Deborah Sylva of Ideation Design Group: “You need to be curious”

Deb Sylva is an award-winning Architect and leader that continually strives for excellence; she demands it from herself and expects it from her team. Deb’s meticulous nature has encouraged and enhanced her sometimes pragmatic designs and construction solutions while her creativity has pushed and pulled her style to cater to the needs specific to the project. Her focus is unflappable, drive ambitious, and will strong — she loves what she does.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this particular career path?

So, picture the early 1980’s: jeans by Ditto, baseball-style t-shirt with a sparkly unicorn on the front, a face full of braces, bone-straight hair, and a curiosity about the world. I was about ten years old and my dad took me to see Hearst Castle. I was intrigued from the very start of the tour. The sheer size of the palace, the details, the indoor pool! The element that struck my imagination the most, however, was the display of architectural drawings. I was impressed and completely intrigued by the fact that Julia Morgan created these works of art and the contractor built this mansion by using them as a guide. I just couldn’t get over those drawings. That day I decided: I’m going to be an Architect! I started drawing and building everything, even a dog house for a stuffed animal puppy! The rest, as they say, is history.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I was a drafter in my very first real job after graduating with my degree in Architecture. My supervisor and mentor, Marjorie Metz, decided that one Friday afternoon we were going to take a field trip to San Francisco to see the newly built Museum of Modern Art. (SFMOMA has since been renovated a few times!) When we arrived at the museum, she said to me, “Let’s find the mistakes!” After that, we went on a scavenger hunt to find areas of the building that looked a little strange and we discussed what might have caused the issue. Then she asked me to draw the condition and to draw a solution of how I think they should have built it.

Several lessons are embedded in this experience, but the two that stick out to me are:

Design and construction are never perfect. And no wonder — we as flawed individuals are all doing our best to design, document, and execute stunning and functional spaces. There will always be issues.

Come to the table with a solution. It is one thing to point out someone else’s mistakes, but quite another to review the issue with grace, discover the potential cause of the issue, and determine a possible solution.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There is always a way….” I have said this to my team for years! When I first started in the position as Principal Architect with Ideation Design Group, I was brought in at a time when more than 90% of the office staff was working on a large international project. The scope included the design of 11 themed restaurants for an amazing amusement park. We had 6 weeks to complete the design work and there was a ton of work to do. The looks on the team’s faces. There was panic, anxiety, hopelessness, and defeat. No one had taken charge of the situation to provide leadership and most of all hope that “there is always a way!” So, I did. I created a new schedule, some new task assignments, assessed resource allocation, and came up with a plan to get it done. It was going to be hard, but the team rallied. We set up a countdown clock in the office to let everyone know that it’s almost over, just a little bit more. And what do you know…. We made it! This was over four years ago and those that were part of the challenge still talk about it.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

All of them …. I touch every project in the office at some level. But the most exciting thing that I’m doing now is that I’m teaching team members how to think differently, ask questions differently, challenge the way things have always been done. I am designing our future Architects and future leaders.

How will that help people? I would have to counter with “how will that not help people?!” Architects, including those trained and never licensed, are just different. We look at the world a little differently than most. If I can help nourish and enhance that trait in some individuals and those individuals go on to do the same, I have potentially started a ripple effect and impacted the thought process of generations to come.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One pillar of service that I often stress with my team is to place ourselves in our customer’s position, try to understand the why behind their questions, ask what we might do in their place, think about the corporate structure that they have, and how we fit in. My experience on the client-side of the business has given me unique insight into this very issue. This experience has allowed me to teach a whole different style of customer service. The result: Clients continue to come back over and over again. Even after they have left their positions and found new ones, they return. One recent story, in particular, comes to mind:

A few years ago, we were asked by a potential client to provide a proposal for a project coming up in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The program brief was somewhat vague, and we had to make several assumptions in the proposal. Ultimately, we were not awarded the project. Fast forward about 12 months later, the same potential client called and specifically asked me to consider taking on the next project they had in the area. We discussed what our shortcomings were in the previous proposal and worked out a scope and fee that we both were happy with. The project was a smashing success. The team did such a great job that the client called back again, and we have now been working with them on over a dozen projects over the last few years. During this time, that same individual client had left her position and started with a new company and you can guess what happened next. Yes, she called and asked me to consider working with her again at her new company. She continues to call me to tell me that she trusts me and knows that I know EXACTLY what she needs every single time something comes up.

