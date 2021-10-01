Clisver Alvarez Of Blue Greis Lifestyle: “Mental self-care”

There’s nothing worst than holding on to the past learn to embrace who you’ve become and move on.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

Clisver Alvarez, the mental health coach for Blue Greis Lifestyle also known for her freelance writing featured in some of America’s most iconic magazines like the May print issue of Good Housekeeping Magazine, WebMD, Men’s Health & so many more for her Inspiring story of how she dealt with her bipolar disorder. She never stops encouraging others to be their best selves, because she believes we are all WORTHY!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town called Passaic NJ, the youngest of five siblings. Pretty normal childhood up until I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 16. Life was never the same after that.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It all started with someone telling me to journal away my pain and bipolar blues, I then got the idea to start a blog in which others just like myself could go and vent away their frustrations. My blog didn’t have much following but this did not stop me I continued my journey until my writing and work got to be featured in some of America’s greatest most iconic magazines.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Most definitely my parents, my children because they motivate me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

One of the most interesting things that have happened to me is being a public speaker and getting stage fright most people think that I have it all together but I’m not perfect. I also have flaws and that’s okay too.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Super Brain by Deepak Chopra it’s an eye-opener of how much potential we have.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much? “Go with the choice that scares you the most it will make you grow” Because we tend to be so afraid to break our comfort zone bubble.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have just out my Lifestyle planner it is more than just a planner in this planner you have a place for goal setting, monthly/weekly calendar, monthly reflections, meal/workout planner, self-care area, sketch pad, budget planner, journal, and a vision board All in one. For sale now on Amazon.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series, we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Self-care and you should go hand and hand. There’s are many ways to take care of yourself. Especially in this so modern world. We must take care of ourselves now more than ever specifically during these trying times. Now when you hear self-care most people think of Manicures and Pedicure but that’s not just the case anymore we as humans have to take care of every inch of ourselves from our minds, bodies, souls, and even our sanity, because if we don’t we cannot be 100% for others. Now here I will give you examples of ways you can take care of every single piece of yourself. Let’s begin.

Emotional self-care

Have you ever heard of giving me my space? Well, There’s nothing more emotionally satisfying than having your own time to just breathe and think, reflect, release. Take time away from the world and get away for yourself whenever possible.

Physical self-care

Yup I know, I know but as any doctor will tell you to eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly! Eating a balanced diet will give your body all the nutrients it deserves, making you healthier, plus adding exercise will not only help your circulation but improve your mood. Remember put good in getting good out.

Mental self-care

Let it out! Talk Talk, find someone you trust like a therapist or counselor, and talk about past hurts and learn to let go. There’s nothing worst than holding on to the past learn to embrace who you’ve become and move on.

Spiritual self-care

Taking care of your spiritual self with things like meditation, payer, and other things but I believe that this one here really depends on you the individual, and what your beliefs are as a human being.

Lastly remember most importantly love yourself always, learn to create a love story with yourself. Love is not just about loving someone else or feeling the love from somewhere else. Remember if you are not right, to begin with, others won’t know how to love you. You need to love, yourself first and show them how it is you want & need to be loved! It begins with you! it is important to know that the most important relationship you have is with yourself and that you must nurture it. Allowing yourself to be vulnerable, and letting yourself feel emotions is part of growing that love relationship with yourself but also learning to set your limits and boundaries with others because this can teach you to become healthier and stronger. Learn to inhale courage, follow your heart, and exhale fears. Don’t forget to stop people-pleasing! Instead, learn to say NO! Surrender control to yourself and let go of those deepest fears and doubts. What’s the worst that can happen? You will have fun? Live a little remember you only got one life to live so live it up and remember to be your own most intense love interest. Just take care love!

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Guided meditation is amazing for beginners it helps you stay grounded.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Put good in, eating healthy, plenty of water, and mind your vitamins.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Habit, our lives are so jammed packed that dieting has become too hard we need to make it simpler and cheaper good food cost too much money and time to make.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Self-care give yourself some love and me-time, learn to pamper yourself. Learn to give time to others this helps you internally, Appreciate and give thanks every day and for everything, gratitude is huge and very important.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

The power of smiling is contagious it can make someone’s day brighter.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Meditation, prayer, manifestation, can be all good for your spiritual awakening like I said it’s a personal journey.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness? Yes, we come from it we are it. I believe nature is very healing.

Nature has healing properties. Great for the soul mind, and can give a sense of clarity.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To start a campaign to help others overcome struggles. I believe that when you think positive you become positive and if you learn or do something positive you must pass that on to someone else and so on. I hope that by sharing my life experiences and my positive outlook on life I can help others change their perspective towards stigma. I believe positivity is also very contagious if you are around positive people you will attract positivity I will share my life experiences as well as my views on life and how I deal with my bipolar disorder. I do this to empower people and show them that there is light at the end of the tunnel because I want everyone to have a chance of achieving their best potential.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Demi Lovato, Trent Shelton.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Google: Clisver Alvarez

Website Bluegreislifestyle.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.