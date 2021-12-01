Live Your Legacy and Fulfillment Will Follow

How do you want to be remembered?

You’re a driven woman who has a desire to accomplish a lot in this life — a high achiever. As a high achiever, you want to leave your mark on the world.

Your legacy is your pride and joy.

A legacy represents how you share your gifts with others. It’s the contributions you make during your lifetime. Your legacy is defined by the impact you make on humanity and the world. Yet there’s more to a legacy.

More than leaving your mark on the world, a legacy is about living with purpose. By defining how you want to make your impact, you bring your purpose into being. When you choose to experience your greatest desires, purpose provides an abundance of joy and fulfillment.

Think of how you want to be remembered and the essence you seek to embody in your life and beyond. How will that affect others?

Having both purpose and passion in your life can lead you to your legacy.

For example, a passion for the earth could lead you to start a conservation program in your community. Or a passion for cooking could lead you to pass down a book of recipes to your children. Your legacy will take shape through your passion and purpose.

And although a legacy is about leaving an imprint when you’re gone, it is more importantly about experiencing joy and fulfillment as you choose to live your purpose.

Define Your Legacy

Start to define your legacy by working backwards. Start by imagining your 70-year-old Self and then answer the following questions as if you were your 70-year-old-self.

Where are you?

Did you relocate to the tropics to live on a beach? Or did you stay in your hometown, close to the things and people you are familiar with? A clear picture of where you end up might help you to see your end goal and how to reach it.

Who are you with?

Family, a partner, or maybe on your own. The legacy you pursue will shape the connections you make with others. If you pursue a career that has you traveling throughout the world and you’re comfortable being independent, the legacy you seek will most likely involve solitude at an elderly age. On the other hand, maybe your family is your legacy and you picture yourself surrounded by them at age 70.

Or maybe you’ve become a zoophilist and your legacy has given you the opportunity to remain with the pets you’ve loved and cared for over the years. The companionship you’ve imagined yourself with will help you put in perspective the legacy you want to leave.

What are you doing?

I know women who are still happily working at 70-years-old and those who are joyfully retired. Perhaps you imagine yourself still working in your later years, continuing your passion for as long as possible. Or, perhaps the contrary. At 70 you’d like to be done with work completely, feeling satisfied with your efforts from years of dedication. Either way, think of the activities you’d also like to experience. Almost all of us have a bucket list. Are you taking action towards fulfilling yours?

How are you feeling?

To visualize yourself feeling joy at 70 can be a powerful manifestation. Relate back to my previous article Visualization For Greater Clarity: Aligning with Your True Desires for a deeper understanding of the power of manifestation. Imagine the emotions you desire to experience. Do you feel loved? Powerful? Relaxed? These emotions will remind you of the legacy you’re creating.

Working backwards by imagining your future self is a great exercise to help you define your legacy. Hold onto that image.

Obstacles that might keep you from living your legacy

Lack of focus

You’re not lacking in drive. However, are you focusing your energy in the right areas? Make sure you’re taking care of yourself first, so you keep your energy up. When you keep your energy up and invest it in the right areas, you can feel more fulfillment while moving towards your legacy. Visualizing your legacy will also help you maintain focus as you work towards your goals.

Urgency

Sometimes life can feel like a race against yourself. Slow down. Take time for yourself. A legacy is about living the life you want to live, thus feeling that sense of fulfillment. That can’t happen if you’re not pausing to take care of yourself. Acknowledge and celebrate the moments of success before moving on to your next project or goal.

Letting others tell you what you “should” be doing

Disconnect from expectations. This is your journey, your life, and your legacy. Avoid the opinions and assumptions of others. Stay true to yourself. Meditation, yoga, reading, or journaling are all great examples of actions you can take to help you stay connected to your true Self.

What’s Your Legacy?

A legacy is about enjoying fulfillment as you move towards your life’s purpose. Keep your end goal in mind. Visualize your 70-year-old self and the above questions: where, who, what and how. They will guide you to find your purpose and live a life that moves you towards your legacy. Download my FREE gift What’s Your Legacy? 5 Ways To Leave Your Imprint On The World and clarify the legacy you wish to leave.

This gift will:

Open your eyes to what you have to offer

Explore ways for making an impact on others

Provide possibilities that greater define your legacy

Increase joy

If you are seeking a life of fulfillment, take actions towards your legacy today!