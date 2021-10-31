Jeff Haskett Of Clarus R+D: “You need to build a great team”

You need to build a great team — I have repeated this often and truly can’t stress it enough. This includes employees, trusted advisors, investors, and partners.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Haskett, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarus R+D.

Jeff Haskett, CEO of Clarus R+D, has a passion for helping companies drive innovation. He has a deep background in management consulting, product development, strategy, and early stage ventures and his experience spans numerous industries including software, financial services, and energy. He has a BA in economics and accounting and lives in Ohio with his wife and family.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I always describe myself as a husband and father first. I have three fantastic kids and Caroline, my lovely wife of 21 years. I grew up in Stow, Ohio and graduated from Ohio State with degrees in economics and accounting. Immediately after college, I began working for Accenture, a global consulting company. While there, I learned an incredible amount about software development, client service, and how to work. I left Accenture so I could stop traveling and we could start a family. I then joined BMW Financial Services, ran their software development division, and learned how to build software at scale. I loved the work and my team. But over time, I grew tired of the big company politics and seriously considered what it might be like to pursue my desire to be an entrepreneur.

In 2009, I became a corporate escapee and joined a young e-commerce startup. That’s not an easy thing to do, and it was certainly a difficult transition. I went from running a department of over 100 software engineers and full support staff, to a company with only six people. If you needed pens, you were gently reminded that Staples was down the street.

At that point, we had three kids, a mortgage, and the country was entering a historic recession. It was not the ideal time to leave a “safe” corporate job. It was an emotional roller coaster for the whole family. I was immediately thrown into raising capital, leading a sales team, and acquiring talent. It was scary and invigorating at the same time until the company was sold in 2010. (The head of sales and the CTO from that company are both now at Clarus R+D with me, proving that you always go back to great people.)

After the first startup, my entrepreneurial path wound through an olive oil import company that my wife and I purchased and sold, product development for a healthcare company, a design agency, and a wireless power startup commercializing technology invented at Ohio State.

All of this eventually led to Clarus R+D, which we founded in 2016. None of it has been boring, to say the least.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I love this story, actually. Clarus R+D is a story about two geeks, a tax geek and a tech geek. My co-founder is Brent Johnson. We were good friends before starting the company. This is key: if you want to start something from scratch with a co-founder, do it with somebody you really trust and have a relationship with on a deeper level. Brent is a brilliant tax guy. Just as my area of expertise is software development, he knows tax law — that’s his wheelhouse. Brent knew R&D tax credits had been around since the ’80s, but were mostly used by large corporations.

When the PATH Act passed in 2015, it was a game-changer. The reason a lot of the startups didn’t claim R&D credits was because they could only use it against taxable income — and many startups don’t have income. With the new law they could take the credits against payroll tax. You didn’t even have to have revenue to be eligible — you just needed to hire people. This made billions of dollars in non-dilutive capital freshly available to young companies — but none of them knew about it, or knew how to get it. Brent noticed this, and that was our A-HA MOMENT.

Beyond that, we knew the delivery model was all wrong. Startups couldn’t afford the high-priced professional fees the large companies were paying. We saw the opportunity to disrupt the whole model with a technology solution. So, we set out to do for startups what TurboTax did for personal taxes. We knew that to optimally serve young companies, the solution needed to be easy, inexpensive, and IRS compliant. That’s what we created. And it worked. Our company has doubled every year since we started.

Along the way, we came to learn that every company claiming the tax credit had a CPA or tax preparer. They started looking at the software and saying, “We love this. Can we use it, too?” That changed our direction to allow tax practitioners to use our software to deliver R&D credits for their clients.

Now we’re building a new product that will handle credits of all sizes and complexity. It will be released in late 2021.

As we’ve grown, we’ve been able to stay true to our mission. Brent and I have a heart for young entrepreneurs who put their livelihoods at risk to pursue their dreams. These credits help them do that. And more importantly, they don’t need to give up their hard-earned equity for it. To date, we’ve helped companies claim over 100 million dollars in tax credits, and this number grows every year.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Brent definitely played a key role in bringing Clarus R+D to life. Again, it’s a wonderful tax geek meets tech geek story. We were trusted friends long before we came to realize how we each truly “completed the picture” to make this idea come to life.

If it were just me alone, Clarus R+D would not have happened. And if it were just Brent alone, the same would be true. We needed each other’s knowledge and strengths to perfectly complement one another. It’s like Jerry McGuire, but without the tears.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our government excels at creating tax incentives, but is terrible at making these benefits accessible and/or easy to claim.

The best thing about Clarus R+D is that we serve as the “connective tissue” between government incentives and the companies that can benefit from them. By streamlining the optimization of R&D tax credits and making it an intuitive process, we are taking the negative connotation away from “taxes” — not an easy feat.

Our growth and strategy have opened doors to many relationships with small businesses, tax practitioners, and enterprises, and we value them all.

