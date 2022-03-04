How 5 Minutes Can Change Your Day

When my thoughts are feeling jumbled and broken, I always know that it’s time to get out my journal. There’s just something about putting your mess down on paper that helps you sort through life’s complex issues.

In fact, the other day I felt this way. So, I dug out my journal. But instead of writing my thoughts, I wrote five things I’m grateful for. Just like that, I realized that 5 minutes turned around my day.

Before I felt depressed and anxious. After I felt lighthearted and appreciative. How amazing!

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure there’s little else that can change your mood in as little as five minutes.

And there’s even more to journaling than helping your mood.

With just 2-5 minutes a day, you can…

uncover hidden blessings

make better progress on your goals

give yourself more grace and love

reflect on what’s most important to you

gain inspiration and insight

The beauty of it is that journaling can be used for so many things! Write your gratitude or write your worries. Either way, it helps.

Questions to Help Guide You

Ok, so it’s important. But what if you don’t know where to start? For someone who doesn’t often journal, it can be a bit intimidating.

Here are a questions to help you:

What boundary do you need to set this week?

What are five things that made you smile today?

How can you show yourself love today?

What do you love about your job?

What discovery have you made lately that you are grateful for?

What is a moment in your life you will always be thankful for?

What are three good things that happened today?

What is one good habit I want to add to my day?

What is your highest priority this week?

What does your dream life look like?

Now, the questions are to help dig a little deeper, but remember that you don’t really need them. Just writing is often enough. Take notes, get your feelings down on paper, write what you appreciate, or reflect on your day.

When I have anxiety at night, I often write my worries until I grow tired. Only then can I fall back into a deep sleep.

For more questions and guidance, see this digital self care planner pdf.

“Awareness is all about restoring your freedom to choose what you want instead of what your past imposes on you.” – Deepak Chopra

How to Remember

Now, as you get started you’ll probably run across one big obstacle – remembering. To make journaling a life habit, you’ll have to tweak things a bit. Here are a few ideas to make sure that you follow through often.

Put your journal and a pen on your nightstand so you see them

Journal right after a habit you already do consistently (ex. brushing your teeth)

Get up five minutes earlier in the morning

Join Others That Know

Are you still skeptical of what a few words can do? Here are a just a few great women and men of our history who found value in a journal.

Theodore Roosevelt

Albert Einstein

Marie Curie

Thomas Edison

Frida Kahlo

Leonardo Divinci

Virginia Woolf

I like to think that they knew the secret of a pen and paper!

In Conclusion

As we slide into the weekend, will you be journaling? Why not? It takes so little time.

Everyone can spare a few minutes for a daily journal habit, and you have nothing to lose friend! Except for perhaps your problems and anxieties, of course.