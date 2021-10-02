Wade Brill Of Wade Brill Coaching: “Recognizing you are facing burnout”

Recognizing you are facing burnout. Check-in with yourself to notice your energy levels. Are you feeling exhaustion that extends over weeks? What’s your typical mood like? Do you feel disengaged and unmotivated at work?? Burnout might not only be experienced at work. You might be feeling burnout because you are managing too much on your plate and are feeling constantly overwhelmed and stressed. Maybe you are a parent and notice you are navigating so much as you support your family while also working. You feel overwhelmed and overloaded.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wade Brill.

Wade Brill is a Mindfulness Coach, Podcaster and Speaker who helps busy professionals experiencing stress and overwhelm be more present, productive and energized. At the age of 21, Wade survived Hodgkin’s Lymphoma while simultaneously losing her mother to Leukemia. This major life interruption inspired Wade to realize how precious life is and that practicing radical self-care is smart, not selfish. Wade devotes her life’s work to helping others connect to their own inspiration.

Wade is a Professional Certified Coach, Energy Leadership Index™ Practitioner, and Meditation Facilitator through UCLA’s Semel Institute of Neuroscience and Human Behavior. She hosts the popular Centered in the City podcast and is the creator of the Centered In the City on demand platform, offering modern meditations and self-care resources for busy professionals. Wade is a recognized speaker at conferences, companies, and retreats. Wade helps busy professionals create calm and clarity amid chaos and realize the importance of their one mind, one body, and one life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. I am the youngest of three siblings and I love being the baby of the family. We had a very privileged upbringing while also navigating a lot of chaos and overwhelm. My parents had a very messy divorce when I was 9 years old, and then a few years later my mother was diagnosed with Leukemia. She battled cancer for about 10 years, and in that time frame both my sister and I were diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Even though we navigated a lot of stress and uncertainty, I felt so lucky to be surrounded by loving and nurturing teachers, family, neighbors and friends. My family always cared about making life feel festive, enjoying delicious food, time with family and prioritizing physical fitness and wellbeing.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Since I was a young girl, I knew I wanted to work with people, I just never knew exactly what that looked like. I became a certified Pilates teacher when I was in college because this form of movement was so transformational to how I felt and lived life in my body that I wanted to help others feel strong, confident and embodied. After I was diagnosed with cancer while at the same time losing my mother to her own battle of cancer, I had a real wake up call to the preciousness of our life. I became even more passionate about helping people live and love their life. That is why I became a Professionally Certified Coach and Certified Mindfulness Teacher so that I could have the skills and tools to help people regulate their nervous systems, mindsets and emotions.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I have so many mentors along the way. From my first Pilates teacher, Sarah, in New York City who encouraged me to get certified. To my first mentor and life coaches Karen and Krista to the endless meditation teachers, friendtors and mentors along the journey of building a business and continuing to do my own inner work.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf”- Jon Kabat-Zinn

I love how visceral this quote is. It speaks to so much truth and is the foundation of the work I do with people. This is a reminder that life is going to continue to “life” and what we have control over is how we learn to be with the events and circumstances. I also love how empowering this quote is because it demonstrates that you don’t have to drown, get pulled under the wave or have to struggle to swim through the waves. Instead, you can be empowered to learn to navigate the waves with more confidence, grace and presence.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am in love with Centered in the City, which is my on demand mindfulness and self-care platform that helps people build sustainable rituals to support staying centered and grounded. I love having a place where I can share meditations, mindful Pilates movements, nourishing mindful eating and cooking recipes, journaling reflection prompts and other content and resources so that they can practice self-care at any point in their day because they have this beautiful on-demand library. One of my favorite things about Centered in the City, is that it prompts you to tap-into your own wisdom by asking how you want to feel in this moment. All of the content is organized through this lens. I like to imagine it’s a virtual space where people can exhale and come back into their bodies.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My values of Love, Connection and Presence.

