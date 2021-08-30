3 Self-Care Tips for Busy Professionals

Are you consistently stressed out and worried? The following tips can help you learn how to feel better and decrease stress.

Self-care is crucial to being able to think clearly, feel good physically, and reduce tension in your life. However, any one self-care strategy is not a one-size-fits-all solution. What works for one person may not work for someone else. After trying hundreds of different self-care strategies, here are some of my favorite ones.

Starting a new exercise routine has been one of the best ways for me to lower stress and increase my focus. After trying a dozen different types of workouts, I’ve learned that high-intensity workouts and hot yoga help me decompress after a stressful day. I feel much more balanced and calm after engaging in these workouts.

I’ve taken a class to learn how to manage stress effectively on my own. The Worried to Well-Balanced self-study course created by Boston-based psychotherapist Angela Ficken is a great way to learn how to manage everyday stressors without spending a fortune on going to therapy every week. This course has been one of the best I’ve taken in recent years.

Making time for a weekly date night with myself has been a game-changer for my mental health while also getting clear skin. I make it a point to indulge in a beauty routine on Tuesday evenings. I absolutely love to decompress with body care from LA-based KIMTRUE’s Amino Acid shower gel. A long bubble bath can work wonders.