in the slight distance. After that, softly raise your back upward from the ground and hold it for few seconds. During this pose make sure your thighs are equivalent each other and your torso must touch your chin. Don’t twist your chin.

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana extends the cervical spine and neck and releases tension in them, which helps in abolishing the restlessness and making you calm and composed. This pose helps in renewed blood circulation in your body.

Adho Mukha Svanasana improves digestion and makes your belly muscle strong.

To do this pose, you need to take the position of the table with your body. Place your hands on the ground and also put your legs on the floor. Make your elbows and knees in a straight position. Raising your hips upwards from the ground and form an A shape with your body. The toes and ankle placed straight, legs and hips slightly wide and hand should be slightly apart from shoulder. Out strong pressure from your hands to the floor and make your neck straight. Make sure the ears are

touching your inner arms. Keep staring at your navel

5. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold Pose)

Uttanasana helps in making you composed and eliminate restlessness. It releases stress in your shoulders, neck, and back and helps in boosting the operating activities of your nervous system.

Uttanasana is also effective in blood flow in the body. Stand straight and put your arms on your hips and twist forward at the side of hips. Try to touch your thighs with your head and chest. Downward your hands and place them alongside your feet and embrace your ankles from the back. Make your thigh stable in a straight position

6. Halasana (Plow Pose)

Halasana helps in reducing headache and sleeplessness. It also eliminates tension, soothes your brain and gives your body flexibility. It diminishes stress on your back and makes your posture better.

This pose is significant to give benefit to your nervous system. Lie down on the floor along with your backside and keep your arms beside your body. Then touch your hands alongside the hips and raise your hips near to your chest with the support of your hands. Place your toe over your

head and touch the floor firmly. Make your thighs straight so that it could not touch your head, now you can separate your hands from your hips, make your arms straight forward and place them on the floor with palms face touch the ground.

7. Savasana (Corpse Pose)

Savasana is one of the easiest poses on all yoga poses as it revives the body and gives relaxation. It helps in decreasing the blood pressure. This Yoga poses is better after all difficult poses because this is the phase where you can make your body relax and calm.

Savasana will bring optimum relaxation and ease in the body. Lie on the floor on the back. Make your legs slightly distant and allow them to stay in sideward. Make your arms lie beside your body where your palms should face the ceiling. You need to close your eyes and allow your entire body feels relaxed gradually and softly. Inhale and exhale, and hold this position for 3 to 5 minutes. Get professional Yoga Teacher Training in India through renowned yoga teachers and instructors from all over the world.

Read Full Blog