Ron Hernandez Of The Monday Campaigns: “Stay connected”

Stay connected. Being isolated makes it difficult to get perspective on your situation, and may prevent you from seeking help. Talking to friends, colleagues or a professional can allow you to reflect on your situation and point to resources that can alleviate stress and get you back on track.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ron Hernandez.

Ron Hernandez is the managing director of The Monday Campaigns, a public health initiative that promotes Monday as a regular cue to start and sustain healthy behaviors that can help reduce the onset of chronic, preventable diseases. In this role, he collaborates with public health experts at Johns Hopkins, Columbia, and Syracuse universities, and leads an in-house team of marketing and public health communications professionals to create programs and promotional campaigns that organizations use to improve health outcomes for their constituents and customers. These programs have been adopted in settings including hospitals, worksites, schools, communities, and universities, to improve nutrition, stress management, physical activity, and tobacco cessation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As an immigrant and a member of a large family, I’ve always paid attention to the people around me, learned from what they did, whether in conversation or through example, and adapted to different situations. I think I’m pretty sensitive and pay attention to cues, too, so I ask a lot of questions and pursue answers if I feel like I haven’t gotten a solid understanding of why a person reacts a certain way or holds a certain opinion. When we started looking at stress issues among teachers and nurses to develop some of our Healthy Monday programs, the experiences felt familiar because I have relatives in these professions. Like my family members, a lot of the people we interviewed had a tendency to put other people’s needs ahead of their own, sacrificing their personal time and sometimes their own well-being.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve always gravitated to work that involved some combination of art and science, so marketing and communications was a natural fit, where I’ve gotten to use my more artistic side to come up with new ideas to engage people, and my more analytical side to research consumer behavior. Before The Monday Campaigns, I spent 20 years managing marketing and communications for organizations including Simon & Schuster, Art+Auction magazine, and NYU, where I worked with smart, creative people. Working in different environments has allowed me to jump into roles where I helped develop programs that educate others about business and marketing principles as well as other topics like cultural learning. All of this has led to my work with The Monday Campaigns, where we introduce best practices of marketing and communications into public health.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been influenced by people throughout my life, starting with my family, especially my parents who emigrated from the Philippines to the US with seven kids, and made sure that we were safe, healthy, educated, and launched into the world. They also had a lot of help along the way, and that’s true of my career, too. It wasn’t one single person or situation, but a bunch of different ones, including my writing professor who pushed me to present a more personal, authentic point of view; my first boss who set an example for having fun while doing your job; and later on, companies who supported me in earning my MBA. More recently, I’ve been inspired by Sid Lerner the founder of The Monday Campaigns who, sadly, passed away earlier this year. His passion for our work imprinted on me; he took it really personally if public health concerns weren’t being addressed, and used his skills and relationships to find solutions. I find myself getting a bit worked up when I see that health isn’t treated like a priority, and I’m glad I’m in a role where I have the ability to effect awareness and change.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m not sure if it’s particularly funny or interesting, but I think it’s a characteristic that a lot of people can identify with, my tendency to say “yes, sure, I can do all of that” because you’re afraid you might miss an opportunity to learn something new or gain recognition for your work. I was working full-time in publishing and pursuing my MBA part-time. Our company had merged with another publisher and the list I was marketing increased from about 300 books to more than 650 in less than a year. I was taking three classes at night, and often going back into the office afterwards, sometimes into the early morning. I remember seeing one of the senior executives who was known for coming in at 5:00 or 6:00am as I was leaving one morning. It occurred to me that I was supposed to be back at my desk in a few hours. It made me reevaluate my boundaries, and set limits not just on my time, and redefine what my goals really were. Was there a rush to get the MBA? What if I told my manager that it would take another week to compose the advertising plans and budgets? In most cases, you can get more space just by asking for it. Or creating it yourself. I got the extra week for the budgets, and my MBA six months later than I’d planned.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“If you’re going through hell, keep going.” — Winston Churchill.

