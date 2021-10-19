Jennifer Schwab Wangers of ENTITY Academy: “Persevere”

Persevere; Patience; and Paranoid as in “only the paranoid survive”.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Schwab Wangers.

Jennifer Schwab Wangers is the Founder and CEO of ENTITY Academy. She has one goal in mind: to support and empower women through education and mentorship. She is motivated by the fundamental belief that women have infinite potential, and that background or opportunity gaps should not be barriers to future success.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Mentorship isn’t just my business model, it’s my passion. The driving force in founding ENTITY Academy was the lack of female mentors I had access to in my 20s, leaving me to learn solely through trial and error. Despite this, I was able to build a successful career, which motivated me to pay it forward to the next generation of leaders by providing support early in their career trajectory.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The writing is on the wall, a college degree is no longer enough to get ahead in life. In fact, research shows most employers now believe students graduating from college lack the necessary hard and soft skills needed for a modern workforce. This is why at ENTITY Academy we take a four-pillar approach to education that includes hard skills, soft skills, mentorship, and career success services — all to address the Future of Work. Our program is also heavily focused on job markets where women are typically underrepresented including data science, digital marketing, and product management.

In today’s environment, women are four times more susceptible to future job elimination. By attending ENTITY Academy, whether online or in-person, women gain the competitive edge they need to build and sustain careers and join an ever-expanding network of #WomenThatDo.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was designing and managing the construction of our new HQ, which was transforming a Freemason architectural gem (previously inhabited by the men’s fraternal organization — “Knights of Pythias”) into a women’s tech academy.

We were up against a very aggressive deadline before our 2017 class arrived. I thought we could finish it by the starting day of their cohort, but I was sorely mistaken. It was a summer of instructors and mentors shouting over hammers, drills, and saws. I learned that construction takes twice as long and costs twice as much as your original budget. We are always on a journey, but I also learned some things are worth the pain. See video of the transformation: https://youtu.be/l2yi28_Pzco.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My husband has been my greatest mentor. Just by believing in me, standing by me, but also constructively letting me know when I’m wrong. His guidance and mentorship have been instrumental in evolving ENTITY Academy to where we are today.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

At its core, ENTITY Academy is disruptive. We are disrupting traditional education models by taking a student-first approach that supports women from the first day of their journey to upskill their education through their career trajectory.

To disrupt the current four-year education model, new programs must promote an environment of self-actualization, both personally and professionally. Our holistic approach to female-focused professional training and mentoring has proven to be a clear market differentiator, particularly as the higher education system undergoes tremendous change.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Persevere; Patience; and Paranoid as in “only the paranoid survive”.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

My vision for ENTITY Academy has come a long way in the last five years, but we are just getting started. We have provided skills building and personalized mentorship to over 800 students and to date over 90% of our graduates have been placed upon completion of the ENTITY program. As we place more trailblazing women in jobs across the country, we look forward to seeing the ways they disrupt their surroundings and pave the way for the next generation of women leaders.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

When I began my corporate career out of school, I was shocked to see how few women held senior positions. I was even more shocked to see how women viewed their compatriots at the office as competition. Instead of banding together to help each other, they would often torpedo and discredit each other.

I wanted to create a mentorship platform to get women on the fast track right out of school. This eventually morphed our company into an innovative EdTech business that has a four-pillar approach to education: a) hard skills; b) soft skills; c) mentorship; and d) career success services.

We were determined to keep this goal while completely shifting our model from in-person to a fully online education program for women. During a time where women have been disproportionately impacted by COVID, addressing getting women back to work is a priority. The need to improve the career prospects for women who have traditionally been underemployed and have not been able to achieve wage parity is part of our mission.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would do exactly what I’m doing now — providing any woman with grit, determination, and desire the opportunity to upskill. #NoWomanLeftBehind

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Women who are in a position to mentor less experienced women need to be proactive about reaching out and paying it forward. This is the foundation in which I started ENTITY Academy back in 2016.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on LinkedIn.

But you can also read some real time updates on our media platform ENTITY Mag: https://www.entitymag.com/about/. Our magazine covers a range of verticals, from career advice, to mentorship content, to lifestyle articles. We also cover women’s issues, breaking news, and tell powerful stories.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!