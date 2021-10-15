Bob Basiliere of Allego: “Customers are looking for solutions to solve their problems, not just a product we hope will solve their problem”

I do think there are negative connotations with seeming “salesy.” When I hear the word “salesy,” I think of jargon or shady sales practices, which are both meant to confuse or deceive a customer. The point of sales is to make a sale, but not at the cost of customer relationships, which sales success is predicated on. There should be mutual respect between a customer and a salesperson, and an understanding of what each needs out of the sales process. Customers are looking for solutions to solve their problems, not just a product we hope will solve their problem. When you approach sales beyond selling a product and by connecting with customers, it’s not “salesy.”

As a part of my series about how to be great at closing sales without seeming pushy, obnoxious, or salesy, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bob Basiliere.

Bob Basiliere is the Vice President of Sales at Allego. He has over 25 years experience leading high-tech sales and marketing teams for global organizations. He’s known for building teams who overachieve through account strategy, consultative selling and matrixed support. Bob has also designed and managed messaging excellence processes and executive briefing programs.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

Thank you for having me! What’s interesting about my journey to Allego, a sales enablement platform, is that my career path has always involved sales and technology in some capacity. First, I worked at IBM for five years and went through their sales training program, which in those days was fairly extensive. Then, I moved on to a startup within the Microsoft ecosystem, where I dealt with enterprise license agreements. Finally, in 2000, I was recruited by Dell EMC, where I ended up spending 20 years in various roles, like sales, sales operations and sales CTO.

The funny thing about all my years in sales is that nothing in particular drew me to the industry initially. Like many young people, I was just trying to figure out what I wanted to do. But as I grew in my several sales roles, I learned that sales was an asset not only to my career but also to my personal growth. Through sales, I learned how businesses are run and how to work and interact with people. I always tell the groups I mentor that sales is a great place to start if they don’t know what they want to do.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Early in my sales career, I was assigned to a Fortune 500 company and got the opportunity to meet with its CIO. My CEO and I attended the meeting, fully prepared to discuss our company and products. Instead, the conversation turned into the effectiveness of the client’s IT practices. I was asked what I thought was wrong with their long lead times for installing new software and fulfilling internal requests. I answered honestly and told the CIO his processes were bloated and had too many touches. In the following six months, he doubled our business. From that meeting, I learned that customer executives valued honest feedback from partners much more than the simple compliments they get from vendors.

The amusing part of this story is what happened as we were leaving. After the meeting, we got off the elevator in the private lobby of the 50-floor executive tower…just as the Vice President of the United States was getting on.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Allego is growing rapidly. In Q2, our new customer annual contract was 127% year-over-year (YoY), while our existing customer annual contract was 109% YoY. Because we’ve experienced such rapid growth, we’ve been working on evolving our sales model and structure to better meet our current needs.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One person stands out as an influential mentor in my career, and that’s the recruiter who hired me for Dell EMC. He was the head of both the sales and marketing departments, and had the most brilliant mind for those industries I had ever encountered. He saw something in me and brought me into a role that I didn’t apply for, but that he knew I could do — despite not knowing me for long. After that, I worked directly under him for eight years.

Unfortunately, he passed from cancer in 2008, but his impact on me (and my colleagues) was immense. To this day, anyone who ever knew him brings up something he taught them about customers and business, or references his timeless sayings, like “people don’t buy from people they like, they buy from people they trust.” We filtered everything we taught the Dell EMC salesforce through that adage. My mentor was tough and demanding, but working with him was the greatest learning experience of my career.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

I’ve seen sales from all angles. I’ve sold and been sold to, supported sales and hired and coached countless salespeople. I’ve also been in charge of account management for 15 years, facilitating the retention and growth of existing customers. So I have an intimate and balanced view of the sales landscape.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter, will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject, but sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

The problem is that traditional education doesn’t regard sales as a vocation or distinct skill, despite its value outside of sales-specific environments. We have to “sell” ourselves in everyday life, whether in job interviews or presentations. So there are benefits to having those skills. Sales is a science, not an art, meaning a process must be worked through for a sales campaign that benefits the customer and the salesperson.