The heart of this one story has been repeated for our firm too many times to count. It just goes to show how clients and customers remember you when you treat them well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are several people actually — and all women — that I am eternally grateful towards. I already mentioned Marjorie, my first mentor. Then there was Diane Carlson and Suzanne Malik.

Marjorie took me on a scavenger hunt to learn how to solve problems. This story is mentioned in more detail above.

Diane taught me to utilize other team members to help answer questions. She encouraged me to call engineers or even contractors that might not even be involved in the project. If they got a chance to know me, they would likely answer my questions without hesitation. And of course, she was right. As a result, I continue to work with some of the same engineers and contractors that I have worked with for over 20 years!

Suzanne taught me to be tough, but fair and of course, never let them see you sweat. She taught me how to have personal presence on a job site. Back then, most builders were men and not used to dealing with young female Architects. Suzanne taught me that those guys could go from adversary to advocate simply by my professionalism and willingness to collaborate with them. I have applied her lessons to my leadership style today.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am a tenacious over-achiever. As early in my career as I can remember, I would challenge myself to go above and beyond the initial task that was asked of me. For example, as a drafter, I was given some sketches to “hardline” in CAD. The sketches were plan-view layouts of a cafeteria line for a new golf clubhouse. Two options were going to be presented to the client. Well, while drawing these layouts I had several ideas pop into my head of alternate design options. So when asked where the drawings were, I happily showed my supervisor the 2 options that she had originally given me to draft. On my desk, however, were 3 more options that I had done. She asked what those were and I told her I had some ideas for alternate layouts. She was ecstatic! She continued to tell me that is exactly what she wants someone in my position to do — more than what is asked. Ultimately the client selected one of my alternates for the final design. I was over the moon!

I am a strategic thinker. Having been fortunate enough to have been both on the client-side and the consultant Architect side of design, I have become adept at reading between the lines and anticipating what a client needs before they ask for it. One client continues to call me for what seems like the most random things and she’ll say, “Deb, I know I can count on you. You always figure out exactly what we need even when we don’t know.”

I process lots of information very quickly and see many possible scenarios or solutions at the same time. In my position, I am responsible for overseeing the Architectural and document production aspects of just about every project in the office. Because the work that we do tends to be in the restaurant, retail, and hospitality industries, this can mean several hundred active projects at one time. In addition, I also manage the accounting function and the Architectural staff. I wear many hats. As a result, I have to process vast amounts of information daily. I should get one of those deli number ticket machines to manage the amount of traffic that is in and out of my office!

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about architecture and the Real Estate industry in general? If you can please share a story or example.

It’s the little things and the big picture all at the same time. We as Architects get to use our imagination every single day. We are always designing something. That can be a master plan for an entire community, a new building, an interior build-out, or the way two disparate materials come together on a wall. Mentally, we continually zoom in and zoom out looking at all aspects of a project. One of the beautiful things about the industry is that definition of “project” can be just about anything.

Creative problem-solving. I mentioned earlier that Architects just think differently. We are both artists and technicians. This allows us to take a problem and create a solution that might require a never-before-used material, an unorthodox way of using a common material, or perhaps a programmatic change that the client had never before considered. Creativity is a must.

People. Architects and others involved in the Real Estate industry are passional people. We typically don’t get involved in this industry because we just want a job. We get involved because we must. Real Estate is inherent in our very being.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

“I don’t really need an Architect, do I?” When I held a position on the client-side of the business, I would often encounter resistance to hiring Architects to provide services for minor remodel projects. The resistance came mostly out of ignorance and from individuals that had a background in primarily residential construction. They just couldn’t see the value that an Architect brings to the table. After many discussions and a few failed projects that ended way over budget, they changed their mind. They began to understand that seeing the big picture at the beginning of the project and documenting the entire scope of work is much less expensive in the long run.