I don’t interpret his words as “suffer through it”, otherwise they wouldn’t be helpful. I read them as a call to have faith that difficult situations are temporary and that better times are ahead. It feels especially relevant for the topic of burnout, and for all the things we’re going through collectively as a global community.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We always have a lot going on, whether we’re teaching people about the benefits of Meatless Monday and plant-based eating in other countries or developing a new series of more comprehensive programs for Healthy Monday. With Healthy Monday, our new programs have a special focus on reducing stress and teaching people techniques for self-care, with an emphasis on mind-body practices and integrative therapies. An exciting program in progress is designed for hospital employees, especially nurses and clinical staff, who’ve experienced enormous stress during the pandemic and struggle to take care of themselves. We’ve created a combination of simple, original content to improve mindfulness, sleep, physical activities, and diet, which when done together, can be more effective for reducing stress and burnout. And we make the content fun! People love our dance practices, and the meditations and healthy meals are easy-to-do and can be done with others virtually, if in-person isn’t possible. We’ll be making these materials available more broadly so everyone can benefit from the whole package. Stay tuned once we’ve completed the full study!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Know when you need to change. I worked at for-profit companies for a long time before I started working with non-profits. Profit-centered, business principles and management styles don’t always translate in a cause-oriented organization, and I’ve made mistakes, and then made adjustments. In one of the non-profits, I remember presenting a marketing perceptual map to the senior team, but they’d never looked at their industry within a strategic, corporate competitive framework — there was more of an “everyone wins” sensibility that I’d heard about, but it wasn’t how I’d worked before. I adapted to it, reorienting my objectives and even my language, using my expertise to reconstruct an old idea in new way that worked for the organization.

Open listening. I don’t just mean during scheduled meetings or conversations. Stay in tune with what’s going on in your industry or even just your organization. If someone mentions an anecdote or article that feels relevant or just interesting, look it up and see how it might apply to things you’re doing. Water cooler chatter (when we shared water coolers!) and casual interactions can be a source of great information, too. Many years ago, when people started talking about holistic medicine and non-traditional therapies, I took more time to listen and even test them myself because people were seeing real improvements from them.

Ask the annoying questions. I’ve got a bit of investigative journalist in me, which is how a lot of researchers think, too. I tend to ask the two or three extra questions that may sometimes seem critical, but it helps me better understand how a thing functions or why people make certain choices. When we design our health programming, we ask questions about people’s motivations and experiences — what are their sources of stress? What did they do in the past to help alleviate stress? Are there people who cause their stress? If you’re willing to go down certain paths, it can help you find more creative solutions.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I come to public health with a less traditional background, where I’ve leveraged my marketing expertise to address health topics from the perspective of consumer demand. With my team, I’m regularly assessing interest in our health content, and we’ve certainly seen a spike in people seeking out ways to manage stress and the feelings of upset that can lead to burnout. On this topic and others that emerge, I’m leading the process to create relevant, evidence-based material using scientific research and input from our expert partners. In collaboration with leading health institutions, I’m working to help address workplace burnout from many angles, both at the individual and organizational level. I pursue relationships with companies that make decisions about health and wellness, and encourage them to offer employees support as well as shape their operations and work culture in efforts to prevent burnout.

For individuals who need support, I help design solutions for reducing the likelihood of burnout, and reducing stress is a big component of that. In collaboration with public health experts at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and NYU Langone Health, I’ve had a hands-on role in the development of new programs and practices, where we’ve solicited feedback directly from people working in high stress occupations, like nurses and school teachers who, even before the pandemic, were experiencing elevated levels of stress and exhaustion. With the pandemic, these issues have become even more extreme, and my colleagues and I are further refining programs and creating practices that motivate people to focus on self-care to start off every week. I make sure our material is accessible and easy-to-do, especially for people who aren’t even taking a few minutes for themselves. For that reason, we prioritize getting attention quickly, both through the language we use and the types of activities we recommend. Our resources are intentionally fun and interactive, to take your mind off the stressors of the day, and they’re simple enough that they can be done in any environment.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I think the WHO definition of burnout describes it well, that sense of fatigue, cynicism toward your job, lack of professional effectiveness. In our work at The Monday Campaigns, we often hear from people who are feeling unable to refresh their sense of motivation, replenish their energy, focus on tasks, or look forward to their day.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

A person who’s experiencing the opposite of burnout might have an ability to restart every day with a positive outlook, take action with high motivation and purpose, and do so with enthusiasm and energy to pursue and accomplish their goals. They have a sense of confidence that helps drive their efforts.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

