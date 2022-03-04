How 5 Minutes Can Change Your Day

When my thoughts are feeling jumbled and broken, I always know that it’s time to get out my journal. There’s just something about putting your mess down on paper that helps you sort through life’s complex issues.
In fact, the other day I felt this way. So, I dug out my journal. But instead of writing my thoughts, I wrote five things I’m grateful for. Just like that, I realized that 5 minutes turned around my day.
Before I felt depressed and anxious. After I felt lighthearted and appreciative. How amazing!
I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure there’s little else that can change your mood in as little as five minutes.
And there’s even more to journaling than helping your mood.
With just 2-5 minutes a day, you can…
- uncover hidden blessings
- make better progress on your goals
- give yourself more grace and love
- reflect on what’s most important to you
- gain inspiration and insight
The beauty of it is that journaling can be used for so many things! Write your gratitude or write your worries. Either way, it helps.
Questions to Help Guide You
Ok, so it’s important. But what if you don’t know where to start? For someone who doesn’t often journal, it can be a bit intimidating.
Here are a questions to help you:
- What boundary do you need to set this week?
- What are five things that made you smile today?
- How can you show yourself love today?
- What do you love about your job?
- What discovery have you made lately that you are grateful for?
- What is a moment in your life you will always be thankful for?
- What are three good things that happened today?
- What is one good habit I want to add to my day?
- What is your highest priority this week?
- What does your dream life look like?
Now, the questions are to help dig a little deeper, but remember that you don’t really need them. Just writing is often enough. Take notes, get your feelings down on paper, write what you appreciate, or reflect on your day.
When I have anxiety at night, I often write my worries until I grow tired. Only then can I fall back into a deep sleep.
For more questions and guidance, see this digital self care planner pdf.
“Awareness is all about restoring your freedom to choose what you want instead of what your past imposes on you.”– Deepak Chopra
How to Remember
Now, as you get started you’ll probably run across one big obstacle – remembering. To make journaling a life habit, you’ll have to tweak things a bit. Here are a few ideas to make sure that you follow through often.
- Put your journal and a pen on your nightstand so you see them
- Journal right after a habit you already do consistently (ex. brushing your teeth)
- Get up five minutes earlier in the morning
Join Others That Know
Are you still skeptical of what a few words can do? Here are a just a few great women and men of our history who found value in a journal.
- Theodore Roosevelt
- Albert Einstein
- Marie Curie
- Thomas Edison
- Frida Kahlo
- Leonardo Divinci
- Virginia Woolf
I like to think that they knew the secret of a pen and paper!
In Conclusion
As we slide into the weekend, will you be journaling? Why not? It takes so little time.
Everyone can spare a few minutes for a daily journal habit, and you have nothing to lose friend! Except for perhaps your problems and anxieties, of course.
“Journaling helps you to remember how strong you truly are within yourself.”– Asad Meah