Rick Lauber: “A strong support circle”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rick Lauber.

Edmonton-raised Rick Lauber is the published author of two caregiving guidebooks (The Successful Caregiver’s Guide and Caregiver’s Guide for Canadians), an established freelance writer, and a caregiver’s advocate. Rick’s interest in writing about caregiving stems from his personal experience helping and supporting his aging parents. Learn more about Rick and follow him on social media through www.ricklauber.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born as an American — in Moscow, Idaho and am the middle child in the family (I have one older and one younger sister …). My parents were both academics and soon after my younger sister arrived, they were hired by the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Being still a toddler, I don’t recall our move north, but I do remember growing up. As lovers of the great outdoors, my parents took us on many hiking and downhill skiing trips to the Rocky Mountains. After graduating from high school, I still wasn’t completely sure what I wanted to do with my life, so I’ve pursued numerous career paths including radio broadcasting, bartending, retail management, and marketing/publicity. Considering my collective experience, I now often refer to myself as a communications expert. It wasn’t until my parents grew older and became sick (Mom had Parkinson’s disease and Leukemia while Dad had Alzheimer’s) when I committed to a Professional Writing program through a local University. I had always been interested in this area and shown some aptitude for writing but had never pursued it seriously.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I would have to credit my father — although he will never know this now. As a University English Professor, Dad loved reading and good writing. Dad would often read some of his favorite authors to my sisters and me before we went to bed — his choices included Mark Twain, Charles Dickens, Robert Louis Stevenson, Lewis Carrol, J. R. R. Tolkien, and others. I find it interesting to note now that while I believe that listening to these stories introduced me to writing, I didn’t consider this as a professional career choice until years later (despite that several of my early previous careers incorporated writing at some level …). I’m trying my best to make up for lost time!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

It wasn’t so much a specific person who helped me pursue writing, it was a specific thing — namely, my University’s writing course. I remember dropping into the University one afternoon (on the premise of exploring some part-time and/or continuing education classes and spotted the sign for the writing program — a new offering). The information session was scheduled for that evening — perhaps a sign? I attended the session to learn more and was intrigued; however, I remember dawdling for some time before registering … my initial intention was to choose only a part-time, short-term class. I was also admittedly hesitant to return to school as a “mature student”. But through taking writing classes, I learned a great deal, improved as a writer, and enjoyed the experience.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I would say the most interesting career mistake I have made was choosing to work in radio. While working on-air may sound glamourous, the business is anything but — especially for novice announcers. My on-air career spanned almost eight years during which time I worked in various small market radio stations away from my home, my friends, and my family. Radio announcers (in small towns or more major markets) work long hours above their on-air shifts and are not highly paid — dinners were often macaroni and cheese, sandwiches, and/or canned pork and beans! Despite learning that radio was not my best career choice, I have few regrets about pursuing this dream … with moving away from home, I grew up quickly, learned more about my own capabilities, and realized that I could attain a goal.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have been very fortunate to have become a published book author — twice! My two books, Caregiver’s Guide for Canadians and The Successful Caregiver’s Guide, are practical resources for prospective, new, and current caregivers (and discuss what family caregivers can expect, how to best manage, and where to find help). While both books have been published several years ago, promotion is an ongoing process which has become even more challenging with COVID-19. I routinely enjoyed visiting local bookstores for author book signing events, but I haven’t been able to do that for a year and a half! I have pursued other promotional avenues including writing newspaper / magazine stories and blog posts about caregiving, guesting on podcasts, and hosting webinars. Considering our country’s aging population, caregiving is established as a timely and topical subject. We will all know someone who is getting older and as former First Lady and Caregiving Advocate, Rosalynn Carter said, “There are only four kinds of people in the world: those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers.” Both my books are important reads currently.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would say that my top three qualities are ability, honesty, and stubbornness. Without having the ability to do something well, one cannot succeed. Without having some writing skills, I would never have been able to write news articles and two books! Honesty is also crucial. I have been honest with (and respectful of) those I have met and worked with and for as well as honest with what I can and cannot do (people seem to appreciate that). In both my books, I have presented an honest account of what to expect from caregiving and readers have explained to me that they welcome my candid approach. I can also thank my stubbornness — while I may dither with decisions, once I have made up my mind about something, I will do it. As an example, when I finally summoned up the courage to pitch a book publisher, I did so.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