At The Monday Campaigns, I’m working with health leaders at major hospitals and corporations who recognize that burnout can impact your physical and mental health and well-being; they’re working to overcome the “grin and bear it” mentality. Because burnout often affects those in professions that we rely on, nurses, doctors, teachers, law enforcement, transportation, and so many others, their personal health can also impact greater public health. Burnout can affect individual health by contributing to issues like depression, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. When people we depend on for essential services suffer burnout, they may become less effective in their jobs, and may leave their professions, which can create a void that affects everyone in their community. The good news is that you can employ methods to help prevent burnout, but organizations may also need to consider changes in their operations and work culture, and improve well-being literacy.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

In programs we’ve designed with teachers and nurses in mind, we’ve gotten feedback about how people in these professions often don’t take the time to focus on their own health and well-being. They have a tendency to put others’ needs ahead of their own, then neglect their own self-care. We hear stories about not getting enough sleep, experiencing negative emotions and hyperreactivity, eating poorly, reduced physical activity, and having low energy, all of which when unaddressed, can spiral into burnout, that feeling of being depleted and unable to refresh your resources.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Set an intention to take care of yourself. Do a Healthy Monday Refresh and start every week focused on doing something for your health. Our research shows that people who describe starting every Monday with a healthy intention can improve their likelihood of continuing the behavior for the rest of the week. Whether you do a breathing exercise, a gratitude meditation, or even take a dance break to get your blood flowing, make it a priority to focus on personal needs. Practice mindfulness, focus your thoughts, and become more present in your own life. The Monday Campaigns’ website has simple meditations and exercises that can help you practice mindfulness in a variety of ways, whether you’re walking, eating or just sitting still (which is hard to do for a lot of people!). Some of these are just a few minutes long, so it’s not a huge commitment to get familiar with simple mindfulness. Move around. Physical activity can improve your balance and strength and boost your mood and energy. Our dance materials are some of the most popular. They’re a fun way to fit in some movement, even if it’s just in your living room. If you have a partner, make it something you do together. Recognize and address negative emotions. Everyone feels angry or frustrated once in a while, but when it regularly escalates and becomes a pattern, it can contribute to burnout. Find ways to settle and calm your mind. Stay connected. Being isolated makes it difficult to get perspective on your situation, and may prevent you from seeking help. Talking to friends, colleagues or a professional can allow you to reflect on your situation and point to resources that can alleviate stress and get you back on track.

These principles are addressed in our DeStress Monday at School program which was originally designed to help support teachers in under resourced public schools become more mindful and reduce their stress. In focus groups and interviews, teachers described feeling unfocused, frustrated by classroom disruptions, and being overwhelmed by the many tasks on their lists. The curriculum we created with experts in psychology and mental health at Johns Hopkins is broken down into categories that teachers themselves helped define: Starting the Day, Boosting Energy, Improving Focus, Calming the Mind, and Connecting with Others. It has applications for teachers who are going into a new school year, likely feeling more stressed than ever. Many of the activities in this curriculum can also be practiced by anyone who’s feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Pay attention. Look for signs like emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and a low sense of professional accomplishment. Ask questions, then listen. If you’ve got someone in your life who’s showing these signs, like they’re regularly telling you that they have no energy, they’re sleeping poorly, they feel overwhelmed, they can’t stay focused, they don’t care about their work anymore, they may be on their way to burning out. Talking about and acknowledging burnout as an issue can help people recognize that they may be experiencing it. If you’re having a more personal interaction with someone, help them reflect on what’s going on, whether they’re having a mild hiccup in their motivation or something more serious. If they are having such experiences, encourage them to seek out the necessary resources, whether they need some inspiration, an adjustment to their routine or possibly more formal mental health counseling. Helping someone recognize and manage the ebbs and flows in life, then adapt to ups and downs can also build resiliency, which makes burnout less likely.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Some simple actions that can help, although they certainly aren’t comprehensive:

Talk about burnout as an issue, and offer information about its indicators and consequences. Don’t ignore it and expect people to “power through”.

Build in company time to do something as a community. During the pandemic, it’s been harder to host social activities, but it’s still possible to enjoy time with colleagues. Even simple games can help people feel more connected — trivia competitions via video conference can take everyone out of their routine (and maybe even learn something new!), have social hours where you get to chat about topics that aren’t just work-related, do physical activities together (including virtually); even sharing and testing recipes together can help teams bond. It may seem obvious, but there’s value in demonstrating that your company makes time for fun.