A big part of our business is education and building trust. We have countless stories of thankful entrepreneurs who say they never would have known about this otherwise. We also provide the added assurance that they are safe from audit, thanks to our high-integrity product.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of my favorite KPIs we measure every day is the amount in credits we’ve helped our customers claim. Because of Clarus R+D, companies have been able to claim over 100 million dollars in tax credits that otherwise would have been left on the table. But the benefit doesn’t end there. Companies use those dollars to create jobs, create innovative products, and invest in their communities.

It would take a staggering amount of time, energy, and effort to raise a 100+ million dollars fund and deploy it to hundreds of companies. By creating a platform and tool that lets businesses take advantage of R&D tax credits, we have essentially made that happen, with no dilution.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity

All business comes down to people and healthy relationships, whether it be your employees, customers, investors, or partners. These relationships fundamentally operate on trust.

It seems simple, but it’s so true and shockingly rare. It requires practice every day on the basics. Speak the truth, model the behavior you want, keep your promises, and always be teaching and coaching.

I’m a big advocate of transparency. I believe talented players perform best when they see the whole field and are free to solve problems. This includes sharing your thoughts and expectations freely with lots of latitude for mistakes and evolving immature thoughts.

As a team, we practice this with a coach and work actively to share updates and targets, both good and bad. The team knows they can always bring their best ideas no matter what.

Humility

I think this is one of the most understated but important qualities in a leader. Popular media sometimes glorifies ego-driven entrepreneurial leaders who seem to know it all, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.

No one does it all, and no one knows it all. And even if you did, operating that way would be soul-crushingly lonely. Humans are community-based animals, and we need one another to fill each other’s capability gaps. This only happens when we’re open to being vulnerable and invite each other to do the same.

This is hard to practice when we’re constantly being thrown new problems for which we don’t have solid answers or experience. It pushes us out of our comfort zone. But the more we work through this as a team, the more confidence we build for the next big challenge (and they only get bigger).

Positivity

I think every entrepreneur, and especially founders, need to be their own flavor of optimist. Ultimately, they are pursuing an idea and embarking on a journey that has never been done before.

They need that resilience to maintain their belief when others doubt, and have faith that the solutions will come. Sometimes that belief needs to be big enough to envelop your team and give them courage.

It’s not for everyone. This is also where it’s so important to have a support structure whether that includes your faith or a supportive partner, spouse, co-founder, or team. Thankfully, I have all of the above.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I came to entrepreneurship later in my life. I graduated from Ohio State in 1991, and back then entrepreneurship was not as celebrated as it is today.

All the advice I received at that point centered around working hard in school, getting good grades, and landing a job with a great company that would employ you long-term. This was the surefire way to success and stability. Avoid risk, be patient, and play by the rules.

The fallacy of that has been revealed over the last 30 years as the pace of change accelerated and the social contract of “lifetime employment” has been broken.

My journey wound through more traditional employment, and while things have worked out well, I wish there were more voices early in my life that countered conventional thinking. Hopefully, I would have listened. I believe now that the best path to security is to invest in your own capabilities and seek opportunities that allow you to accelerate your personal growth.

Sometimes this involves taking risks, and it’s just easier early in life before you have large commitments. So, my advice is to take some swings early. Do it before mortgages, children, and college savings — all of which are wonderful at the right time but add constraints.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

We got a lot of positive feedback when we started the company, which was great and gave us the critical reinforcement we needed in the early stages.

There was one big exception. The CFO in residence at the local Columbus-based incubator just did not like our idea. I couldn’t figure out why, and I tried everything to win him over. Unfortunately, this guy was the gatekeeper to several early customers. More importantly, he created doubt and fear.

Of course, we also had all the other challenges — raising our first capital, getting the MVP out, our first paying customer — but this one really hurt. What did he see that we didn’t? It showed me the influence one stubborn, negative person can have when you’re just getting started and the risk of failure is the highest.

At that point, we had a choice: do you let the fear sidetrack you or do you turn it into something different? In our case, we became determined to prove him wrong. We worked harder because the bar seemed higher.

Recently, I heard that guy moved on. I don’t know why, but I like to think that maybe he or some other people determined that working with startups wasn’t the right gig for him.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

In the beginning, I think what drives you is the excitement around the idea and its potential — “Can we do this thing? What if we were successful? I think we’re onto something great.”

This motivates you to take the first leap. Then you can put yourself out there and be vulnerable with this baby idea. You have to believe strongly enough to get others to believe too.

For me, after a period, it shifts. Now, people have put their faith in you: investors, early employees, and customers. These people took a leap of faith with you, and even though you have been totally honest about the risks, they’ve put skin in the game.