Battling cancer taught me how important it was to love myself — my cells, my skin, my hair, my body, my heart, my breath and life itself. This self-love expands into expressions of love and care for my clients, community and desire to make a positive impact on the world because life is so precious. There are so many times when I have wanted to give up on my entrepreneurial journey, but my love and passion for working with people is so strong that it just pulls me back in.

Connection is one of my biggest values. I see connection as the most powerful way to fully experience this world we live in. When we connect, we have the ability to hear, feel and fully experience whatever we are in a relationship with at a given moment. I practice connection by building meaningful relationships with people because I truly want humans to feel seen and heard. Hearing people, holding space, having meaningful heat-based conversation lights me up!

Presence is the most valuable currency we have in this world. The world is full of noise and competing priorities, but all of the noise and overwhelm settles when I practice being present. Being present to me means feeling centered, grounded and open. This is such an important value of mine to live as a coach, teacher and human being. I practice presence through my body language, the words I say, deep listening and the space I energetically hold.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I have coached driven, ambitious and perfectionist women for a decade and one of the most common themes we explore in our work together is energy awareness and mindset awareness. I have also been working with fortune 500 companies on teaching and facilitating ways people can bring more mindfulness meditation work into their lives to build resilience and manage uncertainty.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

According to the World Health Organization: “Burn-out is a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” People can feel lack of energy and exhaustion, feel disconnected and cynical of their job, often accompanied by a reduction in performance. I would also add that this feeling of burnout isn’t just tied to people’s jobs, but their overall sense of engagement in their life.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Feeling mentally, emotionally, soulfully and energetically hydrated. You feel engaged in a flow and deeply present and content.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The “grin and bear it” attitude only works for short term actions. We, as a society, can’t live in a constant state where we feel like we have to “suck it up.” The amount of pressure, the pace of life, the internal and external expectations, technology and the feeling of competition breeds an unhealthy environment where human beings feel like they are turning into human-doings.

When you drive a car and keep your foot on the gas pedal, you will eventually run out of gas. Humans are the same way! Humans need rest, recovery and a sense of greater purpose to help keep “gas in their tank.” Also, extended moments of burnout can increase emotional health concerns like depression, anxiety, lack of motivation, apathy and feeling disconnected. These health concerns can extend to affect sleep and overall sense of wellbeing, among other conditions.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

I personally think burnout can extend to how people feel not only in their careers but in their overall life. Our world is facing a lot of turmoil and this consistent stress, ambiguity and tension can create feelings of disengagement, apathy and depletion of energy.

Burnout comes from broken societal structures, the constant pull of technology, expectations that are not sustainable as well as people’s internal dialogues and superhero narratives that we can ‘do it all’. For instance, I believe a few factors contributed to the huge increase in burnout during the pandemic. People are working an average of 55 hours or more a week because of the desire to prove themselves at work, their home and office life have merged so there aren’t boundaries or transition spaces to unplug from work and rest. Not to mention the uncertainty of our global world and negative news cycle.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The first step is recognizing you are facing burnout. Check-in with yourself to notice your energy levels. Are you feeling exhaustion that extends over weeks? What’s your typical mood like? Do you feel disengaged and unmotivated at work?? Burnout might not only be experienced at work. You might be feeling burnout because you are managing too much on your plate and are feeling constantly overwhelmed and stressed. Maybe you are a parent and notice you are navigating so much as you support your family while also working. You feel overwhelmed and overloaded.

Take some time to get curious and evaluate your life right now. You want to gain awareness of where the energy leaks are coming because with awareness you can make intentional changes and choices.

The second step is to create more spaciousness in your day by approaching this from a mindset and scheduling perspective. Pay attention to your pace and see if you can slow yourself down and reduce internal pressure that you need to finish all of your “to-dos” in that very minute or the need ro rush and get everything done. Feel a sense of spaciousness in your breath by bringing yourself back to the present moment again and again. Create spaciousness in your schedule by prioritizing rest and renewal. For some, this might look like taking a leave of absence at work. For others, that might mean finally using vacation days or even the permission to fully unplug from work during the weekends.

