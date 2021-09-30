Riaz Taplin of Riaz Capital: “Make investing in housing more predictable”

Make investing in housing more predictable — Real estate development is a notoriously risky business, and capital sources demand high returns to justify the risk. This makes capital expensive, which in turn makes housing expensive. Reducing risk is key to reducing the cost of capital. As it currently stands, the Density Bonus Law is interpreted in different ways across municipalities, making this potentially game-changing legislation still fraught with risk. If a single, State-level agency worked to vet Density Bonus-eligible projects on behalf of municipalities, housing development would become significantly less risky, be able to attract low-cost capital, and pass the savings onto tenants and homeowners.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” we are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Riaz Taplin.

Riaz Taplin is a second-generation real estate entrepreneur, developer, and asset manager who has worked in real estate his entire life — with a decade in high-end luxury, and two decades in workforce housing. Backed by the exceptional team at Riaz Capital, Riaz’s trifecta of experience in design, construction, and finance, helps him challenge the status quo, build value, and overdeliver. With a ~500M dollars real estate portfolio under management, heading to 1Bn dollars by 2024, he believes he’s just getting started.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this career path?

I have been thinking about workforce housing for most of my professional life. Growing up in a real estate family, my early career led to the design and development of more than 50 ultra-luxury residences in the Bay Area. I refocused my vision on workforce housing in Oakland. My approach to ground-up construction — the Affordable by Design (ABD) strategy — has proven to be a successful custom workforce housing solution in a region that faces a 400,000-unit shortfall of affordable residences for those earning 40,000 dollars –120,000 dollars. I have built a portfolio that now comprises 1,500 workforce housing units under management and 1,700 under development. My company recently announced a new development fund to raise capital for even more new residences for this underserved group. In the process, I worked to innovate approaches to workforce housing that would make each unit affordable to teachers, nurses, first responders and other essential workers who find the Bay Area unaffordable. Even during the pandemic, these units have opened to high tenant demand and safe investor returns. I earned my B.A. in Economic History from the London School of Economics.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A period of prosperity in the 1980s for my family business was bookended by two devastating black-swan events — the high inflation and interest rates of the early 1980s, and the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989, the latter followed by the recession of 1990–91. When I was 16, I sold my first ‘flipper’ in Burlingame but another shock, this time the Asian financial crisis of 1998, upended my hopes of profiting from the transaction. These black-swan events, and others in the decades ahead, were foundational in shaping how I thought about managing risk.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My company’s roots go back two generations. My father was among a handful of entrepreneurs in the late 1970s who started the business of adding value to San Francisco buildings by converting them to condominiums. I learned from his father the importance of creating value by mastering a niche that has strong demand, as it remains protected from market fluctuations.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was born to make ends meet, my dad, who was a Stanford trained attorney, and had a very successful career at the end of the 1970s, was doing sheetrock work at 10 dollars/hour to subsidize the family income. The success that my dad had throughout the 1980s created a prosperous period for my family. My father created Pasco which was the beginning of our company. The focus of this company was to convert small buildings in Premium San Francisco Locations (Pacific Heights and Russian Hill) to condominiums. From 1977 to the early 1990s this company and its later iterations converted roughly 400 units to condos.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Outliers by Malcom Gladwell. Based on studies in elite performance, Gladwell contended that it’s “an extraordinarily consistent answer in an incredible number of fields … you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Having a source of passive cash-flow became an anchor in my understanding of how to build a stable portfolio of assets.” Starting in 1998, my family began acquiring and managing a portfolio of multifamily properties, this segment today would be referred to as workforce housing, in Oakland.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

Cities across the United States have seen a substantial increase in the number of jobs but have not added enough housing units to house workers. As people move in to take those jobs, the demand for housing increases. Without enough housing production to meet that demand, market rent, and sale prices increase. At its core, the affordability crisis is a result of demand for housing outstripping its supply.

Lagging housing supply is particularly severe for a specific demographic. As marriage rates fall and single-person households become a larger part of the US population, there is a disparity between the kind of housing being built and what is actually in demand. Even though single, middle-income professionals demonstrate a stable median income and demand small living spaces within their price range, there is a severe undersupply of such units. Capital and many developers have not recognized the need, and opportunity, this market presents.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

Innovative design lies at the heart of our value creation process, allowing for a high degree of standardization and resulting efficiencies in both construction and management of properties. At Riaz Capital, we are doing our part by providing premium quality, yet affordable, housing to a total of ~5,000 residents by 2027.

With transit, walk and bike scores for our newer buildings that are 50 to 80% higher than the national urban average, wood-frame construction as opposed to concrete, and 100% electric versus gas, we lower the carbon footprint of our developments. Doing good for our residents, the neighboring community and the planet while doing well for our investors is part of our ethos.