During my time as a caregiver for my mother and father, I personally experienced many of the expected negatives including heightened stress, increased worry, reduced sleep, and so on — these are the among the many negative impacts commonly observed and discussed. While I dwelled on those negatives for some time, I also found many unexpected joys relating to caregiving work — among these were learning more about my own capabilities, bonding more with my two sisters, learning more about and better understanding my parents, building my self-confidence, becoming a better writer, and increasing my organizational skills. Furthermore, caregiving taught me valuable lessons about building empathy, learning new things, and cherishing tender moments.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

That’s an interesting question. With living in Canada, I am somewhat of an outsider to American issues, but I could suggest the following problems for a lack of overall happiness in the country. Firstly, I believe there is economic despair — Americans may feel discouraged that the economy will ever rebound to where it was pre-COVID. Secondly, I hear of unhealthy lifestyles — with 36% of the US population considered obese, many are not making the best choices with regards to a proper diet, exercise, and lifestyle. I believe that not minding these points has only increased during the ongoing pandemic … people are eating more “comfort food” and doing less to burn off those extra calories. Obesity can lead to a variety of physical health problems and a vastly-reduced personal mindset and self-image. A third reason for increased negativity could be social media. Thanks to Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, we are bombarded with regular messaging (not always positive …) which can be damaging to a person’s psyche.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

One common myth is that being successful results in being happy. This is untrue. Consider the tragic suicide of acclaimed comedian / actor, Robin Williams. While Williams was well-recognized (and hid his happiness with a smile and jokes), he apparently had personal troubles. Being rich doesn’t lead to being happy either — while having a great deal of money can buy a person many material things, it does not buy happiness. Another misconception (possibly common among family caregivers is that “when life is normal again, then I can be happy again.” A family caregiver may describe his/her life helping a loved one as “abnormal”, but one can find many joys with the work.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I feel that people can, mistakenly, wait too long to try and find happiness. By delaying, they may begin to doubt themselves, their own abilities, and/or that happiness is even attainable. As an example of that, I waited for many years before pursuing professional writing as a career and remember being quite resistant to the idea of returning to school as a “mature student”.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

A strong support circle. When caregiving for my aging parents, I leaned on my two sisters (and other professional resources) to help. The saying of “many hands make light work” rings true … with sharing the work and delegating responsibilities, we were better able to keep on top of everything and did not become overwhelmed or burnt out. Coping mechanisms — As Mom and Dad declined physically and mentally, I felt my own increasing stress, frustration, sadness, worry, and so on and realized I needed to take care of myself to take better care of my parents. To help myself manage, I walked and wrote. Walking helped to clear my head and provide exercise; writing allowed me to safely vent about my thoughts and experiences. Balance — A common obstacle for a caregiver is his/her career — adding caregiving on top of a career is like adding a secondary full-time job. During my time as a caregiver, I chose to work part-time. While my income was dramatically impacted, the reduced work hours allowed me more freedom to schedule caregiving appointments and responsibilities. Personal interests — Whether it’s reading, gardening, cooking, taking classes, going to the museum, or doing something else entirely people need an outlet for themselves. By pursuing this outlet — and making time to do so, a person can find more happiness and fulfillment in his/her own life. Listen to your heart — Who knows what a person wants? That person. Frequently, a person will, however, ignore their inner voice and become stuck. An inner voice is often right — I had the idea to write my first caregiving book for many years before finally reaching out to a publisher. My personal obstacles were fear of the unknown (what would happen?) and uncertainty (could I write a book?).

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Recognize the symptoms of depression. Understand the serious nature of depression. Face the depression honestly. Be patient. Resist the temptation to “fix” a person’s depression. Listen, rather than advise. Offer care and support to whatever level possible. Encourage the depressed person to participate in physical, mental, and social activities and seek out professional help, if needed. Set boundaries — depression can be consuming and may trap others into a similar state.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to see senior caregiving being taught to children in school. Caregiving is a real-life issue and practical education as to what to expect, how to manage, and where to find help could be of great benefit. I believe far too many adult children (like me …) are completely unprepared for caregiving and some advance training would better prepare them (by opening their eyes to the likely need for caregiving in the years ahead and directing them where to find outside help when the time comes).

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would welcome the opportunity to sit down over breakfast or lunch with Michelle Obama. She has served as a role model and inspiration for many, advocated for important causes, and become a successful author!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best way to learn more about my work and connect with me is through my website at www.ricklauber.com. My site shares my own caregiving story; contains links to posted/published news stories and blogs I have written about important caregiving-related issues; media interviews; and includes social media links (Twitter and Facebook) where people can follow me.