The third step is to mindfully explore your values. Values are important pillars and guides that help us know what’s important and meaningful to us. They help us make decisions and create the life we want. Understanding values and more specifically, connecting to your core values, helps you connect to your work and life in a meaningful way. For instance, my client Cristy was experiencing burnout at the tech company she had worked at for over 10 years. By exploring her values, she realized how her value of connection was not being lived, which was depleting her energy and demotivating engagement in her job. During our work together, we explored how she could reconnect to her value of connection to find more joy and purpose at work. One of the practices she explored was setting up her 1:1 meetings with co-workers as a “walk-and-talk”. This way, they could support each other getting fresh air, movement, away from a screen and have meaningful conversations.

The fourth step is to simplify your life and schedule while prioritizing what brings you joy. This season of life doesn’t have to be filled with striving and over accomplishments. Instead, it is about refueling your system to have more energy, presence and engagement in life. For you, maybe spending more time in nature feels nourishing and joyful. Maybe hiring help to take care of your kids or assisting with personal “to-dos” helps you feel more at ease. Maybe you get to practice saying ‘no’ to social plans or to taking on an additional project at work. Come back to simplicity and joy.

The fifth step, which is one of the most important and valuable steps to practice along the whole journey, is to offer yourself a lot of self-compassion. Self-compassion is when we hold ourselves with gentle kindness, care and acceptance. It’s learning to talk to ourselves as if we are our best friend instead of our worst enemy. Practicing self-compassion helps us navigate the turbulence of life with more love and kindness so we can feel more capable to meet the present moment.

One of the most powerful things you can do is try to slow down the perceived experience of time and pressure. You get to determine how you approach your day, with specific mindset support, emotional regulation skills and practical practices. You get to empower yourself to restore your own batteries by setting boundaries, letting go of perfectionism, and re-working self-talk to be more compassionate and supportive.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Friends, family members and colleagues have an opportunity to practice mindful listening and hold compassionate, non-judgmental space. When someone is experiencing burnout, it is important to avoid giving advice or telling them they aren’t doing enough. Instead, holding a safe comforting space for them to share, explore their thoughts and feelings can be tremendously helpful. It’s important for people to know they are not alone and that they have a team of community who are willing to support them feeling more present and engaged with life.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can work towards creating and a culture that supports and celebrates mental health being prioritized — an atmosphere where employees can feel human and vulnerable, share their need for support, take mental health days when needed, and feel a greater sense of belonging. This will all enhance feelings of psychological safety, which in turn will help people lighten their “load.” One small example I’ve heard a good bit of buzz about is the Employers who are choosing to support employees designing their own schedule so that they feel more empowered and in charge of their time and energy.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Keep talking about them and practicing them to the best of your ability until they are. Change takes time, but every intentional conversation you have with your manager or suggestion you send the HR team matters. Also, the current technology and corporate job economy favors the employee right now, which means if companies don’t do a good job taking care of their people, more people will leave and find another company culture that fits their needs better.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

In the language I use, there is no “reversing” burnout. However, you can make intentional choices to feel more present, engaged and energized. One of the common mistakes is that people don’t pay attention to the signs and symptoms when they are experiencing elements of burnout early. Instead they want to “push through” or think “if I work harder or longer, this feeling will go away”. I recommend paying attention to yourself. Take time to listen to your body and what it’s telling you. In order to practice paying attention, you can start a meditation or journaling practice that helps you tune into your present moment experience and process with more clarity.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see a world where everyone is practicing compassion — practicing both self-compassion and compassion for each other and the planet. This looks like people knowing they are enough without tying their worth to their productivity.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oprah! I would love to have lunch with Oprah and learn about what inspires her to be such a force of good in the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on Instagram @OneWade

Check out my coaching and corporate workshop offerings on WadeBrill.com

Join the Centered in the City mindfulness community or listen to the Centered in the City podcast.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!