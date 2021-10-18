Amanda Rue of The Shift Work Shop: “Create A Culture of Accountability”

Create A Culture of Accountability — We know that leadership is crucial in creating cultures free from harassment. This includes ensuring all employees know the importance of creating the safest possible environment for all employees and all identities in the workplace. A culture of accountability supports the notion that people are human, make mistakes and can change with feedback and support. This also ensures that when people do speak up, or act inappropriately, that there will be a meaningful response. It is not intended to shame or guilt employees, but have an appropriate response if and when incidents occur.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amanda Rue.

Amanda Rue is a business consultant, workshop facilitator & founder of The Shift Work Shop, a human resource consultancy offering consent-forward sexual harassment prevention and training. With over ten years in the advertising industry — including Vice Media, Anomaly (Ace Content) and Team One, Rue is a former brand strategy director turned founder and independent consultant with the mission of inviting more pleasure, purpose and passion into work and life. Her work with The Shift Work Shop has been featured in Forbes, The Rosie Report, Lifehacker and more with a focus on completely eradicating sexual harassment at work through an understanding of consent, power dynamics, and honest communication.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In the fall of 2017 I made the bold choice to speak out about my personal experience with abuse of power and sexual misconduct in the workplace. This was in the height of the #MeToo Movement and there was a feeling of justice and change in the air. While I was unsure of the exact outcome, I knew that if I was going to be part of unveiling the problem, that I also wanted to be a part of the solution. At the time I was working in advertising and had not once received sexual harassment prevention training over my decade in the industry. I wanted to create solutions, training sessions and offerings that were trauma-informed, human and relatable to the nuances of relationships in the workplace. A few months after speaking with the New York Times, I launched The Shift Work Shop with the mission of completely eradicating sexual harassment, and harassment of all kinds in our workplaces.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Since launching my company, I have heard countless stories of sexual abuse, misconduct and harassment in the workplace, most resulting from the abuse of power and lack of clear communcation regarding boundaries and consent.The most interesting thing that’s happened since I started leading my company is watching how Time’s Up completely failed as a resource and guiding light for workplace discrimination and sexual harassment. In 2017, Times Up Advertising made a commitment to embrace new trainings and programs that could prevent sexual harassment, and yet, nothing was ever done, and after one community meeting, no follow ups or changes ever occurred.

In a world where we need support and resources, it is proven time and time again how difficult it is to instigate real change while still benefiting from the prestige and power of leadership. My hope is that with their new leadership in place that there will be continued support of resources, funding and reach to further support the change we so desperately need in our workplaces.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently working with a family-friendly naturist and nudist festival to develop consent programming for the full event. This includes training all staff and workshop presenters, as well as pre-event consent messaging, onsite support and accountability process, and follow-ups on guest safety. My ambition is to create the safest possible spaces for exploration and discovery and this project offers a new opportunity to bring sexual harassment prevention and consent guidelines to a non-traditional environment.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

The happiness and comfortability of employees affects all facets of work, and can be greatly impacted by the company culture. Employees that feel happy and safe in their workplace are more productive and feel free to focus on their work. Often when we see that employees are facing issues of harassment or misconduct in the workplace that they can become disinterested or distracted in the workplace as focus shifts to their essential needs of personal safety. There are many contributing factors as to unhappiness in the workplace, but a focus on employee safety and their overall experience is a step in the right direction.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

1. Create A Culture of Accountability — We know that leadership is crucial in creating cultures free from harassment. This includes ensuring all employees know the importance of creating the safest possible environment for all employees and all identities in the workplace. A culture of accountability supports the notion that people are human, make mistakes and can change with feedback and support. This also ensures that when people do speak up, or act inappropriately, that there will be a meaningful response. It is not intended to shame or guilt employees, but have an appropriate response if and when incidents occur.

