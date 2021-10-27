Christie Valdliserri: “Customer service is everything!”

Customer service is everything!

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christie Valdliserri.

In 2017, shortly after graduating from Penn State University, Christie Valdliserri was diagnosed with Alopecia, which is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. Christie has since set out on a mission to normalize hair loss in women. After graduating college, Christie moved to NYC and booked her dream job. Within six short weeks, she was fired because she “stood out”. She knew she couldn’t let Alopecia determine her future, so she glued on a wig and booked a one-way flight to Los Angeles.

After a full year of hiding under a wig, Christie found the strength to share her own story with the world. This event is on her three-year anniversary of ‘taking the power back.’ After years of struggling alone, Christie took matters into her own hands and created The Baldtourage. The Baldtourage is a community that brings together women and girls of all ages who have hair loss. With monthly online events, intimate group chats, and a mentorship program, The Baldtourage is truly changing women and girls’ lives! The Baldtourage is redefining bald as bold! Since the beginning of her diagnosis, Christie has also become the first-ever Sports Illustrated Swim Model with Alopecia.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in West Chester, PA just outside of Philadelphia. I went to Catholic School my whole life and I was in a ballet company from the age of 14. I started “Diva Dance” out of my parent’s basement when I was in high school. It was weekly dance classes and summer dance camps for kids! I went to Penn State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I loved the book “The Giving Tree,” because it is a story about being selfless and caring for others. Other than that, my dance company left a huge imprint on me. Everyone there was very hard-working, disciplined, and talented. I love being in that kind of environment!

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define “Making A Difference,” by changing someone’s reality from crying themselves to sleep, to waking up excited to be exactly who they are. An example would be encouraging someone to go out in public with no wig, watching them do it, and then witnessing them feeling so proud of themselves!!! YES to all of that!

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

I sure can! I am the Founder of The Baldtourage which is a community for women, girls, and mothers who have daughters with hair loss, mostly Alopecia. We are redefining bald as bold and teaching our members to own their difference and to embrace exactly who they are. We are trying to change the stigma around hair loss and around bald women. So for those that don’t know, Alopecia simply means your hair doesn’t grow “correctly.’ That’s it… that’s the tea everyone. We are perfectly normal human beings walking this earth with a physical difference on top of our heads, but physically, we feel better than ever!! We want the world to know what Alopecia is and to accept and celebrate bald women and children. Hair loss is normal, it is healthy, and it is beautiful.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Yes, my backstory starts with a circular ‘nickel shaped’ bald patch that I found on the top of my head, about three weeks after graduating from college. It slowly progressed and before I knew it, I was completely bald at the age of 23. I glued a wig on my head and moved across the country with hopes of restarting my life and finding a new identity. After a year of hiding under a wig and crying myself to sleep… I decided I needed to take the power back. I posted a video of me sharing my story and I felt so liberated. As time passed, I knew I wasn’t the only one dealing with this but I really felt so alone. I feel so passionately about this because it is hard enough to be bald in today’s society, but to deal with it alone or as a child, has to be extra difficult. I’m here to show everyone out there with hair loss, that you can still live your best life and follow your dreams no matter what is happening on the top of your head.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

Aw, I love this question. My answer to this always is… what else was I going to do? EIther continue to let the trauma and heartache of losing my hair dictate my happiness, or do something about it. I am such a leader and a doer, so I truly don’t know any different. The final trigger was how worked up I would get every single time someone made a comment about the wig I was wearing. All these exterior comments were destroying me on the inside, I had to do something about it. Also, I have been doing this type of stuff with young girls for the past 12 years. I started my own little dance company in high school out of my parent’s basement. Being around little kids who are innocent, pure, loving, and curious just brings me so much happiness! And now, it is SO special that I get to do this stuff with little girls who look like me. I wouldn’t trade it for the world!

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Another good question! I started by collecting emails of people in the hair loss world. I would spend so many hours on my DMs responding to people, listening to their entire hair loss stories, giving guidance, connecting with women and mothers, and pretty much being a listening ear to so many who were struggling with Alopecia. I was nurturing these relationships and slowly but surely creating a community.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Hmm.. this is a hard question. Most interesting thing to happen to me? The first thing to come to mind is the everyday experiences I have as a bald woman. People (mostly men) think it is a free for all to comment on my look. It’s interesting because I used to wear wigs a lot, sometimes still do, so when people are saying “When did you do all that?” and point to my head, I have to take a second to be like in my head, “wait, do all what?” and remind myself I am bald lol. It’s just reminding me that us bald women can feel the need to always be “on,” because the comments and questions are truly endless. Some days we just want to be bald and normal, not bald and different.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

This wasn’t a funny story, but I learned a quick lesson from this experience. Protect your Zoom meetings!! When I was new to zoom and hosting online events, we had someone, unfortunately, hack into one of our meetings. So now I protect everything and have a password + require the members to all put their full names on their Zoom account. It’s upsetting that these things go on, but lesson learned!

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

My brother. He is a business genius and I am definitely more of the people person lol. He keeps me grounded and has very good insight into all things business. He is my go-to for all Baldtourage questions, I’m so lucky I have him! Besides my brother… I make every decision on my own. Truth be told, it can feel very overwhelming leading an entire group of people, with the responsibility of making many decisions for them. But at the end of the day, I follow my gut, do things that I would personally like, and always keep it all focused around making these women and girls feel heard, understood, loved, and appreciated exactly as they are!

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I have a million of these stories!! So many women have hid under their wigs, carrying so much shame before joining The Baldtourage. For example, one of our members hid under her wig for 19 years! Now she has her own podcast talking about being a bald woman and embraces her hair loss more than ever before! Two of my little girlies just shaved their heads this past year. Their hair had been falling out and they couldn’t take it any longer so they took the power back and shaved their heads and proudly went to school the next day! They both face timed me right after with huge smiles on their faces! That is what all of this is truly about!!!

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1. Educate your kids on Alopecia and teach them to NEVER make a comment about someone else’s look.

2. BOOK ME, haha and more bald women to play roles in tv, film, magazines, etc. The more the world sees it, the more accepted we will all feel.

3. Spread kindness to everyone!!! Tell more people they are beautiful!!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

1. If you want to run a business, buckle up and understand you are never not working.

2. Customer service is everything!

3. When starting a business, instant gratification is not a thing. In other words, there will be a lot of hard work before it pays off. But be patient because nothing truly worth it is easy to achieve.

4. Remember your why.

5. I don’t wish anyone told me this because I already knew it but I want to reiterate it… If you have a platform or are in a position of power, do something good with it! Find a way to make this earth a better place.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

We got one life! And life can be really hard for many different reasons. So do something to make life a little less hard for others and for yourself! Trust me it is so fulfilling knowing you’re part of the reason someone else can unapologetically love themself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to talk to Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith! They both recently shaved their heads and I would LOVE to dive deep into a conversation with them about their experiences as bald women.

How can our readers follow you online?

My Instagram @christie.valdiserri and Baldtourage’s Instagram @baldtourage

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!