Now it’s not just your journey — it’s your journey together. You may not owe them success, but you owe them your best effort to make this thing work even when it gets hard. And it does.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I mentioned this earlier but everything is better when you do it with others you love. If you are lucky enough to curate a great team that complements each other, trusts each other, and truly cares for each other, the successes are sweeter and the setbacks become opportunities to solve together. The highs are higher and the lows don’t seem so low. You get to experience that sense of flow, but across the whole team. It’s a beautiful thing.

And the best part is that it grows and becomes that crazy delicate thing called culture — where it impacts more people, families, and communities.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

This largely depends on the situation. There are many factors, both personal and business-related, that would influence this answer.

In general, I would advise founders to bootstrap as long as they can. The more value you can build in your business, and the more you can prove, puts you in a stronger position to protect your equity. But bootstrapping is hard and can be a slower path. Some businesses are more capital-intensive and slower to revenue. I get that.

I’d also highly recommend finding at least one trusted advisor who has the right experience and is truly in your corner. VCs may sound like your friends, but make no mistake, they’re completely self-interested. They’re also very good at what they do. They know their numbers and what terms they want. They attack at your weakest — when you are tired, fearful, or prideful. It is their business model to dilute you and maximize their value from you. A good advisor can help guide you through these big decisions.

You’ll see big headlines for large capital raises. We tend to talk about this more than the hard work of building a solid, functional business that has substance and performs well on the fundamentals. This is where value is ultimately created. I’m looking forward to the day when achievements like sustainability, profitability, and job growth become sexier headlines.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

When I look at companies that are well-run, healthy, and successful, there tends to be a leader who is self-aware and humble; a leader who is willing to change, adapt, and listen. Successful startup leaders are open to criticism, flexible, and resilient. They are aware of their strengths and focused on building a team that is truth-telling. No one person can do it all or be it all. Capability flows from the power of the team the leader assembles and encourages.

Here are the five (plus one) things I believe you need to create a highly successful startup:

You need a good idea. At the heart of any company, there must be a problem worth solving. It should fulfill a need for a big enough market. I know it sounds basic, but there must be a sufficient need to sustain the business. This market should be accessible for a reasonable cost and speed. You need to build a great team — I have repeated this often and truly can’t stress it enough. This includes employees, trusted advisors, investors, and partners. Capital — no matter how you get it, there needs to be enough gas for the engine to run, and not run out. You must have an entrepreneurial spirit. Not everyone is built to do this, and you need the support structure around you to make it possible. Here’s the bonus tip: you need all the aforementioned AND you need to be a bit lucky. Success is never guaranteed so you’ll want a few balls to bounce your way.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

 They’re arrogant about their ideas and don’t listen to feedback from customers or the market.

 They try to move too fast. Sometimes natural business cycles just take time to develop. Setting unrealistic goals can be wasteful and very demotivating to your team.

 They align themselves with the wrong partners, funders, or advisors, and sell off too much equity. Surround yourself with knowledgeable people who can be trusted. Everyone needs truth-tellers, but you have to want to hear it and put it to use.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Make sure to schedule time for yourself and time with your spouse or partner. You need oasis time to recharge.

As an entrepreneur, you also have to accept that you will leave every day with lots of things undone. Your plate is never clean, and it will always be that way. It’s more like triage. What’s bleeding the most gets the attention. The rest needs to wait until tomorrow or after you’ve taken time to be totally present with your son, daughter, or spouse.

Also, if you’re a “later in life” entrepreneur like me, recognize that you have to change your behavior. Things you did at 20 will kill you at 50, so don’t try. That includes late hours, drinking, and prideful behavior to prove some kind of point. Plus, it’s kind of pathetic anyway.

Find activities that you are motivated to do and that bring you joy and peace.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really believe in the scalable impact of entrepreneurial capitalism. We need to teach and encourage more young people to start and build sustainable businesses.

If you go back 100 years, we were a country of entrepreneurs. We ran our own enterprises, whether it was agriculture or community-based businesses. The Industrial Revolution turned us into a culture of employees. But that is breaking down, and the cycle is coming back around. It’s never been a better time to start something. There are extensive tools and knowledge at your disposal to help mitigate risks.

These businesses create jobs that give people purpose, feed families, and build communities at scale. I can’t think of anything more impactful.

If you’ve been successful, then great. But you didn’t get there on your own. You have an obligation to pay it forward. Get off the beach and find a cohort of young people in whom to invest your time, experience, and capital.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This a name that may get referenced a lot, but I’d pick Warren Buffett. And no, you probably don’t need to tag him — I’m not sure he’d even notice. I just love his Midwestern, plainspoken approach to business. It’s not about flash or ego, but about solid fundamentals and creating sustainable value. He has made money (nothing wrong with that) and he’s done it by building businesses that create jobs, make things, and serve a purpose. I think we would be a stronger country if there were fewer hedge fund billionaires and more Warren Buffets.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Keep tabs on what Clarus R+D is doing by visiting https://clarusrd.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!