2. Encourage Speaking Up — Many employees do not feel safe or comfortable speaking up when things do not feel right. They often fear retaliation, especially if they are speaking to the behavior of an employee in a revered position or position of power. Encourage all employees to speak up and offer positive reinforcement for bringing attention to potentially harmful or problematic people and behaviors. Healthy company cultures are built over time and through trust. When employees know that their voice matters, they tend to be more engaged and supportive of the company itself.

3. Practice Empathy & Cultural Understanding — All employees come from different backgrounds and work experiences, and this should be valued as part of what makes your culture unique to your company. Learn about and celebrate the differences of lived experience and how this may impact the work environment, and offer compassion and understanding for others that may experience life differently than your own. We all bring different lived experiences, both good and bad, with us into the workplace and this can affect how we show up and interact with others.

4. Celebrate Humanity — We all make mistakes, and this beautiful infallibility is part of what makes us all unique while honoring what brings us together. Celebrate that mistakes happen, and it is through these mistakes that we are able to learn, grow and do things differently moving forward. This also reinforces the company culture and the relationships built within the company that keep employees engaged by feeling supported over time.

5. Assume Good Intentions — For the most part, people want to be good to each other. Start with the assumption that there is good behind what they are doing instead of immediately assuming that something is harmful. Perhaps there was a misunderstanding or lack of communication that created a challenging situation. If we start from a place of good, we are more likely to reach a place of empathy and understanding.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

We know that business is all about relationships, and the strength of these relationships can greatly affect our happiness as well as our productivity and profitability. With an increased focus on the value of relationships, my hope is that we are able to bring a deeper level of understanding, empathy and clarity in our communication. We begin to see each other as humans, with our struggles and triumphs, goals and aspirations, and shared uncertainty about the future. As we do this, something shifts inside of us. We are then able to act and react from a place of empathy and humanity. We can speak more honestly and truthfully, knowing that in collaboration and cohesion we are capable of much more than we ever thought possible.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

With my management style, I aim to be a facilitator and a guide, and look to provide guidance for others to make choices for themselves. I do not claim to have all the answers and can only speak from my explicit lived experience. My style encourages others to ask questions, explore and seek the answers that are right for them. This supports others in trusting themselves, their lived experiences and their choices, while continuously having support along their path.

For example, when I work with companies, I do not attempt to provide a solution without their input. It might seem easy to offer solutions that I know have worked for other companies, but each culture is unique and offers its own distinct challenges, norms and expectations. We aim to provide support in having company leaders think more critically around what creates safety in the workplace and how they might be able to develop new programs, training or policies that align with their culture, while still providing space to grow and evolve.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of my greatest inspirations is Cindy Gallop, who is an advocate for equality and women’s rights. Her no bullshit attitude, coupled with a willingness to do things differently and for proper compensation, have been instrumental in developing the courage and stamina to launch my own company. She lives her life on her own terms and in alignment with her values. It is through this that I feel comfortable and confident to imagine and create the future I hope to be a part of — one where all employees feel safe and able to show up in their fullest expression of self and life.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My life’s work is to help bring more good into the world. My work offers the possibility of healing for many that have personally expeirenced sexual harassment or misconduct, and provides hope for the future of work. My hope that this company is eventually put completely out of business because sexual harassment and harassment of all kinds are no longer an issue at our companies.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I wouldn’t say there’s a specific quote that comes to mind, but rather a life mantra. “Just because that’s the way it’s always been, doesn’t mean that’s the way it always has to be.” I believe in change. I believe that when we are able to speak from our heart, and express what makes us uncomfortable, and have that voice be heard that real change is possible. Women joined a workforce that has always been dominated by men. It’s time to change and to meet the needs of our evolving workforce and leadership.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My hope is that we may all be able to speak honestly and clearly when things or behaviors do not feel right or good. I hope that all are able to use their voice to create the change we hope to see while helping to cultivate cultures of honesty and respect. When we are able to speak up and be heard, we have the power to instigate real change — where growth, evolution and respect are all possible.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!