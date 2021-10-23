Shivonne Jood of Autism Parenting Magazine: “Learning what our hair needs”

Learning what our hair needs, what works for it and what does not, contributes greatly towards learning how to embrace and boldly rock your hair. Once you truly know and embrace your own hair, you can show it proudly to the world!

Shivonne is a content creator who works in the SEO team for special needs publication, Autism Parenting Magazine. She is also a natural hair blogger on a mission to educate individuals about healthy hair care for Afro-textured hair. Shivonne has a degree in Behavioral Sciences and has worked as a brand manager for The Perfect Hair Africa Collective and a brand ambassador for Indalo Nubian Naturals.

I am from Johannesburg, South Africa, and I was raised by my mom as a single parent. “Hair days” which are now known as “wash days” were always part of my childhood. In 2004, I watched my mom go through the big chop and regrow her afro when I was in primary school. At the time I didn’t think it was cool because none of my friends mom’s shaved their hair. My mom had fine hair and hoped that, by avoiding relaxers, it would help it thicken a bit more. At the time I thought it would be impossible for me to go without a relaxer because my hair was extremely thick. Little did I know that, about 11 years later, I would embark on the same journey as my mom (for completely different reasons though).

Can you tell us a story about what inspired you to become a natural hair advocate?

I grew up in a community where hair texture contributed greatly towards the idea of what a beautiful woman was considered to be. My hair texture unfortunately left me on the outskirts of those beauty standards because I have what is known as “kroes” (coarse) hair. According to society, this is the most undesirable hair texture! I spent so much time trying to manipulate my hair into being sleek and straight and I relaxed my hair every month.

After spending most of my primary and high school life questioning God about why my hair was not like my friends’ hair, I finally decided to give myself a chance and see what my hair looked like in its natural state rather than relaxed. Now, about six years later, I consider it to be one of the best decisions I have ever made.

I share my hair journey so women like me, who believe that they’re not beautiful because of their hair texture, can hopefully learn to find the beauty in being kroes/coarse (whether it is in a natural or relaxed state) while also learning how to maintain and take care of their hair.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

About a year ago, my 11-year-old niece asked me to send her an image of myself rocking my afro because she wanted to show one of her cousins from her dad’s side how beautiful her aunt’s afro is. That moment brings me to tears to this day because, regardless of whether my niece chooses to rock natural or relaxed hair when she is older, her decision will not be influenced by societal beauty preferences as she sees me and her other aunts rock our hair in different ways (relaxed, short, natural etc.)

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

As someone who is still learning and growing in the content creator field, I would definitely advise people to do research, ask questions, and do free short courses if they can. It is only recently, since joining Autism Parenting Magazine, that I discovered the full importance of SEO and how much value it can add to my content creation career.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Get to know who you are and find what works for you. I think it is important to focus on or create moments that make us feel good and worthy. For some people, that moment might be painting the town red and, for other people, it might be a quiet night with a book. It is all about finding what works for you.

Mirror talk! When I was going through my strong self-dislike phase I spent so much time talking down on myself and I recall telling a friend I was just tired of feeling that way and speaking bad about myself. She sent me a message and said go into the bathroom right now, look at yourself in the mirror and say “I am beautiful”, then say it each day until you believe it. It took me a while to get a hang of it but to this day I find myself staring in the mirror saying “I am beautiful and I am proud of myself.”

If you love music, blast your favourite music and have your own live concert/karaoke night. My cousins and I usually do this at every family gathering. I also do it while I wash the dishes and basically every chance I get!

Can you share with our readers some of your techniques to style natural hair?

Hydrate. Working on damp/wet hair usually makes the styling process less painful and will help you avoid major breakage; also our hair loves water.

Let your twists, braids, flexi rods etc., dry before you unravel/style your hair. Personally, I find that my hair is more defined when it has dried completely and the style lasts a bit longer.

Detangle using a conditioner/detangling product. This method works really well for me and the conditioner I use provides great slip. Also, detangle from the ends and work your way up.

Can you share some of your techniques about how to best maintain natural hair?

Trim your ends. Letting go of split hands has helped me maintain a healthier and fuller looking afro.

Give your hair a break. Low manipulation hairstyles and styles specifically aimed at protecting your ends, such as long-term or short-term protective styles, are a great way to give your hair some time to breathe.

Moisture. My hair looks and feels good when it is moisturized. However, moisture overload could be bad for the hair so it is important to observe what your hair and scalp needs. Knowing your porosity type helps with understanding how your hair absorbs moisture.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can help articulate to our readers your “Five Things You Need To Understand About Hair Discrimination”. If you can please share a story or example, for each.

People’s perceptions of how you should or shouldn’t wear your hair should not be of your concern. It is their perception, not yours. We are all unique so we should be allowed to express ourselves whichever way we feel like. There is a misconception that some hair textures cannot grow past a certain point and still be healthy. People often question if my hair is real because they can’t believe that my hair texture can grow so long/big. All hair types and textures grow, unless there are other medical/genetic factors that may be affecting the hair growth/health. Learning what our hair needs, what works for it and what does not, contributes greatly towards learning how to embrace and boldly rock your hair. Once you truly know and embrace your own hair, you can show it proudly to the world! If you are paying for a professional to do your hair there is no need for you to sit and listen to them complain about the texture of your hair being too difficult to manage. Make a stand! I do not allow people who discriminate against my hair texture to work on my hair. Texture discrimination within the natural hair community is unfortunately still a thing. While working for a natural hair product company, a lot of people asked if the products would help them change their texture and/or help them get a looser curl pattern. We also see certain curl patterns being celebrated more than others. It’s only by each of us being proud of our own hair-type that we can more towards eliminating this discrimination.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There is a danger in letting people misname you. If you are a fire, do not answer when they call you a spark.” I use this quote as a reminder to remove myself from environments that require me to play small.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the writer of the series All American. Her ability to bring a story to life and tackle real life issues in a way that not only brings about awareness but teaches you to look at certain situations in a completely different light is impeccable. I would like to sit in one of her writing sessions and ask her how it is possible for her to have me crying about a relationship abruptly ending but also have me feeling satisfied with the reason why it needed to come to an end, all at one time.

They can follow me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/naturallyiamvee/ and https://www.instagram.com/heedfulinspiration/