Computers don’t necessarily make things faster, at first. We live in a digital age. However, many still don’t understand that much of the work that an Architect does is not something drawn with pen (or printer) and ink. The work of the mind, of coordinating all disciplines of just planning out the project goes mostly unappreciated and little compensated in comparison with the effort required.

Cheap, fast; good. That seems to be the order of priority of many in the real estate industry these days. As a result, many Architects and Engineers are charging less for more work and pushing their team members beyond reason. In my experience, Architects are generally not afraid of hard work or even long hours. We did after all perform many all-nighters in school; that just came with the territory. We as a community need to work to charge for the level of experience that we have gained over the years. It is solely because of that experience that we develop some projects faster!

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers the “Five Things You Need To Know To Create A Highly Successful Career As An Architect?” If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

You need to be curious — about anything and everything — and keep learning. Architects know about a lot of different things because they are naturally curious. Also, since we are typically responsible for the big picture of a project, we need to know a little bit about every system in a building. I try to encourage my team to continue to ask questions to learn. As an example of how I have practiced this in my career recently, I went back to school through the Executive MBA program at ASU, graduating in May 2020. This experience has further enhanced my intrinsic curiosity by exposing me to so much more about business in general. I learned that the business of Architecture is not that different after all. There are many things to learn from the experts in “business.” You need to be able to visualize in imagery and communicate in words. Drawings are an integral part of what we do every day as Architects. However, presentation skills are just as important. This might be a presentation in front of people or maybe just a written presentation, not unlike this article. Great Architects excel at taking ideas that our clients express, turning them into pictures, and then translating those same visual ideas back into words. This ability helps to bridge the gap between correspondence and communication. Once you graduate with a degree in Architecture, your education begins. Give it time. I see so many recent graduates come out of Architecture school and believe that they know everything about the industry and are ready to be Project Managers. The NCARB internship program used to not start until after graduation. And let’s not talk about the number of years’ experience that one was required to work before eligibility to take the Architecture exams, and the additional years required before the California supplemental exam (An oral exam when I took it!) The world has decided it’s in a big hurry and we’re not allowing experience to happen. I see many resumes of people that have “failed upward” by staying in one job for a year or less and hopping to the next one. On paper, they have a title, but they do not have the experience that should accompany that title. I would give this advice to new graduates, give it time. Learn how to listen and be present. This is something that we all need regardless of industry or age. To be present in the conversation, to listen actively is to participate in life itself. While I am not always successful at this, I do try to turn away from my computer (unless it is part of the conversation), turn my cell phone over and ignore my desk phone whenever someone enters my office. They have made the effort; I need to reciprocate with my effort and listen to what they need. Don’t give up. Just because you might be asked to do something that you’ve never done before doesn’t mean that you are not capable. “There is only one way to eat an elephant: a bite at a time,” said Desmund Tutu. Things that seem impossible can be achieved by taking things one step at a time. I had assigned a complicated project to a new Project Manager. He had no idea where to begin as this was a different type of project than he had ever completed prior to that time. He was stumped. We had many conversations about eliminating the unknowns and relating previous experiences with other projects to this project type. Ultimately, the project was successfully completed, and this Project Manager has gone on to complete other similar projects as well as take on still new project types without fear. We just took it one step at a time.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

#FamilyMeal. During the pandemic, we were looking for ways to encourage connection and engagement. I have had so many conversations with friends, family, coworkers, colleagues, clients, etc about the magic of the kitchen table. Most have experienced that party where everyone hovers around the food. The best, most authentic conversations tend to happen spontaneously when there is food. On top of that, who wouldn’t want lunch provided for them? Well, I brought up the idea of Family Meal. It all started with the Principals of the firm taking weekly turns cooking for the entire office. The idea was such a hit that the staff wanted in on the fun. Now we have four teams of staff members, and each of the four Principals take turns cooking every Wednesday. We have been eating together at least once each week since May 2020. #FamilyMeal!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on LinkedIn linkedin.com/in/deborahsylva and Ideation Design Group at www.ideationdg.com

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.