4 Ways To Attract Positive Energy To You

Like attracts like, and we each attract and create our world. By focusing not on what was, only what can be, and eventually, what is, we can create the world we choose.

Guess what? Whatever we direct our attention to will expand. The result of a focus on scarcity is a life of fear, stress, and anxiety. Make the decision to change our mindset, and walk the path of abundance, great things start happening.

If you’re interested in attracting positive energy to you, which involves believing in, and focusing on, more options, more choices, and more resources, for you, your organization, and your family, raise your vibration by engaging more in these four ways.

Clear Away

While we can feel encumbered at times by clutter in our physical space, more often it’s the baggage we lug around in our mind and heart space that has us feeling weighed down. Our minds can quickly become busy with worries, thoughts, and information overload. Not to mention, the many stories about the past and present we carry around–some of our own making and others, the result of being a dumping ground for people’s stories and dramas. Let go of what weighs you down to make room for more of what sets you free.

To access greater ease of mind and attract more good things to you, begin by clearing your workspace and home of any physical clutter you don’t need or use, and pass it along to others who would be happy to have it. Tidying up your physical organization has a tremendously positive effect on your mental organization.

Next, to free up your mind and heart space, set healthy boundaries in relationships with others, or let go of toxic connections that have run their course. Negative people who don’t believe in you, always criticize you, or who complain about everything, will inevitably distract you from executing at your best and may cause you to adopt a pessimistic outlook on life. Instead, surround yourself with like-minded people who give off positive energy and can motivate you to achieve your goals and dreams.

Align With Your Future Self

Feeling less weighed down with the clutter of old stories or distracted by negative people, you’re able to start your day better connected and aligned with your truth. More specifically, creating a vision board, spending 10-15 minutes each morning looking at it to determine what needs to be done, and visualizing yourself successfully completing each task and allowing them to manifest, is a powerful daily exercise.

When you do this, try and make it a multi-sensory experience where you can see, hear, smell, touch, and taste (if relevant) the outcome you’re looking to create, whether you’re imagining yourself speaking to your boss about that promotion, stepping into your newfound professional calling, or manifesting your future life partner. Make it as real as you can, adding as many details as possible, and focus solely on the end result of receiving exactly what you want.

When you can imagine or feel what it would be like NOW to be successful, have that amazing relationship, or whatever it is you want to happen in your life, you actually start aligning with your future self and attracting new ideas, people, and who knows what else into your life.

Nurture Yourself

Self-care isn’t selfish, self-indulgent, or a luxury. It’s a necessary part of being able to lead in a more sustainable and impactful way. Think of it as putting on your own metaphorical oxygen mask first, before being able to help others with theirs. Regular exercise, quality sleep, a balanced diet and sufficient time off spent with family and friends aren’t fluffy amenities, they’re a critical part of your overall health. Importantly, exercise helps your body release any stuck energies, especially stress, and eating healthy, nutritionally-rich foods allows your body and mind to function properly.

Your overall well-being, directly impacts your energy, how you think, and problem solve at work. If you’re having a difficult time prioritizing this part of your life, try these steps. Choose a restorative activity, like spending time outside with your family or friends, or indulge in a healthy pursuit like your favorite sport, or workout, and give yourself the time to rest and recharge that you need and deserve. You’ll vibrate higher, feel better, and get more done this way. Not to mention you’ll be a lot more fun to be around.

Practice Gratitude

Gratitude is one of the highest vibrational frequencies and the fastest way to attract more positive energy. The most powerful form of gratitude is the kind which you express in advance of your actual experience. The expression of faith and trust in the Universe that this requires allows for the most effective type of vibrational shift.

While you’re brushing your teeth before bed, or setting up your coffee for brewing the next morning, consider thinking of three things you’re grateful for each night. The trick is to picture it in your mind and sit with that feeling of gratitude in your body. Doing this every day will rewire your brain to be naturally more grateful, and you’ll start feeling more empathetic, less stressed, and happier after every session.

To get the most out of this practice, don’t just dash off a laundry list of items—stop and contemplate why you feel grateful, being as specific as possible. In fact, studies show that people who write five sentences about a single positive thing get more of a boost than those who write one sentence about each of five different things.

Increased Productivity, Less Stress, And Improved Overall Well-being

Engaging more in these four ways will have you living an abundant life that has you feeling excited, motivated, and ready for action, where there is endless room for improvement, achievement, and results, in your business and life. Importantly, when you’re feeling inspired and purposeful about what you’re doing, you’re vibrating at a high level and the Universe, or even just the people in your everyday life, will step in and align you with even more good things.

If you’re interested in attracting positive energy, and creating the life and world you choose, rather than feeling like it’s being chosen for you, shoot me an email and we can talk.