Central to achieving our vision of quality affordable housing for the Bay Area urban workforce while creating a real estate asset base of over 1 billion dollars by 2024, is a driven and dedicated team of over thirty highly skilled real estate professionals, each bringing varied expertise to the table, and under the leadership of an executive team with decades of real estate experience.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

With our roots in luxury and our deep understanding of the urban workforce segment, we incorporate style and aesthetics for this resident using high quality materials and products and provide all the features in a prospective resident’s mental checklist while eliminating unnecessary bells and whistles.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

Twenty years ago, the idea of a micro unit probably wouldn’t have gained much traction in the U.S., where renters seek as much space as possible — especially in big metros. But in today’s landscape, with a residential crisis that led to skyrocketing living costs and pressing demand for workforce housing closer to city centers, micro units have morphed into an attractive option for both renters and investors. Maximizing space with storage solutions and built-ins are go-to features for Riaz Capital properties. Our firm chose to “deconstruct” a one-bedroom unit rather than shrink a studio. We have raised roughly enough capital to build 2,000 housing units over the next three years, projects that will continue to target the workforce housing space. Over 10 years of learning, we learned and learned and learned. We’re trying to scale it to make it meaningful to our community.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Housing production faces three fundamental challenges: high development cost, a lack of predictability in approvals, and the high cost of capital. To solve these problems, we will need to see municipalities do three things:

Treat housing like infrastructure — Housing is a core piece of any city, being as critical to urban prosperity as roads and power lines. As a fundamental human need, housing should be free of taxation and unnecessary cost burdens (such as minimum parking requirements). New York City already provides tax breaks for certain multifamily developments. If a similar policy was layered on top of California’s existing Density Bonus law, the cost of development would come down significantly and many more projects would be financially feasible.

Housing is a core piece of any city, being as critical to urban prosperity as roads and power lines. As a fundamental human need, housing should be free of taxation and unnecessary cost burdens (such as minimum parking requirements). New York City already provides tax breaks for certain multifamily developments. If a similar policy was layered on top of California's existing Density Bonus law, the cost of development would come down significantly and many more projects would be financially feasible. Make investing in housing more predictable — Real estate development is a notoriously risky business, and capital sources demand high returns to justify the risk. This makes capital expensive, which in turn makes housing expensive. Reducing risk is key to reducing the cost of capital. As it currently stands, the Density Bonus Law is interpreted in different ways across municipalities, making this potentially game-changing legislation still fraught with risk. If a single, State-level agency worked to vet Density Bonus-eligible projects on behalf of municipalities, housing development would become significantly less risky, be able to attract low-cost capital, and pass the savings onto tenants and homeowners.

Streamline and consolidate approvals — Fees and reviews from disparate agencies increase both the cost and risk of building housing. Developments eligible for the Density Bonus, which by definition provide affordable housing, should have reduced fees for utility hookups and reviews by fire agencies. All approvals for a project should be subject to the same deadlines as for a municipal planning department under the Density Bonus, including environmental reviews for brownfield sites. With low fees and predictable approval timelines, municipalities can drastically increase the production of affordable housing.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

Our community-conscious company works closely with local leaders and residents to ensure every project has a positive impact on all stakeholders while delivering superior returns to investors. The firm measures and reports its impact across key metrics in transportation access, affordability, and environmental footprint.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Having a source of passive cash-flow became an anchor in my understanding of how to build a stable portfolio of assets. The dotcom-bust of the early 2000s dented without seriously damaging my business — a consequence of steady passive income from a diversified portfolio of a hundred units. The contrast with the zero-profit Burlingame flipper was stark. Learn how to optimize time, cost, and quality. Regardless of people telling me I could only have two out of the three, I always insisted on all three. After graduating from the London School of Economics in 2003, Riaz established his own firm developing high-end residences in San Francisco. As a one-man operation, these years forced Riaz to learn every dimension of the business. He had multiple departments — design, permitting, financing, construction management and sales — all rolled into one. Armed with nothing more than a cell phone, a dump truck, and his morning latte, he grew this solo operation to ~20 million dollars in sales by 2006. These three years proved to be Riaz’s proverbial 10,000-hour period as defined by Malcolm Gladwell. By 25, Riaz had built a reputation for high-end luxury with a contemporary aesthetic. There’s nothing more unsafe than a perfectly safe environment. My focus on the luxury end of real estate ended abruptly during the financial crisis of 2008. I was lucky to sell his last luxury home fifteen days before the collapse of Lehman Brothers, after it sat on the market for what felt like the longest two months of his life. This cliffhanger resurrected the ghosts of the Burlingame flipper, and once again exposed the flaws of overdependence on a single asset or transaction. Economic cycles are a reality and often triggered by a black swan event. As mentioned earlier, when you grow up in a family business, economic reality becomes personal reality.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe that the COVID-19 pandemic — and the rise of hybrid work schedules that require a commute only one or two days a week — could be “a panacea,” reducing traffic and expanding the radius of affordable homes for workers in the Bay Area and beyond. When companies like Facebook, Google, and Apple shift to a model where employees are in the office only three days a week, it reduces traffic by 40 percent. The decreased congestion doubles the radius of reasonable housing and puts less expensive places like Concord and Stockton within a reasonable commute.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love the chance to have a lunchtime chat with California Governor Gavin Newsom. Recent State legislation has supported the development of more widely attainable housing like never, and Newsom has taken the housing crisis very seriously. For the first time in decades, it feels like the State is headed in the right direction.

Of course, there is still much work to be done. In talking to the Governor, I would appreciate the chance to lend our firm’s perspective on how to further bolster housing production in California through the expansion of the Density Bonus’ mandate. As a firm with 20+ projects with mediate-income housing in development, we could bring a unique perspective to the housing policy landscape.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can learn more about Riaz Capital by visiting riazcapital.com.

Readers can find me on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!