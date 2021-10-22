Jessica Sepel Of JSHealth: “Being real is the best way, always”

Being real is the best way, always.

Jessica Sepel is a clinical nutritionist, 3x best-selling health author, and founder of the JSHealth brand, App and Vitamins. Jess’ clinical nutrition knowledge and experience has allowed her to create a range of research-backed formulas to nourish your body and help you to feel confident in your own skin.

JSHealth is Australia’s leading wellness and lifestyle brand consisting of founder Jessica Sepel’s personal platform supporting people to live ‘the healthy life’ of balance and body confidence, 16 therapeutic vitamins and the JSHealth App.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My name is Jessica Sepel, I’m a nutritionist, best-selling health author and founder of JSHealth Vitamins. I’m passionate about empowering people to give up dieting, nourish their bodies naturally, find balance with food and embrace body love — for life. It was my own personal journey from a fad dieter and binge eater to finding a gentle wholefood approach that inspired me to help others do the same.

I’ve always believed in the transformative power of vitamins and nutrients. JSHealth Vitamins was a natural extension of the JSHealth brand, born from my passion to provide high-quality supplements to my community. The range is specifically formulated to address various concerns and needs — from skin health and bloating to anxiety and sleep — to help restore the health and confidence that everyone deserves.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting is probably the fact that JSHealth was just intended to be a creative outlet as a health blog — that was created 9 years ago. That was the only intention. This was in so many ways an accident. I could never ever have imagined as a nutritionist that JSHealth and JSHealth Vitamins would be what it is today. My biggest dream was to be a good nutritionist in private practice. This is a big surprise!

So many lessons:

Being real is the best way, always.

Sharing your truth and story can help so many.

People always appreciate honesty and vulnerability.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Trying to be something else. I used to compare myself a bit to others in the industry. For the last while, I really haven’t, and it’s been so freeing. I have focused on my lane only. I have not looked to my left or right, which I believe has propelled us forward with authenticity to success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

100% the whole JSHealth team, no doubt. Can’t choose one! They perform at the highest level. Their care for the brand and community is so evident. I believe valuing your team is probably the most important factor along the journey. I know this has been a team effort and I am proud of that.

From a business perspective, I could never have built the business side up without my hubby Dean!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

For me it has always been about helping women achieve a truly healthy relationship with food and their body — and to help them feel their most confident again. This is the driving purpose behind everything we do — the books, App, vitamins etc. It’s all part of this same mission.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Prioritizing rest and reduction of stress.

8–9 hours of sleep where possible.

20 mins of movement a day.

Social media boundaries — big one!

More time with loved ones.

Time in nature — Ocean swims!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

LIVE YOUR OWN SKIN 🙂

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Honestly, I am glad I didn’t know much! This has been a HARD journey. Building a business is the opposite of glamorous. It can be taxing and tiring. If I had known too much — I may have been scared away. Plus, I’ve learned so much finding it out for myself on the journey and I wouldn’t swap that for anything!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health. I lost my bestie to mental health 2.5 years ago and it has changed me forever. I understand now, just what an impact this illness can have on one’s life. It is more rampant than ever.

Mental peace has become a really big focus for my journey and philosophy. I just hope JSHealth can be a place where people feel safe to share their struggles. So far, I feel people know they can, and we have built a really incredible, supportive community.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Find me @jshealth @jshealthvitamins.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!