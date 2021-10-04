Allie Griswold of Mayne and Co: “Flexibility is highly crucial”

Flexibility is highly crucial. You can have the best plan in the world, and circumstances will shift. You must have the flexibility to adapt, pivot, and find new ways to do things. There is no way to predict what is going to come. You can do everything to make sure your plan is executed perfectly, and it will very rarely go according to plan. You must recognize that a pivot is not a failure; it is a success because you have more data and have found a new and better way to do things.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Allie Griswold.

Allie is an entrepreneur, Forbes “30 Under 30,” and co-founder & CEO behind the new RTD beverage company Mayne & Co. Alongside her brother, Scott, she founded Mayne & Co. and its first product, The Modern Mimosa: a new, ready-to-drink canned mimosa made with sustainably produced Italian wine and organic California orange juice that stands out as the only premium canned mimosa on the market.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I received a degree in Finance and Marketing from The University of Virginia. I played on the college’s polo and ice hockey teams and served as the McIntire School of Commerce president. Upon finishing school, I started my career in strategy consulting, focusing on consumer goods at McKinsey & Company. During my third year, I was selected to rotate with McKinsey’s CEO, leading several global strategy and leadership projects, which ultimately introduced Ame to the beverage industry. While consulting for a large alcohol company, I observed a high-level view of how different brands operate within a portfolio, how the three-tier and distribution models work, and the best practices for branding and marketing.

No stranger to the entrepreneurial lifestyle, I went on to co-found the Athena Club in 2017 — a start-up business that delivers women’s self-care essentials straight to their door. I led Athena Club’s company operations, product development, and social impact, resulting in being recognized in Forbes 30 under 30 class of 2019 within the Retail and Ecommerce category. Being my first foray into the start-up space, I have applied what I learned when starting the Athena Club, including everything from product development to customer experience, finance and supply chain modeling, as well as the importance of being a very mission-driven company, to the official launch of Mayne & Co.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

My brother Scott and I did countless taste tests at home, trying different ratios and types of juices and wines until we found the perfect combination. But taking it from our kitchen to a commercial scale was a big step. We flew out to Napa to our blending house, and the moment before we first tried it out of the finishing tank, we took a collective inhale, feeling like everything we had done to this moment had all been building up to this taste. We were excited and anxious in equal parts as we took that first taste and finally breathed out. We loved it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We underestimated how long wine shipping from Italy would take! There was one moment where our wine was in the middle of the ocean on the way from Italy, and we had no idea where it was. We assumed it would get here as quickly as possible, but it took months. Note to self: everything will always take longer than you think!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My grandmother was an entrepreneur herself in the health care business in the ’80s; she was very inspirational in empowering us to start our own business. When we were little, she would really take the time to sit with us one-on-one and ask us about our passions, dreams, and ideas. She always wanted to solve problems and identify gaps. Mayne & Co. is actually named after her (“Mayne” is a family name from her side)!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Right now, we don’t have enough examples of different styles of women leaders and entrepreneurs. If you look at men, every type of male founder is represented (from the outgoing visionary to the reserved businessman). I wish there were a greater diversity of archetypes for female founders. There are also a lot of unconscious biases that run rampant.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Mentorship is vital. Highlighting more female founders and uplifting their voices is essential. The government should push entrepreneurship courses in schools and make them part of the curriculum. At younger ages, women need to see that entrepreneurship is attainable and exciting.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women should become founders to pave the way to show women a wide range of possibilities. Women can bring really unique insights; half the population of the world is women! It’s so encouraging to see products that women make for women. There is an importance in providing solutions to women by women. Without these products, we limit the resource pool and the potential for innovation if we don’t see female founders explore their ideas and build them out.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

It is not “glamorous” from the start and can be very tedious! Yes, it is exhilarating, but you are doing the nitty-gritty, menial tasks a lot of the time, including samples, email outreach, going to FedEx. I am now best friends with the person at our local FedEx and Staples! It is very hands-on.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

We all have our base set of preferences, and of course, they are adaptable. Some people aren’t “cut out” to be founders, and others are more naturally inclined to that type of work. For me, the notable difference is you have to be willing to go onto an emotional rollercoaster of putting a lot in and knowing that it will build into something. Still, you won’t always see results in terms of external validation. You have to have faith and resilience to rely on your hours of hard work. For people who crave structure and constant gratification, it’s complicated. You have to be willing to go all-in without knowing and seeing results for more extended periods!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Emotional Resilience: As mentioned above, emotional resilience is a massive piece, as well as the tenacity to fight for yourself. You need to have grit / determination): the toughness to power through even when things aren’t easy. There has been a continuous Aluminium cans shortage; it felt hopeless. I spent dozens of hours searching for someone who had the cans we needed. You need to recognize that there is always some way out, and there is always a solution. Most things aren’t easy. I would also say positivity: it is vital to learn from mistakes without getting hung up on them. You have to focus on what’s next, celebrate the small wins, and surround yourself with good energy. For Scott and me, celebrating the small victories is important. We always make sure to take the time to acknowledge excitement and note how lucky we are to be doing what we’re doing. Gratitude helps keep you buoyant in more difficult times. Collaborativeness: at the end of the day, every business is contingent on people, from partners to customers. You have to be willing to step into conversation and collaboration and recognize where you can bring in new insights and where other people will have expertise otherwise. You have to be able to learn from others to help you grow! Collaboration with peers is crucial. I have a few other female friends who are founders. I do a weekly call with one of my friends; we share questions we want to discuss for our businesses and brainstorm the tactical and emotional sides of the work. Having a supportive network is hugely helpful and impactful. Flexibility is highly crucial. You can have the best plan in the world, and circumstances will shift. You must have the flexibility to adapt, pivot, and find new ways to do things. There is no way to predict what is going to come. You can do everything to make sure your plan is executed perfectly, and it will very rarely go according to plan. You must recognize that a pivot is not a failure; it is a success because you have more data and have found a new and better way to do things.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Mentoring younger women. For instance, I am a judge at my high school for case competitions and a speaker for classes. I love being a resource and representing someone ten years down the line. I get a lot of energy from working with my community. We work with a lot of female artists and designers. Art is something that people tend to think of as within boundaries (e.g., in your house, galleries, etc.). Working with artists to bring these fantastic creations onto our cans has been extremely rewarding.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Our unconscious biases shape us. I would love to see more of a moment towards access and understanding of unconscious biases and leadership. We need more curriculum and work around unconscious bias; we must amend the imbalance of leadership perceptions. I’d love to see more unconscious bias training amongst founders.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to sit down with Stephanie Hall! She founded Estelle colored glass, this beautiful colored glassware her grandmother also inspired that.