Allocate company time and space for self-care. While some professions may find it hard to fit self-care into their work schedules, employers can better reflect a more healthful culture by allowing time and setting aside physical spaces like a comfortable respite room. Online classes like 15-minute self-massage or yoga sessions can help everyone stay connected while doing something good for their health. Many practitioners offer virtual classes for free or a nominal fee. Promoting such resources can encourage people to prioritize self-care, and eventually participate in doing some of the suggested activities that support their well-being.

On a bigger scale, address burnout at a cultural and operational level. Does your company expect people to work excessive hours? Are people discouraged from taking personal time? Is work/life balance a priority? Are people recognized and appreciated for their efforts? Do work facilities have spaces for breaks? Acknowledge where you need to make adjustments — not just to avoid burnout, but to support the overall health of the people in your organization.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Take time to promote health as a priority at every level of your organization. As part of our mission at The Monday Campaigns, we provide turnkey resources to promote health among large populations, and they’re well-suited for use at companies. Our free materials and visual aids can easily be added to emails, website, social media or other channels. They’re simple, appealing to a lot of different groups and capability levels, and don’t take a lot of time. We recommend sending these communications every Monday, to help start every week with a focus on personal health, and ways to take action using guided practices and information. We offer several series of DeStress Monday activities for mindfulness, positivity, deep breathing, and physical exercises, which can reduce the likelihood of burnout. We offer enough variety so materials can be layered into an organization’s existing programming like health-oriented competitions, news about benefits, and other self-care content. We hope that it’s easy to connect the dots between health promotion programs like ours and potential improvements in individual well-being that mitigate adverse impacts of burnout.

Because the pandemic has provoked more awareness of burnout, it would be surprising to find a company that isn’t conscious of how it impacts attrition, attention, productivity, client relations, and use of sick time and benefits. If you still need to convince senior decision makers who don’t already know about the benefits of health and wellness, clarify the long-term consequences of neglecting employee health. Whether it’s the expense of higher healthcare premiums or employees who leave because they think the company doesn’t care about them, failing to prioritize health doesn’t just affect organizations, it has an impact across society.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Acknowledge that there are a lot of factors that affect burnout. At an organizational level, assess what aspects of the operations or culture may be affecting burnout. On an individual level, there’s not a single solution that works for everyone, so give people options to select what feels right for their experience. Some may find that doing a few breathing exercises and mindfulness activities is the most natural for them. Others may seek out ways to manage their anger and re-establish a sense of gratitude for things that are going well. Others may just want to find new ways to boost their energy, either through more nutritious meals or a series of yoga poses that increase circulation. For those who are experiencing severe levels of stress, anxiety or even trauma, make sure they’re directed to appropriate mental health resources or counseling that require more specific intervention. Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) coupled with more individualized strategies for exercise, nutrition, stress, and gratitude can be a meaningful source of support, too.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

What a well worded question! The Monday Campaigns and all our concepts are oriented to inspiring Monday movements for improving health, whether it’s a focus on stress management, physical activity, or diet and nutrition — hopefully, it’s a combination of everything. You may know that Meatless Monday was a World War I rationing campaign before our founder Sid Lerner, transformed it into a global health movement that encourages people to eat more plant-based meals, and less meat. We’re all working to make Monday “the day all health breaks loose!” It may sound a little corny, but it’s a simple way of getting people to see every Monday as a reminder to do something healthy, and that consistency can help reduce the likelihood of developing chronic, preventable diseases.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’m more of a tea and snack person — I’d want to take an extended break with Dr. Rochelle Walensky from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her team obviously has huge tasks ahead of them, but it’d be fantastic to get her perspective on behavior change campaigns like those we develop at The Monday Campaigns, since we strive to support the “Prevention” part of the CDC(P)’s efforts.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Sign up for our DeStress Monday at School program and start getting the series immediately https://www.mondaycampaigns.org/destress-monday/at-school/subscribe-now. Or you can download the program guide https://www.mondaycampaigns.org/destress-monday/at-school and set up the program in the way that works best for your school.

Sign-up for our Healthy Monday and Meatless Monday newsletters: https://www.mondaycampaigns.org/subscribe-to-our-newsletters

Follow us

Healthy Monday #HealthyMonday

DeStress Monday #DeStressMonday

Meatless Monday #MeatlessMonday

Our website www.mondaycampaigns.org contains programs and practices that anyone can download and use every Monday or more often.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!