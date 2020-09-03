7 Soothing YouTube Channels to Watch for Relaxation

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, many people are complaining of stress, depression, and anxiety, amongst several other behavioral and emotional problems.

This has not only led to insomnia and anxiousness but has also affected people’s relationships to a great extent.

Luckily, we are in the 21st century where platforms like YouTube can quickly come to your rescue at such times. YouTube has several soothing channels that can revitalize your mind and help you maintain a sound mental and emotional health.

In this article, I’ll tell you about some of the most soothing YouTube channels to watch for relaxation.

Michael Sealey’s channel is all about relaxing your mind through sleep meditation, hypnosis, hypnotherapy, and guided meditation. If you’re someone who’s feeling restless, anxious, nervous, or suffering from insomnia, this channel is for you.

By listening to Michael’s audio clips on YouTube, you can experience a tranquil state of daydreaming that’s very close to hypnosis. This can help you feel deeply relaxed, regain self-control, and achieve clearer and empowered behavioral choices. It can truly offer you a soothing and calm experience.

ChilledCow is another soothing YouTube channel to watch for relaxation. This channel publishes different types of music that can help you relax your stressed mind and body.

You can use this channel as a source of sound healing therapy to feel refreshed and bring in positivity to your life. Whether you have returned home after a long day at work or you’re just feeling curious and stressed, ChilledCow can offer its therapeutic value to bring back your peace of mind.

Nature Relaxation Films is a beautiful and relaxing YouTube channel to watch, especially if you miss traveling. This channel produces some of the most captivating video scenes of exotic destinations around the world. By watching these videos you can experience an awe-inspiring and calm feeling.

The mesmerizing shots of nature, captured beautifully from different angles, can act as a therapeutic source to you. With its audio-visual content, you can instantly have a lasting stress-relief experience.

SurajFineArts – Abstract ART is a very engaging YouTube channel to watch in your leisure time. Many artistic people find solace by expressing their anger, stress, love, fear, or any other form of emotion in the form of paintings and art.

If you’re one of them, SurajFineArts – Abstract ART is a channel that you will thoroughly enjoy watching. It offers various satisfying art that can be super relaxing to watch. You can also learn easy ways of creating beautiful pieces of paintings from their videos. It publishes easy abstract paintings, acrylic abstract paintings, and various other easy forms of abstract paintings too.

So by watching the videos of this channel, you can not only enjoy a calming time but can also boost your creativity by learning how to create art in an easy way.

Just like the name suggests, Oddly Satisfying is yet another amazing YouTube channel that you can enjoy in times of restlessness, anxiety, frustration, and stress.

This channel features various satisfying and relaxing content that leaves you feeling fresh and relaxed. The videos are nothing out of the ordinary. But sometimes a simple video of slowly peeling off dried glue from your hands or blowing bubbles out of soapy water can be extremely gratifying.

The content in this channel is mostly submitted by its users and is of high-quality with immensely creative editing skills. This makes the videos even more enjoyable. If you want to have some fun and relief your stress, this channel can be a great option for you.

A good way to keep yourself relaxed and stress-free is to keep yourself busy doing things you seriously love and enjoy.

If you’re a creative person, what can be more relaxing than to indulge in some quick and easy crafty experiments? 5-Minute Crafts is a soothing YouTube video channel that every crafty person will love.

It features quick and easy DIY projects that are super engaging and fun to watch. You can watch them and learn simple tips and tricks to craft beautiful projects that you will enjoy creating.

The next soothing YouTube channel to watch is the Body Mind Zone. This channel is more about listening than watching. It publishes some of the most soothing and relaxing music for meditation, inducing sleep, Reiki, and Zen.

This channel is great for anyone who is suffering from sleeplessness, anxiety, and nervousness. You can listen to the tranquilizing music it offers and prepare yourself for an improved mental and emotional condition.

The music in this channel is embedded with delta waves that makes it calm and pacifying to listen to. You can use the music after a long stressful day to feel relaxed and induce a quick deep sleep.

Feelings of stress, anxiety, fear, disillusionment, etc., have become a part of our modern-day lives. But it’s important that you learn how to handle such feelings and lead a normal and happy life. I hope the YouTube channels I mentioned above help you find peace and solace by relaxing your mind and body.