Slowly but surely, universities are starting to recognize the usefulness of sales. Some have started incorporating sales programs into their curriculum, where students can immerse themselves in the industry during their last two years of school.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

I do think there are negative connotations with seeming “salesy.” When I hear the word “salesy,” I think of jargon or shady sales practices, which are both meant to confuse or deceive a customer. The point of sales is to make a sale, but not at the cost of customer relationships, which sales success is predicated on. There should be mutual respect between a customer and a salesperson, and an understanding of what each needs out of the sales process. Customers are looking for solutions to solve their problems, not just a product we hope will solve their problem. When you approach sales beyond selling a product and by connecting with customers, it’s not “salesy.”

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down to versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling objections, Closing, and Follow-up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach, your “secret sauce”, to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

My strengths lie in the Presentation and Handling Objections stages. I use an approach I learned while at Dell EMC called mutual benefit/mutual impact. It consists of bringing two companies together (seller and buyer) as partners to talk about mutual opportunities. We talk about what both can gain, rather than just trying to close a sale. I also like those stages because I work best in the moment. From those conversations, I can gather an understanding of what customers need and adjust my strategy on the fly. But getting to this level takes a lot of experience. I wouldn’t recommend it for a salesperson just starting out.

Lead generation, or prospecting, is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously, every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

We generate qualified leads by researching the companies and organizational structures of the customers we do business with. By understanding how they make money and compete in their industries, and grasping all aspects of their go-to-market models, we know how their teams sell, learn, collaborate and measure success. The more we learn about how customers sell, the more we can help them and the more likely they’ll become a lead. The Allego platform makes this process easy because it can impact all elements of sales and enablement.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’?

It’s hard because we get impatient and want to push through the final stages, like Handling Objections, quickly. But this is where the old selling adage, “slow down to speed up,” comes into play. At the beginning of the sales cycle, salespeople are more methodical with research and preparation. The Handling Objections stage shouldn’t be treated any differently; it can take as long as it needs to. What people don’t realize about the final stages is that new decision-makers and influencers are identified and come into the process to give their stamp of approval for the sale. They should be treated the same as the people there at the beginning of the sales cycle.

To get better at Handling Objections, a salesperson should be guided on what to say when the situation arises. Collect objections as they occur during the sales cycle and add them to a database that can be used for training purposes. With repetition and practice, a salesperson will be a pro on how to handle any objections that come their way.

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

Take advantage of the move to virtual and bring technology into the equation. We’ve begun using virtual selling techniques and a new technology called Digital Sales Rooms to stay in contact with key stakeholders after we engage with them for the first time. It breaks the old process of “follow up” and allows for the free flow of ideas, new information, examples of other customer successes and updates at every stage of a sales campaign. Virtual selling techniques turn what used to be one-way communication into a collaboration between sellers and decision-makers.

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

In the final stages of a sale, we require our teams to schedule video conference calls with customers, which rules out emails, texts and phone calls. A partnership bond is needed at closing since negotiations, pricing agreements and contract configurations are occurring, so for that reason, nothing substitutes virtual meetings in the final stages. Modern buyer behavior studies have proven most buyers don’t care for or want in-person meetings more than twice a year, so virtual meetings are a good compromise because you get that face-to-face interaction without having to trudge to the office. Digital Sales Rooms, as mentioned before, can also aid communication in the final stages by providing a centralized location with all key information, making it easier for idea exchange and collaboration to take place.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, big thoughts…the movement would relate to coaching and mentoring young people in order to help them understand the nearly endless possibilities and choices they have to live great lives — before they’re overly influenced by draining social pressures, narrow family norms and predefined expectations. The most important decisions in life are often made before young people know they have choices and have any exposure to the lifelong impacts of education, vocation, and tapping into their imaginations.

